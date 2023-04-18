Zuplo
Overview

The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo

Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.

API Keys

Endpoint:https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com

Lists subscriptions

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions

Lists all subscriptions belonging to this bucket.

path Parameters

  • bucketId
    string
    required

    The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • data
      object[]
    • limit
      integer
      optional
    • offset
      integer
      optional
    • total
      integer
      optional

Creates a subscription

POST
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions

Creates a new subscription for this bucket.

path Parameters

  • bucketId
    string
    required

    The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

  • planIds
    string[]
  • planExternalIds
    string[]
  • status
    string
  • type
    string
  • renewalStrategy
    string
  • region
    string
  • customerKey
    string
  • subscriptionExternalId
    string
  • customerExternalId
    string
  • quotaResetAnchor
    string
    optional
  • metadata
    object
    optional
  • trialEndStatus
    string
    optional
  • trialEndDate
    string
    optional
  • trialStartDate
    string
    optional

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string
    • planIds
      string[]
    • planExternalIds
      string[]
    • status
      string
    • type
      string
    • renewalStrategy
      string
    • region
      string
    • customerKey
      string
    • subscriptionExternalId
      string
    • customerExternalId
      string
    • quotaResetAnchor
      string
      optional
    • metadata
      object
      optional
    • trialEndStatus
      string
      optional
    • trialEndDate
      string
      optional
    • trialStartDate
      string
      optional

Gets a subscription

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions/{subscriptionId}

Returns the details for a subscription.

path Parameters

  • bucketId
    string
    required

    The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.

  • subscriptionId
    string
    required

    The id of the subscription.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string
    • planIds
      string[]
    • planExternalIds
      string[]
    • status
      string
    • type
      string
    • renewalStrategy
      string
    • region
      string
    • customerKey
      string
    • subscriptionExternalId
      string
    • customerExternalId
      string
    • quotaResetAnchor
      string
      optional
    • metadata
      object
      optional
    • trialEndStatus
      string
      optional
    • trialEndDate
      string
      optional
    • trialStartDate
      string
      optional

Deletes a subscription

DELETE
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions/{subscriptionId}

Deletes a subscription and any related resources

path Parameters

  • bucketId
    string
    required

    The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.

  • subscriptionId
    string
    required

    The id of the subscription.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    No response specified

Updates a subscription

PATCH
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions/{subscriptionId}

Updates the subscription for this bucket.

path Parameters

  • bucketId
    string
    required

    The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.

  • subscriptionId
    string
    required

    The id of the subscription.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

  • planExternalIds
    string[]
    optional
  • status
    string
    optional
  • prorate
    number
    optional
  • metadata
    object
    optional
  • trialEndDate
    string
    optional

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string
    • planIds
      string[]
    • planExternalIds
      string[]
    • status
      string
    • type
      string
    • renewalStrategy
      string
    • region
      string
    • customerKey
      string
    • subscriptionExternalId
      string
    • customerExternalId
      string
    • quotaResetAnchor
      string
      optional
    • metadata
      object
      optional
    • trialEndStatus
      string
      optional
    • trialEndDate
      string
      optional
    • trialStartDate
      string
      optional