The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo
Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
Gets a provisioning status
This endpoint returns the status of the services that the tunnel is currently configured for. Provisioning the services is an asynchronous process so this endpoint allows you to poll the status.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
tunnelIdstringrequired
The ID of the tunnel.
operationIdstringrequired
The ID of the operation.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
idstring
statusstring
messagestringoptional
detailsstringoptional
Gets a service configuration
This endpoint returns a snapshot of the services that the tunnel is currently configured for.
path Parameters
Headers
Responses
versioninteger
The version of this configuration format.
servicesobject[]
A list of services that the tunnel will connect to.
Configures tunnel services
This endpoint reads the request body and creates/updates/delete the services that the tunnel connects to.
path Parameters
Headers
Request Body
versioninteger
The version of this configuration format.
servicesobject[]
A list of services that the tunnel will connect to.
Responses
idstring
statusstring
messagestringoptional
detailsstringoptional