Query audit logs

GET
https://dev.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/audit-logs

Retrieves audit logs with optional filtering and pagination.

Query audit logspath Parameters

  • accountNamestring · required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

Query audit logsquery Parameters

  • limitinteger · int32 · min: 1 · max: 100

    Maximum number of results to return (1-100)

    Default: 20
  • offsetinteger · int32 · min: 0

    Number of results to skip for pagination

    Default: 0
  • actionstring

    Filter by specific action (e.g., 'account.create')

  • startDatestring · date-time

    Filter events after this date (ISO 8601 format)

  • endDatestring · date-time

    Filter events before this date (ISO 8601 format)

  • actorstring

    Filter by actor email address or subject identifier

  • successboolean

    Filter by success status (true for successful, false for failed)

Query audit logs Responses

The request has succeeded.

  • dataobject[] · required

    Array of audit log entries

  • paginationobject · required

    Pagination information

