Zuplo
Overview

The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo

Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.

API Keys

Endpoint:https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com

Lists tunnels

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/tunnels

Lists all tunnels belonging to this account.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • data
      object[]
    • limit
      integer
      optional
    • offset
      integer
      optional
    • total
      integer
      optional

Creates a tunnel

POST
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/tunnels

Creates a new tunnel for this account.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

  • id
    string
  • name
    string

    A friendly name for the tunnel.

  • token
    string

    Set your TUNNEL_TOKEN to this value to connect to the tunnel.

Responses

    • id
      string
    • name
      string

      A friendly name for the tunnel.

    • token
      string

      Set your TUNNEL_TOKEN to this value to connect to the tunnel.

Gets a tunnel

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/tunnels/{tunnelId}

Returns the details for a tunnel, including the token used to connect to the tunnel.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • tunnelId
    string
    required

    The ID of the tunnel.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • id
      string
    • name
      string

      A friendly name for the tunnel.

    • token
      string

      Set your TUNNEL_TOKEN to this value to connect to the tunnel.

Deletes a tunnel

DELETE
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/tunnels/{tunnelId}

Deletes a tunnel and any services that it has.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • tunnelId
    string
    required

    The ID of the tunnel.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • id
      string
    • status
      string
    • message
      string
      optional
    • details
      string
      optional

Rotates the token

POST
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/tunnels/{tunnelId}/$rotate-token

Rotates the token used to connect to the tunnel.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • tunnelId
    string
    required

    The ID of the tunnel.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • id
      string
    • name
      string

      A friendly name for the tunnel.

    • token
      string

      Set your TUNNEL_TOKEN to this value to connect to the tunnel.

Gets a teardown status

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/tunnels/{tunnelId}/teardown-operations/{operationId}

This endpoint returns the status of the deletion of the tunnel. Tearing down the tunnel is an asynchronous process so this endpoint allows you to poll the status.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • tunnelId
    string
    required

    The ID of the tunnel.

  • operationId
    string
    required

    The ID of the deletion operation.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • id
      string
    • status
      string
    • message
      string
      optional
    • details
      string
      optional