ApiKeyBulkCreateOrUpdateBody
Zuplo.ApiKeys.ApiKey
createdOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required
When the item was created.Example: 2023-04-18T05:54:34.408Z
updatedOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required
When the item was last updated.Example: 2023-04-20T05:54:34.408Z
idstring · readOnly · required
expiresOnstring · date-time
When the key expires.
descriptionstring
The description of the api key.
keystring
The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection
Zuplo.ApiKeys.ApiKeyCreateOrUpdateBody
expiresOnstring · date-time
When the key expires.
descriptionstring
The description of the api key.
keystring
The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection
Zuplo.ApiKeys.ApiKeys
dataobject[] · required
limitinteger · uint32Example: 1000
offsetinteger · uint32
totalinteger · uint32
Zuplo.ApiKeys.Bucket
createdOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required
When the item was created.Example: 2023-04-18T05:54:34.408Z
updatedOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required
When the item was last updated.Example: 2023-04-20T05:54:34.408Z
idstring · readOnly · required
namestring · pattern:
^[a-z0-9-]{5,128}$· required
A friendly name for the bucket.
isRetrievableboolean
Whether the API keys stored in the bucket are retrievable
descriptionstring
A description of the bucket.
tagsobject
Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.
Zuplo.ApiKeys.BucketCreateBody
namestring · pattern:
^[a-z0-9-]{5,128}$· required
A friendly name for the bucket.
descriptionstring
A description of the bucket.
tagsobject
Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.
Zuplo.ApiKeys.BucketUpdateBody
descriptionstring
A description of the bucket.
tagsobject
Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.
Zuplo.ApiKeys.Buckets
dataobject[] · required
limitinteger · uint32Example: 1000
offsetinteger · uint32
totalinteger · uint32
Zuplo.ApiKeys.Consumer
createdOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required
When the item was created.Example: 2023-04-18T05:54:34.408Z
updatedOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required
When the item was last updated.Example: 2023-04-20T05:54:34.408Z
idstring · readOnly · required
namestring · pattern:
^[a-z0-9-]{1,128}$· required
A friendly name for the consumer. This name is used as the default user.sub property in the API Key Authentication policy.
apiKeysobject[]
descriptionstring
A description of the consumer.
tagsobject
Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.
metadataobject
Generic metadata associated with the consumer.
Zuplo.ApiKeys.ConsumerCreateBody
namestring · pattern:
^[a-z0-9-]{1,128}$· required
A friendly name for the consumer. This name is used as the default user.sub property in the API Key Authentication policy.
managers
Email addresses of the managers to invite or a list of managers (with subs) to add to the consumer.
apiKeysobject[]
descriptionstring
A description of the consumer.
tagsobject
Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.
metadataobject
Generic metadata associated with the consumer.
Zuplo.ApiKeys.ConsumerUpdateBody
descriptionstring
A description of the consumer.
tagsobject
Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.
metadataobject
Generic metadata associated with the consumer.
Zuplo.ApiKeys.Consumers
dataobject[] · required
limitinteger · uint32Example: 1000
offsetinteger · uint32
totalinteger · uint32
Zuplo.ApiKeys.KeyFormat
Zuplo.ApiKeys.ManagerCreateItem
The email address of the manager
substring · required
The sub of the manager in the identity provider
Zuplo.ClientAuth.JwksResponse
keysobject · required
Zuplo.ClientAuth.OAuthAccessTokenResponse
access_tokenstring · requiredExample: eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJz...
token_typestring · enum · requiredEnum values:BearerExample: Bearer
expires_ininteger · requiredExample: 3600
scopestringExample: account project deployment
Zuplo.ClientAuth.OAuthErrorResponse
errorstring · requiredExample: invalid_client
error_descriptionstring · requiredExample: Client authentication failed
Zuplo.Common.ExpiresOnField
expiresOnstring · date-time · required
When the item will expire.Example: 2050-04-18T05:54:34.408Z
Zuplo.Configurations.Configuration
accountNamestring · requiredExample: chocolate_great_buzzard
projectNamestring · requiredExample: lime-fox
environmentTypestring · enum · requiredEnum values:productionpreviewdevelopmentExample: production
systemConfigurationsstring · requiredExample: 72ih3avJtXRUz6jqHtLEBFVmJDYr1GZtMTKFS8Q71SbyiHgzbL9fPscMURcuEPnryrMv3ABU1fB4qgopG5CkmdgD2...
