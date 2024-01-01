The Monetization APIs are in preview and subject to change.
Features describe what your API offers to customers. They represent the capabilities in your API product - access to specific endpoints, usage allowances, premium functionality, or any other aspect you want to track or gate.
Metered vs Static Features
Features come in two types:
- Metered features are linked to a meter and track consumption. Use these for usage-based capabilities like API calls, tokens, or data transfer.
- Static features have no meter attached. Use these for boolean capabilities like "access to premium endpoints" or "priority support".
Feature Properties
|Property
|Required
|Description
key
|Yes
|Unique identifier (lowercase alphanumeric and underscores, 1-64 chars)
name
|Yes
|Human-readable display name
meterSlug
|No
|Links this feature to a meter for usage tracking
metadata
|No
|Custom key-value pairs for your own use
Features cannot be updated after creation - they can only be archived. Plan your feature structure carefully before creating them.
Creating a Feature
Create a metered feature linked to an API requests meter:
Code
curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/$BUCKET_ID/features \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- << EOF { "key": "api_calls", "name": "API Calls", "meterSlug": "api_requests" } EOF
The response includes the created feature:
Code
{ "id": "01ARZ3NDEKTSV4RRFFQ69G5FAV", "key": "api_calls", "name": "API Calls", "meterSlug": "api_requests", "createdAt": "2024-01-01T01:01:01.001Z", "updatedAt": "2024-01-01T01:01:01.001Z" }
Creating a Static Feature
For features without usage tracking, omit the
meterSlug:
Code
curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/$BUCKET_ID/features \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- << EOF { "key": "priority_support", "name": "Priority Support" } EOF
API Reference
For complete API operations (list, get, archive), see the Features API Reference.
