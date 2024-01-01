Monetization API (Preview) Features Copy page

The Monetization APIs are in preview and subject to change.

Features describe what your API offers to customers. They represent the capabilities in your API product - access to specific endpoints, usage allowances, premium functionality, or any other aspect you want to track or gate.

Metered vs Static Features

Features come in two types:

Metered features are linked to a meter and track consumption. Use these for usage-based capabilities like API calls, tokens, or data transfer.

Static features have no meter attached. Use these for boolean capabilities like "access to premium endpoints" or "priority support".

Feature Properties

Property Required Description key Yes Unique identifier (lowercase alphanumeric and underscores, 1-64 chars) name Yes Human-readable display name meterSlug No Links this feature to a meter for usage tracking metadata No Custom key-value pairs for your own use

Features cannot be updated after creation - they can only be archived. Plan your feature structure carefully before creating them.

Creating a Feature

Create a metered feature linked to an API requests meter:

Terminal Code curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/ $BUCKET_ID /features \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- << EOF { "key": "api_calls", "name": "API Calls", "meterSlug": "api_requests" } EOF

The response includes the created feature:

Code Code { "id" : "01ARZ3NDEKTSV4RRFFQ69G5FAV" , "key" : "api_calls" , "name" : "API Calls" , "meterSlug" : "api_requests" , "createdAt" : "2024-01-01T01:01:01.001Z" , "updatedAt" : "2024-01-01T01:01:01.001Z" }

Creating a Static Feature

For features without usage tracking, omit the meterSlug :

Terminal Code curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/ $BUCKET_ID /features \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- << EOF { "key": "priority_support", "name": "Priority Support" } EOF

API Reference

For complete API operations (list, get, archive), see the Features API Reference.