Zuplo API Monetization

Zuplo enables you, as an API provider, to effortlessly monetize your APIs. It provides a compelling set of defaults, while also allowing customizations to suit your company's unique business needs. You can easily create separate plans for different customer segments, and set up pricing and usage limits for each.

With Zuplo, your customers can easily sign up for a plan, all within the Zuplo Developer Portal. When your customers visit the Developer Portal, they are presented with a list of plans that you have created. They can sign up for a plan and start using your API instantly.

Zuplo also provides powerful analytics for you as an API Provider. You can easily track the overall usage of your API, or drill down to see the usage of a particular customer.

About This Guide #

The guide is divided into the following sections:

At the end of this guide, you will have a fully monetized API with Zuplo. The API will have multiple plans with different limits.

Zuplo uses Stripe as the billing and payments processor. You will need to create a Stripe account to use Zuplo's monetization features. If Stripe does not support your country or currency, please contact us and we will work with you to find a solution.

We are actively developing new features for our monetization product. If a feature or configuration you need is not currently documented, please check out our limitations list.