Zuplo
Overview

The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo

Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.

API Keys

Endpoint:https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com

Gets a provisioning status

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/tunnels/{tunnelId}/provisioning-operations/{operationId}

This endpoint returns the status of the services that the tunnel is currently configured for. Provisioning the services is an asynchronous process so this endpoint allows you to poll the status.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • tunnelId
    string
    required

    The ID of the tunnel.

  • operationId
    string
    required

    The ID of the operation.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • id
      string
    • status
      string
    • message
      string
      optional
    • details
      string
      optional

Gets a service configuration

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/tunnels/{tunnelId}/services-configuration

This endpoint returns a snapshot of the services that the tunnel is currently configured for.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • tunnelId
    string
    required

    The ID of the tunnel.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • version
      integer

      The version of this configuration format.

    • services
      object[]

      A list of services that the tunnel will connect to.

Configures tunnel services

PUT
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/tunnels/{tunnelId}/services-configuration

This endpoint reads the request body and creates/updates/delete the services that the tunnel connects to.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • tunnelId
    string
    required

    The ID of the tunnel.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

  • version
    integer

    The version of this configuration format.

  • services
    object[]

    A list of services that the tunnel will connect to.

Responses

    • id
      string
    • status
      string
    • message
      string
      optional
    • details
      string
      optional