Zuplo.ConsumerAnalytics.CallsByStatusCodeData
Zuplo.ConsumerAnalytics.CallsDetailData
consumerstring · readOnly · required
timeStampstring · readOnly · required
totalCallsinteger · readOnly · required
callsByStatusCodeobject[] · readOnly · required
Zuplo.ConsumerAnalytics.RecentCallsData
dataobject[] · readOnly · required
Zuplo.ConsumerAnalytics.ReponseStatsByStatusCodeData
datareadOnly · required
Zuplo.ConsumerAnalytics.RequestData
consumerstring · readOnly · required
methodstring · readOnly · required
routePathstring · readOnly · required
statusCodestring · readOnly · required
timeStampstring · readOnly · required
citystring · readOnly · required
countrystring · readOnly · required
Zuplo.ConsumerAnalytics.StatsByStatusCode.TimeWindowFilter
Zuplo.ConsumerAnalytics.StatsByStatusCodeData
statsobject[] · readOnly
detailsobject[] · readOnly
Zuplo.ConsumerAnalytics.StatsData
totalCallsinteger · readOnly · required
consumerstring · readOnly · required
callsByStatusCodeobject[] · readOnly · required
Zuplo.DeploymentStatus.DeploymentStatus
statusstring · enum · requiredEnum values:SUCCESSERRORIN_PROGRESSExample: SUCCESS
urlstring · requiredExample: https://api.zuplo.com/v1/deployments/lime-fox-main-bbe7540
stepsobject · required
buildResultobject · required
Zuplo.Deployments.Deployment
namestring · required
The name of the deployment. You can find this in the Zuplo Portal under Settings > Environments.Example: lime-fox-main-bbe7540
urlstring · requiredExample: https://api.zuplo.com/deployments/lime-fox-main-bbe7540
labelstring · requiredExample: main
urlParameterstring · requiredExample: main
createdOnstring · requiredExample: 2023-07-25T23:41:41.468Z
updatedOnstring · requiredExample: 2023-07-25T23:41:41.468Z
loggingIdstring · requiredExample: chocolate_great_buzzard::lime-fox::main::main::bbe7540
accountNamestring · requiredExample: chocolate_great_buzzard
projectNamestring · requiredExample: lime-fox
statestring · requiredExample: STARTED
messagestring · enum · requiredEnum values:
branchNamestring · requiredExample: main
environmentTypestring · requiredExample: PRODUCTION
Zuplo.Deployments.DeploymentsList
dataobject[] · required
Zuplo.Deploys.DeploymentResponse
statusstring · required
Zuplo.Deploys.SourceCreateBody
accountNamestring · required
The name of the accountExample: my-account
projectNamestring · required
The name of the projectExample: my-project
branchNamestring · required
The name of the branch for deploymentExample: main
Zuplo.Deploys.SourceUrlCreateBody
accountNamestring · required
The name of the accountExample: my-account
projectNamestring · required
The name of the projectExample: my-project
branchNamestring · required
The name of the branch for deploymentExample: main
repositoryUrlstring
The git repository url of the source codeExample: https://github.com/my-account/my-project
branchstring
The git branchExample: main
shastring
The git sha of the commitExample: 9fb5c38a83013be1625c9b5cb2d1bdf458ff827e
Zuplo.Environments.Environment
namestring · required
The name of the environment.Example: lime-fox-main-bbe7540
createdOnstring · requiredExample: 2023-07-25T23:41:41.468Z
accountNamestring · requiredExample: chocolate_great_buzzard
projectNamestring · requiredExample: lime-fox
branchNamestring · requiredExample: main
environmentTypestring · enum · requiredEnum values:productionpreviewdevelopmentExample: production
Zuplo.Environments.EnvironmentCreateBody
accountNamestring · required
The name of the accountExample: my-account
projectNamestring · required
The name of the projectExample: my-project
environmentTypestring · enum · required
The name of the branch for deploymentEnum values:pruductionpreviewExample: preview
branchNamestring · required
The name of the branch for deploymentExample: main
Zuplo.Environments.EnvironmentsList
dataobject[] · required
Zuplo.HttpProblemDetails.BadRequestProblemResponse
typestring · required
titlestring · required
detailstring
instancestring
Zuplo.HttpProblemDetails.InternalServerErrorProblemResponse
typestring · required
titlestring · required
detailstring
instancestring
