The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo
Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
Lists tunnels
Lists all tunnels belonging to this account.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
dataobject[]
limitintegeroptional
offsetintegeroptional
totalintegeroptional
Creates a tunnel
Creates a new tunnel for this account.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Request Body
idstring
namestring
A friendly name for the tunnel.
tokenstring
Set your TUNNEL_TOKEN to this value to connect to the tunnel.
Responses
idstring
namestring
A friendly name for the tunnel.
tokenstring
Set your TUNNEL_TOKEN to this value to connect to the tunnel.
Gets a tunnel
Returns the details for a tunnel, including the token used to connect to the tunnel.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
tunnelIdstringrequired
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Responses
idstring
namestring
tokenstring
Deletes a tunnel
Deletes a tunnel and any services that it has.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
tunnelIdstringrequired
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Responses
idstring
statusstring
messagestringoptional
detailsstringoptional
Rotates the token
Rotates the token used to connect to the tunnel.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
tunnelIdstringrequired
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Responses
idstring
namestring
tokenstring
Gets a teardown status
This endpoint returns the status of the deletion of the tunnel. Tearing down the tunnel is an asynchronous process so this endpoint allows you to poll the status.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
tunnelIdstringrequired
operationIdstringrequired
The ID of the deletion operation.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Responses
idstring
statusstring
messagestringoptional
detailsstringoptional