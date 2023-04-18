Zuplo
Overview

The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo

Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.

API Keys

Endpoint:https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com

Lists metering buckets

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/metering

Lists all buckets belonging to this account.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • data
      object[]
    • limit
      integer
      optional
    • offset
      integer
      optional
    • total
      integer
      optional

Creates a bucket

POST
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/metering

Creates a new bucket for this account.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string

Gets a bucket

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/metering/{bucketId}

Returns the details for a bucket.

path Parameters

  • bucketId
    string
    required

    The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string

Deletes a bucket

DELETE
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/metering/{bucketId}

Deletes a bucket and any related resources

path Parameters

  • bucketId
    string
    required

    The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    No response specified