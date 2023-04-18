Zuplo
Overview

The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo

Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.

API Keys

Endpoint:https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com

Lists keys

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets/{bucketName}/consumers/{consumerName}/keys

Lists all keys for this consumer.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • bucketName
    string
    required

    The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • consumerName
    string
    required

    The name of the consumer.

query Parameters

  • limit
    integer
    required

    The maximum number of entries to return. If the value exceeds the maximum, then the maximum value will be used. Default: 1000

  • offset
    integer
    required

    The offset of the first item returned in the collection. Default: 0

  • key-format
    string

    The format of the key to return. none: Key is completely hidden. visible: Key is completely visible. masked: Part of key suffix is visible.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • data
      object[]
    • limit
      integer
      optional
    • offset
      integer
      optional
    • total
      integer
      optional

Creates an API key

POST
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets/{bucketName}/consumers/{consumerName}/keys

Creates a new API key for this consumer. New API keys will automatically have API Key Leak Detection enabled.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • bucketName
    string
    required

    The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • consumerName
    string
    required

    The name of the consumer.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

  • expiresOn
    string
    optional

    When the key expires.

  • description
    string
    optional

    The description of the api key.

  • key
    string
    optional

    The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string
    • expiresOn
      string
      optional

      When the key expires.

    • description
      string
      optional

      The description of the api key.

    • key
      string
      optional

      The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection

Creates multiple API keys

POST
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets/{bucketName}/consumers/{consumerName}/keys/$bulk

Creates multiple new API keys for this consumer.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • bucketName
    string
    required

    The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • consumerName
    string
    required

    The name of the consumer.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

object[]
  • expiresOn
    string
    optional

    When the key expires.

  • description
    string
    optional

    The description of the api key.

  • key
    string
    optional

    The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection

Responses

    • data
      object[]
    • limit
      integer
      optional
    • offset
      integer
      optional
    • total
      integer
      optional

Gets an API key

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets/{bucketName}/consumers/{consumerName}/keys/{keyId}

Retrieves an API key for this consumer.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • bucketName
    string
    required

    The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • consumerName
    string
    required

    The name of the consumer.

  • keyId
    string
    required

    The key id.

query Parameters

  • key-format
    string

    The format of the key to return. none: Key is completely hidden. visible: Key is completely visible. masked: Part of key suffix is visible.

  • tag
    string

    Query by tag. Example usage is tag.account=foo, where account is the name of the tag property and foo is the value.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string
    • expiresOn
      string
      optional

      When the key expires.

    • description
      string
      optional

      The description of the api key.

    • key
      string
      optional

      The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection

Deletes an API key

DELETE
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets/{bucketName}/consumers/{consumerName}/keys/{keyId}

Deletes an API key for this consumer.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • bucketName
    string
    required

    The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • consumerName
    string
    required

    The name of the consumer.

  • keyId
    string
    required

    The key id.

query Parameters

  • tag
    string

    Query by tag. Example usage is tag.account=foo, where account is the name of the tag property and foo is the value.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    No response specified

Updates an API key

PATCH
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets/{bucketName}/consumers/{consumerName}/keys/{keyId}

Updates an API key for this consumer.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • bucketName
    string
    required

    The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • consumerName
    string
    required

    The name of the consumer.

  • keyId
    string
    required

    The key id.

query Parameters

  • tag
    string

    Query by tag. Example usage is tag.account=foo, where account is the name of the tag property and foo is the value.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

  • expiresOn
    string
    optional

    When the key expires.

  • description
    string
    optional

    The description of the api key.

  • key
    string
    optional

    The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string
    • expiresOn
      string
      optional

      When the key expires.

    • description
      string
      optional

      The description of the api key.

    • key
      string
      optional

      The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection