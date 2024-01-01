List meters
⚠️ Preview: The Metering APIs are in preview and subject to change.
List meters.
path Parameters
bucketId
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
query Parameters
page
Page index.
Default is 1.
pageSize
The maximum number of items per page.
Default is 100.
order
The order direction.
The order direction.
orderBy
The order by field.
Order by options for meters.
includeDeleted
Include deleted meters.
List meters › Responses
The request has succeeded.
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
A unique identifier for the resource.
createdAt
Timestamp of when the resource was created.
updatedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was last updated.
slug
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
A unique, human-readable identifier for the meter. Must consist only alphanumeric and underscore characters.
aggregation
The aggregation type to use for the meter.
eventType
The event type to aggregate.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Set of key-value pairs. Metadata can be used to store additional information about a resource.
deletedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was permanently deleted.
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters. Defaults to the slug if not specified.
eventFrom
The date since the meter should include events. Useful to skip old events. If not specified, all historical events are included.
valueProperty
JSONPath expression to extract the value from the ingested event's data property.
The ingested value for SUM, AVG, MIN, and MAX aggregations is a number or a string that can be parsed to a number.
For UNIQUE_COUNT aggregation, the ingested value must be a string. For COUNT aggregation the valueProperty is ignored.
Named JSONPath expressions to extract the group by values from the event data.
Keys must be unique and consist only alphanumeric and underscore characters.
Create meter
⚠️ Preview: The Metering APIs are in preview and subject to change.
Create a meter.
path Parameters
bucketId
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
Create meter › Request Body
slug
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
A unique, human-readable identifier for the meter. Must consist only alphanumeric and underscore characters.
aggregation
The aggregation type to use for the meter.
eventType
The event type to aggregate.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Set of key-value pairs. Metadata can be used to store additional information about a resource.
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters. Defaults to the slug if not specified.
eventFrom
The date since the meter should include events. Useful to skip old events. If not specified, all historical events are included.
valueProperty
JSONPath expression to extract the value from the ingested event's data property.
The ingested value for SUM, AVG, MIN, and MAX aggregations is a number or a string that can be parsed to a number.
For UNIQUE_COUNT aggregation, the ingested value must be a string. For COUNT aggregation the valueProperty is ignored.
Named JSONPath expressions to extract the group by values from the event data.
Keys must be unique and consist only alphanumeric and underscore characters.
Create meter › Responses
The request has succeeded and a new resource has been created as a result.
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
A unique identifier for the resource.
createdAt
Timestamp of when the resource was created.
updatedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was last updated.
slug
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
A unique, human-readable identifier for the meter. Must consist only alphanumeric and underscore characters.
aggregation
The aggregation type to use for the meter.
eventType
The event type to aggregate.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Set of key-value pairs. Metadata can be used to store additional information about a resource.
deletedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was permanently deleted.
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters. Defaults to the slug if not specified.
eventFrom
The date since the meter should include events. Useful to skip old events. If not specified, all historical events are included.
valueProperty
JSONPath expression to extract the value from the ingested event's data property.
The ingested value for SUM, AVG, MIN, and MAX aggregations is a number or a string that can be parsed to a number.
For UNIQUE_COUNT aggregation, the ingested value must be a string. For COUNT aggregation the valueProperty is ignored.
Named JSONPath expressions to extract the group by values from the event data.
Keys must be unique and consist only alphanumeric and underscore characters.
Get meter
⚠️ Preview: The Metering APIs are in preview and subject to change.
Get a meter by ID or slug.
path Parameters
bucketId
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
meterIdOrSlug
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
Get meter › Responses
The request has succeeded.
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
A unique identifier for the resource.
createdAt
Timestamp of when the resource was created.
updatedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was last updated.
slug
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
A unique, human-readable identifier for the meter. Must consist only alphanumeric and underscore characters.
aggregation
The aggregation type to use for the meter.
eventType
The event type to aggregate.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Set of key-value pairs. Metadata can be used to store additional information about a resource.
deletedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was permanently deleted.
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters. Defaults to the slug if not specified.
eventFrom
The date since the meter should include events. Useful to skip old events. If not specified, all historical events are included.
valueProperty
JSONPath expression to extract the value from the ingested event's data property.
The ingested value for SUM, AVG, MIN, and MAX aggregations is a number or a string that can be parsed to a number.
For UNIQUE_COUNT aggregation, the ingested value must be a string. For COUNT aggregation the valueProperty is ignored.
Named JSONPath expressions to extract the group by values from the event data.
Keys must be unique and consist only alphanumeric and underscore characters.
Update meter
⚠️ Preview: The Metering APIs are in preview and subject to change.
Update a meter.
path Parameters
bucketId
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
meterIdOrSlug
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
Update meter › Request Body
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Set of key-value pairs. Metadata can be used to store additional information about a resource.
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters. Defaults to the slug if not specified.
Named JSONPath expressions to extract the group by values from the event data.
Keys must be unique and consist only alphanumeric and underscore characters.
