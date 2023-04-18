The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo
Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
Lists consumers
Lists all consumers belonging to this account.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamestringrequired
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
query Parameters
limitintegerrequired
The maximum number of entries to return. If the value exceeds the maximum, then the maximum value will be used. Default: 1000
offsetintegerrequired
The offset of the first item returned in the collection. Default: 0
include-api-keysboolean
Include the api key data in the response.
include-manager-invitesboolean
Include the manager invites data in the response.
include-managersboolean
Include the manager's data in the response.
key-formatstring
The format of the key to return.
none: Key is completely hidden.
visible: Key is completely visible.
masked: Part of key suffix is visible.
manager-emailstring
Filter by email address of key manager.
tagstring
Query by tag. Example usage is
tag.account=foo, where
accountis the name of the tag property and
foois the value.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
dataobject[]
limitintegeroptional
offsetintegeroptional
totalintegeroptional
Creates a consumer
Creates a new consumer for this account.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamestringrequired
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
query Parameters
with-api-keyboolean
If an API key should be created with the consumer.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
namestring
A friendly name for the consumer. This name is used as the default user.sub property in the API Key Authentication policy.
managersoptional
Email addresses of the managers to invite or a list of managers (with subs) to add to the consumer.
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the consumer.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.
metadataobjectoptional
Generic metadata associated with the consumer.
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
namestring
A friendly name for the consumer. This name is used as the default user.sub property in the API Key Authentication policy.
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the consumer.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.
metadataobjectoptional
Generic metadata associated with the consumer.
Gets a consumer
Gets a consumer given a bucket name and consumer name.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamestringrequired
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerNamestringrequired
The name of the consumer.
query Parameters
include-api-keysboolean
Include the api key data in the response.
key-formatstring
The format of the key to return.
none: Key is completely hidden.
visible: Key is completely visible.
masked: Part of key suffix is visible.
include-managersboolean
Include the manager's data in the response.
include-manager-invitesboolean
Include the manager invites data in the response.
tagstring
Query by tag. Example usage is
tag.account=foo, where
accountis the name of the tag property and
foois the value.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
namestring
A friendly name for the consumer. This name is used as the default user.sub property in the API Key Authentication policy.
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the consumer.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.
metadataobjectoptional
Generic metadata associated with the consumer.
Deletes a consumer
Deletes a consumer and any related resources
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamestringrequired
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerNamestringrequired
The name of the consumer.
query Parameters
tagstring
Query by tag. Example usage is
tag.account=foo, where
accountis the name of the tag property and
foois the value.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
Updates a consumer
Update the consumer with the matching consumer name.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamestringrequired
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerNamestringrequired
The name of the consumer.
query Parameters
tagstring
Query by tag. Example usage is
tag.account=foo, where
accountis the name of the tag property and
foois the value.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the consumer.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.
metadataobjectoptional
Generic metadata associated with the consumer.
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
namestring
A friendly name for the consumer. This name is used as the default user.sub property in the API Key Authentication policy.
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the consumer.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.
metadataobjectoptional
Generic metadata associated with the consumer.
Roll consumer keys
Set expiration for keys with no expiration date and creates a new key.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamestringrequired
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerNamestringrequired
The name of the consumer.
query Parameters
tagstring
Query by tag. Example usage is
tag.account=foo, where
accountis the name of the tag property and
foois the value.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
expiresOnstring
When the item will expire.