Overview
The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo
Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.
Endpoint:
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
Who Am I
GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/who-am-i
Returns basic information about the caller (using the api key)
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
accountstring