Update meter › Responses
The request has succeeded.
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
A unique identifier for the resource.
createdAt
Timestamp of when the resource was created.
updatedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was last updated.
slug
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
A unique, human-readable identifier for the meter. Must consist only alphanumeric and underscore characters.
aggregation
The aggregation type to use for the meter.
eventType
The event type to aggregate.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Set of key-value pairs. Metadata can be used to store additional information about a resource.
deletedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was permanently deleted.
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters. Defaults to the slug if not specified.
eventFrom
The date since the meter should include events. Useful to skip old events. If not specified, all historical events are included.
valueProperty
JSONPath expression to extract the value from the ingested event's data property.
The ingested value for SUM, AVG, MIN, and MAX aggregations is a number or a string that can be parsed to a number.
For UNIQUE_COUNT aggregation, the ingested value must be a string. For COUNT aggregation the valueProperty is ignored.
Named JSONPath expressions to extract the group by values from the event data.
Keys must be unique and consist only alphanumeric and underscore characters.
Delete meter
⚠️ Preview: The Metering APIs are in preview and subject to change.
Delete a meter.
path Parameters
bucketId
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
meterIdOrSlug
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
Delete meter › Responses
There is no content to send for this request, but the headers may be useful.
List meter group by values
⚠️ Preview: The Metering APIs are in preview and subject to change.
List meter group by values.
path Parameters
bucketId
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
meterIdOrSlug
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
groupByKey
query Parameters
from
Start date-time in RFC 3339 format.
Inclusive. Defaults to 24 hours ago.
For example: ?from=2025-01-01T00%3A00%3A00.000Z
to
End date-time in RFC 3339 format.
Inclusive.
For example: ?to=2025-02-01T00%3A00%3A00.000Z
List meter group by values › Responses
The request has succeeded.
Query meter
⚠️ Preview: The Metering APIs are in preview and subject to change.
Query meter for usage.
path Parameters
bucketId
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
meterIdOrSlug
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
query Parameters
clientId
Client ID Useful to track progress of a query.
from
Start date-time in RFC 3339 format.
Inclusive.
For example: ?from=2025-01-01T00%3A00%3A00.000Z
to
End date-time in RFC 3339 format.
Inclusive.
For example: ?to=2025-02-01T00%3A00%3A00.000Z
windowSize
If not specified, a single usage aggregate will be returned for the entirety of the specified period for each subject and group.
For example: ?windowSize=DAY
Aggregation window size.
windowTimeZone
The value is the name of the time zone as defined in the IANA Time Zone Database (http://www.iana.org/time-zones). If not specified, the UTC timezone will be used.
For example: ?windowTimeZone=UTC
subject
Filtering by multiple subjects.
For example: ?subject=subject-1&subject=subject-2
filterCustomerId
Filtering by multiple customers.
For example: ?filterCustomerId=customer-1&filterCustomerId=customer-2
filterSubscription
Filtering by multiple subscriptions.
For example: ?filterSubscription=subscription-1&filterSubscription=subscription-2
Simple filter for group bys with exact match.
For example: ?filterGroupBy[vendor]=openai&filterGroupBy[model]=gpt-4-turbo
advancedMeterGroupByFilters
Optional advanced meter group by filters. You can use this to filter for values of the meter groupBy fields.
groupBy
If not specified a single aggregate will be returned for each subject and time window.
subject is a reserved group by value.
For example: ?groupBy=subject&groupBy=model
Query meter › Responses
The request has succeeded.
The usage data. If no data is available, an empty array is returned.
from
The start of the period the usage is queried from. If not specified, the usage is queried from the beginning of time.
to
The end of the period the usage is queried to. If not specified, the usage is queried up to the current time.
windowSize
Aggregation window size.
Query meter
⚠️ Preview: The Metering APIs are in preview and subject to change.
path Parameters
bucketId
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
meterIdOrSlug
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
Query meter › Request Body
clientId
Client ID Useful to track progress of a query.
from
Start date-time in RFC 3339 format.
Inclusive.
to
End date-time in RFC 3339 format.
Inclusive.
windowSize
Aggregation window size.
windowTimeZone
The value is the name of the time zone as defined in the IANA Time Zone Database (http://www.iana.org/time-zones). If not specified, the UTC timezone will be used.
subject
Filtering by multiple subjects.
filterCustomerId
Filtering by multiple customers.
filterSubscription
Filtering by multiple subscriptions.
Simple filter for group bys with exact match.
Optional advanced meter group by filters. You can use this to filter for values of the meter groupBy fields.
groupBy
If not specified a single aggregate will be returned for each subject and time window.
subject is a reserved group by value.
Query meter › Responses
The request has succeeded.
The usage data. If no data is available, an empty array is returned.
from
The start of the period the usage is queried from. If not specified, the usage is queried from the beginning of time.
to
The end of the period the usage is queried to. If not specified, the usage is queried up to the current time.
windowSize
Aggregation window size.