The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo

Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.
Endpoint:
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
Get quotas
GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/metering/{bucketId}/subscriptions/{subscriptionId}/quotas
Get the quotas for this subscription
path Parameters
bucketIdstringrequired
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
subscriptionIdstringrequired
The id of the subscription.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
object