Zuplo.HttpProblemDetails.NotFoundProblemResponse
typestring · required
titlestring · required
detailstring
instancestring
Zuplo.HttpProblemDetails.UnauthorizedProblemResponse
typestring · required
titlestring · required
detailstring
instancestring
Zuplo.Metering.Bucket
createdOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required
When the item was created.Example: 2023-04-18T05:54:34.408Z
updatedOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required
When the item was last updated.Example: 2023-04-20T05:54:34.408Z
idstring · readOnly · requiredExample: mtr_STYBm01FabkgZOP3KtkYdJuO
accountNamestring · readOnly · requiredExample: my-account
Zuplo.Metering.Buckets
dataobject[] · required
limitinteger · uint32Example: 1000
offsetinteger · uint32
totalinteger · uint32
Zuplo.Metering.Plan
createdOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required
When the item was created.Example: 2023-04-18T05:54:34.408Z
updatedOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required
When the item was last updated.Example: 2023-04-20T05:54:34.408Z
idstring · readOnly · requiredExample: plan_40dRwJecUOu9xDj2OeXDcYA5
hasSubscriptionsboolean · readOnly · requiredExample:
labelstring · requiredExample: Basic Subscription Plan
planExternalIdstring · requiredExample: prod_Pbyd5ARBWtFxkg
metersobject · requiredExample: {"requests":{"label":"Requests","max":10}}
trialDaysintegerExample: 10
trialEndStatusstring · enumEnum values:pausedcanceledExample: paused
isTrialCollectPaymentboolean
Zuplo.Metering.PlanCreateBody
labelstring · requiredExample: Basic Subscription Plan
planExternalIdstring · requiredExample: prod_Pbyd5ARBWtFxkg
metersobject · requiredExample: {"requests":{"label":"Requests","max":10}}
trialDaysintegerExample: 10
trialEndStatusstring · enumEnum values:pausedcanceledExample: paused
isTrialCollectPaymentboolean
Zuplo.Metering.PlanUpdateBody
labelstringExample: Basic Subscription Plan
planExternalIdstringExample: prod_Pbyd5ARBWtFxkg
metersobjectExample: {"requests":{"label":"Requests","max":10}}
trialDaysintegerExample: 10
trialEndStatusstring · enumEnum values:pausedcanceledExample: paused
isTrialCollectPaymentboolean
Zuplo.Metering.Plans
dataobject[] · required
limitinteger · uint32Example: 1000
offsetinteger · uint32
totalinteger · uint32
Zuplo.Metering.Quota
Zuplo.Metering.Subscription
createdOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required
When the item was created.Example: 2023-04-18T05:54:34.408Z
updatedOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required
When the item was last updated.Example: 2023-04-20T05:54:34.408Z
idstring · readOnly · requiredExample: sbsc_BnCcCqQHM5H4z60sTR0FfCKg
planIdsstring[] · requiredExample: ["plan_ZLbXn7SCZt6KJnD6SU8Ljv8w"]
planExternalIdsstring[] · requiredExample: ["prod_Pbyd5ARBWtFxkg"]
statusstring · enum · requiredEnum values:activeinactiveincompleteincomplete-expiredtrialingpast-duecanceledunpaid
typestring · enum · requiredEnum values:periodic
renewalStrategystring · enum · requiredEnum values:monthlyyearly
regionstring · enum · requiredEnum values:us-central1us-east1europe-west4
customerKeystring · requiredExample: d8984b34-defd-458c-bf34-7fb1b69ce714
subscriptionExternalIdstring · requiredExample: sub_1OmlUlLQav6G4UBHsPy2BY7J
customerExternalIdstring · requiredExample: cus_PbzTcoZtPtelYg
quotaResetAnchorstring · date-time
metadataobject
trialEndStatusstringExample: paused
trialEndDatestring · date-time
trialStartDatestring · date-time
nextBillingCyclestring · date-time
productKeystring
Zuplo.Metering.SubscriptionCreateBody
planIdsstring[] · requiredExample: ["plan_ZLbXn7SCZt6KJnD6SU8Ljv8w"]
planExternalIdsstring[] · requiredExample: ["prod_Pbyd5ARBWtFxkg"]
statusstring · enum · requiredEnum values:activeinactiveincompleteincomplete-expiredtrialingpast-duecanceledunpaid
typestring · enum · requiredEnum values:periodic
renewalStrategystring · enum · requiredEnum values:monthlyyearly
regionstring · enum · requiredEnum values:us-central1us-east1europe-west4
customerKeystring · requiredExample: d8984b34-defd-458c-bf34-7fb1b69ce714
