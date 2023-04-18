Zuplo
Overview

The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo

Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.

API Keys

Endpoint:https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com

Lists consumers

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets/{bucketName}/consumers

Lists all consumers belonging to this account.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • bucketName
    string
    required

    The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

query Parameters

  • limit
    integer
    required

    The maximum number of entries to return. If the value exceeds the maximum, then the maximum value will be used. Default: 1000

  • offset
    integer
    required

    The offset of the first item returned in the collection. Default: 0

  • include-api-keys
    boolean

    Include the api key data in the response.

  • include-manager-invites
    boolean

    Include the manager invites data in the response.

  • include-managers
    boolean

    Include the manager's data in the response.

  • key-format
    string

    The format of the key to return. none: Key is completely hidden. visible: Key is completely visible. masked: Part of key suffix is visible.

  • manager-email
    string

    Filter by email address of key manager.

  • tag
    string

    Query by tag. Example usage is tag.account=foo, where account is the name of the tag property and foo is the value.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • data
      object[]
    • limit
      integer
      optional
    • offset
      integer
      optional
    • total
      integer
      optional

Creates a consumer

POST
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets/{bucketName}/consumers

Creates a new consumer for this account.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • bucketName
    string
    required

    The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

query Parameters

  • with-api-key
    boolean

    If an API key should be created with the consumer.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

  • name
    string

    A friendly name for the consumer. This name is used as the default user.sub property in the API Key Authentication policy.

  • managers
    optional

    Email addresses of the managers to invite or a list of managers (with subs) to add to the consumer.

  • description
    string
    optional

    A description of the consumer.

  • tags
    object
    optional

    Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.

  • metadata
    object
    optional

    Generic metadata associated with the consumer.

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string
    • name
      string

      A friendly name for the consumer. This name is used as the default user.sub property in the API Key Authentication policy.

    • description
      string
      optional

      A description of the consumer.

    • tags
      object
      optional

      Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.

    • metadata
      object
      optional

      Generic metadata associated with the consumer.

Gets a consumer

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets/{bucketName}/consumers/{consumerName}

Gets a consumer given a bucket name and consumer name.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • bucketName
    string
    required

    The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • consumerName
    string
    required

    The name of the consumer.

query Parameters

  • include-api-keys
    boolean

    Include the api key data in the response.

  • key-format
    string

    The format of the key to return. none: Key is completely hidden. visible: Key is completely visible. masked: Part of key suffix is visible.

  • include-managers
    boolean

    Include the manager's data in the response.

  • include-manager-invites
    boolean

    Include the manager invites data in the response.

  • tag
    string

    Query by tag. Example usage is tag.account=foo, where account is the name of the tag property and foo is the value.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string
    • name
      string

      A friendly name for the consumer. This name is used as the default user.sub property in the API Key Authentication policy.

    • description
      string
      optional

      A description of the consumer.

    • tags
      object
      optional

      Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.

    • metadata
      object
      optional

      Generic metadata associated with the consumer.

Deletes a consumer

DELETE
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets/{bucketName}/consumers/{consumerName}

Deletes a consumer and any related resources

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • bucketName
    string
    required

    The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • consumerName
    string
    required

    The name of the consumer.

query Parameters

  • tag
    string

    Query by tag. Example usage is tag.account=foo, where account is the name of the tag property and foo is the value.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    No response specified

Updates a consumer

PATCH
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets/{bucketName}/consumers/{consumerName}

Update the consumer with the matching consumer name.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • bucketName
    string
    required

    The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • consumerName
    string
    required

    The name of the consumer.

query Parameters

  • tag
    string

    Query by tag. Example usage is tag.account=foo, where account is the name of the tag property and foo is the value.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

  • description
    string
    optional

    A description of the consumer.

  • tags
    object
    optional

    Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.

  • metadata
    object
    optional

    Generic metadata associated with the consumer.

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string
    • name
      string

      A friendly name for the consumer. This name is used as the default user.sub property in the API Key Authentication policy.

    • description
      string
      optional

      A description of the consumer.

    • tags
      object
      optional

      Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.

    • metadata
      object
      optional

      Generic metadata associated with the consumer.

Roll consumer keys

POST
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets/{bucketName}/consumers/{consumerName}/roll-key

Set expiration for keys with no expiration date and creates a new key.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • bucketName
    string
    required

    The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • consumerName
    string
    required

    The name of the consumer.

query Parameters

  • tag
    string

    Query by tag. Example usage is tag.account=foo, where account is the name of the tag property and foo is the value.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

  • expiresOn
    string

    When the item will expire.

Responses

    No response specified