Query audit logs
GET
https://dev.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/audit-logs
Retrieves audit logs with optional filtering and pagination.
path Parameters
accountNamestring · required
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
query Parameters
limitinteger · int32 · min: 1 · max: 100
Maximum number of results to return (1-100)Default: 20
offsetinteger · int32 · min: 0
Number of results to skip for paginationDefault: 0
actionstring
Filter by specific action (e.g., 'account.create')
startDatestring · date-time
Filter events after this date (ISO 8601 format)
endDatestring · date-time
Filter events before this date (ISO 8601 format)
actorstring
Filter by actor email address or subject identifier
successboolean
Filter by success status (true for successful, false for failed)
Responses
The request has succeeded.
dataobject[] · required
Array of audit log entries
paginationobject · required
Pagination information