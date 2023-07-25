Zuplo
Overview

The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo

Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.

API Keys

Endpoint:https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com

Gets a deployment status

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/projects/{projectName}/deployment-status/{statusId}

Gets the deployment status of your upload. Use the UUID of the uploaded sources as the statusId.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • projectName
    string
    required

    The name of the project. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • statusId
    string
    required

    The UUID of the uploaded sources.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • status
      string
    • url
      string
    • steps
      object
    • buildResult
      object

Lists deployments

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/projects/{projectName}/deployments

Lists the deployments for the specified account and project.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • projectName
    string
    required

    The name of the project. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • data
      object[]

Upload deployment source

POST
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/deployments/sources

Creates a URL for uploading sources.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

  • accountName
    string

    The name of the account

  • projectName
    string

    The name of the project

  • branchName
    string

    The name of the branch for deployment

Responses

    • uploadUrl
      string

Get a deployment

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/deployments/{deploymentName}

Gets the specified deployment.

path Parameters

  • deploymentName
    string
    required

    The name of the deployment. You can find this in the Zuplo Portal under Settings > Environments.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • name
      string

      The name of the deployment. You can find this in the Zuplo Portal under Settings > Environments.

    • url
      string
    • label
      string
    • urlParameter
      string
    • createdOn
      string
    • updatedOn
      string
    • loggingId
      string
    • accountName
      string
    • projectName
      string
    • state
      string
    • message
      string
    • branchName
      string
    • environmentType
      string

Deletes a deployment

DELETE
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/deployments/{deploymentName}

Deletes the specified deployment.

path Parameters

  • deploymentName
    string
    required

    The name of the deployment. You can find this in the Zuplo Portal under Settings > Environments.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    No response specified

Re-deploy a deployment

POST
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/deployments/{deploymentName}/deploy

Re-deploys the specified deployment so that it can pick up new environment variables or other configuration changes.

path Parameters

  • deploymentName
    string
    required

    The name of the deployment. You can find this in the Zuplo Portal under Settings > Environments.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • status
      string