Overview

The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo

Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.

API Keys

Endpoint:https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com

OpenAPI Specification

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/openapi

Returns the OpenAPI V3 spec for Zuplo's Developer API

Responses

    object

Who Am I

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/who-am-i

Returns basic information about the caller (using the api key)

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • account
      string