subscriptionExternalIdstring · requiredExample: sub_1OmlUlLQav6G4UBHsPy2BY7J
customerExternalIdstring · requiredExample: cus_PbzTcoZtPtelYg
quotaResetAnchorstring · date-time
metadataobject
trialEndStatusstringExample: paused
trialEndDatestring · date-time
trialStartDatestring · date-time
nextBillingCyclestring · date-time
productKeystring
Zuplo.Metering.SubscriptionUpdateBody
planExternalIdsstring[]Example: ["prod_Pbyd5ARBWtFxkg"]
statusstring · enumEnum values:activeinactiveincompleteincomplete-expiredtrialingpast-duecanceledunpaid
proratenumberExample: 0.75
metadataobject
trialEndDatestring · date-time
Zuplo.Metering.Subscriptions
dataobject[] · required
limitinteger · uint32Example: 1000
offsetinteger · uint32
totalinteger · uint32
Zuplo.Projects.Project
namestring · required
The name of the projectExample: lime-fox
accountNamestring · required
The name of the account this project belongs toExample: lime-fox
Zuplo.Projects.ProjectsList
dataobject[] · required
Zuplo.Sources.Source
uploadUrlstring · requiredExample: https://storage.googleapis.com/[..]1fac8da132b9
Zuplo.Tunnels.Tunnel
tunnelIdstring · readOnly · requiredExample: tnl_JcHFzTcJ9y4GU69lKBOaxFYU
namestring · pattern:
^[a-zA-Z0-9-]{3,24}$· required
A friendly name for the tunnel.Example: api-service-tunnel
tokenstring · readOnly · required
Set your TUNNEL_TOKEN to this value to connect to the tunnel.Example: eyJhIjoiODJh[..]m89In0=
Zuplo.Tunnels.TunnelList
dataobject[] · required
limitinteger · uint32Example: 1000
offsetinteger · uint32
totalinteger · uint32
Zuplo.Tunnels.TunnelListItem
idstring · readOnly · requiredExample: tnl_JcHFzTcJ9y4GU69lKBOaxFYU
namestring · pattern:
^[a-zA-Z0-9-]{3,24}$· required
A friendly name for the tunnel.Example: api-service-tunnel
Zuplo.Tunnels.TunnelTeardownOperation
idstring · readOnly · requiredExample: tst_1vmvAjaCun9Mfeosn3Og4ddD
statusstring · enum · requiredEnum values:in-progresssuccesserrorExample: success
messagestringExample: Successfully torn down tunnel.
detailsstring
Zuplo.Tunnels.TunneledServiceConfiguration
namestring · pattern:
^[a-zA-Z0-9-]{3,24}$· required
A friendly name for the service. This name needs to be unique across all your tunneled services. Changing this will invalidate existing services with the name.Example: authservice
endpointstring · required
The URL of the service that the tunnel will forward to, e.g, http://localhost:3000Example: https://localhost:3000
configurationsobject[] · required
A list of projects that should have access to this tunneled service under the service://name URL scheme.
Zuplo.Tunnels.TunneledServicesConfiguration
versioninteger · uint8 · required
The version of this configuration format.Example: 1
servicesobject[] · required
A list of services that the tunnel will connect to.
Zuplo.Tunnels.TunneledServicesProvisioningOperation
idstring · readOnly · requiredExample: pst_ezMUOh0xFqRWg84DPH5jVwgO
statusstring · enum · requiredEnum values:in-progresssuccesserrorExample: success
messagestringExample: Successfully provisioned services.
detailsstring
Zuplo.Variables.Variable
branchstring · readOnly · requiredExample: preview
createdOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required
When the item was created.Example: 2023-04-18T05:54:34.408Z
updatedOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required
When the item was last updated.Example: 2023-04-20T05:54:34.408Z
namestring · required
The name of the variable. Must be named in SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.Example: APP_ENVIRONMENT_KEY
isSecretboolean · required
Whether the variable is a secret.Example:
valuestring · required
The value of the variable.
Zuplo.Variables.VariableCreateBody
namestring · required
The name of the variable. Must be named in SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.Example: APP_ENVIRONMENT_KEY
isSecretboolean · required
Whether the variable is a secret.Example:
valuestring · required
The value of the variable.
Zuplo.Variables.VariableUpdateBody
valuestring
The value of the variable.
Zuplo.WhoAmI.WhoAmI
accountstring · requiredExample: chocolate_blizzard_treat