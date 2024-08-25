A Manager is an object representing a group of managers in a given consumer. This section includes a group of endpoints available to perform operations on a manager. You can learn more about consumer managers here.
Lists managers
Lists all managers belonging to a consumer.
path Parameters
accountName
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketName
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerName
The name of the consumer.
query Parameters
limit
The maximum number of entries to return. If the value exceeds the maximum, then the maximum value will be used. Default: 1000
offset
The offset of the first item returned in the collection. Default: 0
Lists managers › Responses
The request has succeeded.
limit
offset
total
Creates a manager
Creates a new manager for a consumer.
path Parameters
accountName
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketName
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerName
The name of the consumer.
Creates a manager › Request Body
email
The email address of the manager
sub
The sub of the manager in the identity provider
Creates a manager › Responses
The request has succeeded.
createdOn
When the item was created.
id
Deletes a manager
Deletes a manager record
path Parameters
accountName
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketName
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerName
The name of the consumer.
managerId
The manager id
Deletes a manager › Responses
There is no content to send for this request, but the headers may be useful.