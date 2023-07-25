The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo
Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
Gets a deployment status
Gets the deployment status of your upload. Use the UUID of the uploaded sources as the
statusId.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
projectNamestringrequired
The name of the project. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
statusIdstringrequired
The UUID of the uploaded sources.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
statusstring
urlstring
stepsobject
buildResultobject
Lists deployments
Lists the deployments for the specified account and project.
path Parameters
Headers
Responses
dataobject[]
Upload deployment source
Creates a URL for uploading sources.
Headers
Request Body
accountNamestring
The name of the account
projectNamestring
The name of the project
branchNamestring
The name of the branch for deployment
Responses
uploadUrlstring
Get a deployment
Gets the specified deployment.
path Parameters
Headers
Responses
namestring
The name of the deployment. You can find this in the Zuplo Portal under Settings > Environments.
urlstring
labelstring
urlParameterstring
createdOnstring
updatedOnstring
loggingIdstring
accountNamestring
projectNamestring
statestring
messagestring
branchNamestring
environmentTypestring
Deletes a deployment
Deletes the specified deployment.
path Parameters
Headers
Responses
Re-deploy a deployment
Re-deploys the specified deployment so that it can pick up new environment variables or other configuration changes.
path Parameters
Headers
Responses
statusstring