The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo

Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
Lists subscriptions
Lists all subscriptions belonging to this bucket.
path Parameters
bucketIdstringrequired
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
dataobject[]
limitintegeroptional
offsetintegeroptional
totalintegeroptional
Creates a subscription
Creates a new subscription for this bucket.
path Parameters
bucketIdstringrequired
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
planIdsstring[]
planExternalIdsstring[]
statusstring
typestring
renewalStrategystring
regionstring
customerKeystring
subscriptionExternalIdstring
customerExternalIdstring
quotaResetAnchorstringoptional
metadataobjectoptional
trialEndStatusstringoptional
trialEndDatestringoptional
trialStartDatestringoptional
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
planIdsstring[]
planExternalIdsstring[]
statusstring
typestring
renewalStrategystring
regionstring
customerKeystring
subscriptionExternalIdstring
customerExternalIdstring
quotaResetAnchorstringoptional
metadataobjectoptional
trialEndStatusstringoptional
trialEndDatestringoptional
trialStartDatestringoptional
Gets a subscription
Returns the details for a subscription.
path Parameters
bucketIdstringrequired
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
subscriptionIdstringrequired
The id of the subscription.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
planIdsstring[]
planExternalIdsstring[]
statusstring
typestring
renewalStrategystring
regionstring
customerKeystring
subscriptionExternalIdstring
customerExternalIdstring
quotaResetAnchorstringoptional
metadataobjectoptional
trialEndStatusstringoptional
trialEndDatestringoptional
trialStartDatestringoptional
Deletes a subscription
Deletes a subscription and any related resources
path Parameters
bucketIdstringrequired
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
subscriptionIdstringrequired
The id of the subscription.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
Updates a subscription
Updates the subscription for this bucket.
path Parameters
bucketIdstringrequired
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
subscriptionIdstringrequired
The id of the subscription.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
planExternalIdsstring[]optional
statusstringoptional
proratenumberoptional
metadataobjectoptional
trialEndDatestringoptional
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
planIdsstring[]
planExternalIdsstring[]
statusstring
typestring
renewalStrategystring
regionstring
customerKeystring
subscriptionExternalIdstring
customerExternalIdstring
quotaResetAnchorstringoptional
metadataobjectoptional
trialEndStatusstringoptional
trialEndDatestringoptional
trialStartDatestringoptional