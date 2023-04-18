The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo
Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
Lists keys
Lists all keys for this consumer.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamestringrequired
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerNamestringrequired
The name of the consumer.
query Parameters
limitintegerrequired
The maximum number of entries to return. If the value exceeds the maximum, then the maximum value will be used. Default: 1000
offsetintegerrequired
The offset of the first item returned in the collection. Default: 0
key-formatstring
The format of the key to return.
none: Key is completely hidden.
visible: Key is completely visible.
masked: Part of key suffix is visible.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
dataobject[]
limitintegeroptional
offsetintegeroptional
totalintegeroptional
Creates an API key
Creates a new API key for this consumer. New API keys will automatically have API Key Leak Detection enabled.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
bucketNamestringrequired
consumerNamestringrequired
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Request Body
expiresOnstringoptional
When the key expires.
descriptionstringoptional
The description of the api key.
keystringoptional
The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
expiresOnstringoptional
When the key expires.
descriptionstringoptional
The description of the api key.
keystringoptional
The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection
Creates multiple API keys
Creates multiple new API keys for this consumer.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
bucketNamestringrequired
consumerNamestringrequired
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Request Body
expiresOnstringoptional
When the key expires.
descriptionstringoptional
The description of the api key.
keystringoptional
The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection
Responses
dataobject[]
limitintegeroptional
offsetintegeroptional
totalintegeroptional
Gets an API key
Retrieves an API key for this consumer.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
bucketNamestringrequired
consumerNamestringrequired
keyIdstringrequired
The key id.
query Parameters
key-formatstring
The format of the key to return.
none: Key is completely hidden.
tagstring
Query by tag. Example usage is
tag.account=foo, where
accountis the name of the tag property and
foois the value.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
expiresOnstringoptional
When the key expires.
descriptionstringoptional
The description of the api key.
keystringoptional
The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection
Deletes an API key
Deletes an API key for this consumer.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
bucketNamestringrequired
consumerNamestringrequired
keyIdstringrequired
The key id.
query Parameters
tagstring
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Responses
Updates an API key
Updates an API key for this consumer.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
bucketNamestringrequired
consumerNamestringrequired
keyIdstringrequired
The key id.
query Parameters
tagstring
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Request Body
expiresOnstringoptional
When the key expires.
descriptionstringoptional
The description of the api key.
keystringoptional
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
expiresOnstringoptional
When the key expires.
descriptionstringoptional
The description of the api key.
keystringoptional
