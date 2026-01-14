Monetization API (Preview) Meters Copy page

The Monetization APIs are in preview and subject to change. Features and endpoints documented here may be modified as we refine the service based on customer feedback.

Meters aggregate usage data from your API. They watch for specific event types, extract numeric values, and sum them over configurable time windows.

How Meters Work

A meter is configured with:

Event type - Which events to process (e.g., api_request , completion )

- Which events to process (e.g., , ) Value property - JSONPath to extract the numeric value from event data

- JSONPath to extract the numeric value from event data Aggregation - How to combine values (typically SUM )

When events are ingested, the meter matches events by type, extracts the specified value, and aggregates it per customer over time.

Common Examples

API Request Counting

Track the total number of API requests per customer:

Code Code { "slug" : "api_requests" , "name" : "API Requests" , "eventType" : "api_request" , "aggregation" : "SUM" , "valueProperty" : "$.count" }

Each api_request event should include a count field (typically 1 ), as shown below:

Code Code { "type" : "api_request" , "subject" : "customer-123" , "data" : { "count" : 1 , "method" : "GET" , "route" : "/products/:id" } }

Token Usage

Track LLM token consumption for AI applications:

Code Code { "slug" : "tokens_total" , "name" : "Token Usage" , "eventType" : "completion" , "aggregation" : "SUM" , "valueProperty" : "$.tokens" }

Report token usage after each completion:

Code Code { "type" : "completion" , "subject" : "customer-123" , "data" : { "tokens" : 1250 , "model" : "gpt-4" } }

Data Transfer

Track bytes transferred:

Code Code { "slug" : "data_transfer" , "name" : "Data Transfer (bytes)" , "eventType" : "response" , "aggregation" : "SUM" , "valueProperty" : "$.bytes" }

Creating a Meter

Terminal Code curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/ $BUCKET_ID /meters \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- << EOF { "slug": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests", "eventType": "api_request", "aggregation": "SUM", "valueProperty": "$.count" } EOF

API Reference

For complete API operations (list, get, update, delete), see the Meters API Reference.