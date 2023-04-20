Zuplo
The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo

Schemas

ApiKeyBulkCreateOrUpdateBody

object
Example: {"description":"My secret api key","expiresOn":"2023-04-20T05:54:34.408Z","key":"zpka_66b21c8591354c0997db232cc2f79c9e_69253f24"}

Zuplo.ApiKeys.ApiKey

  • createdOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required

    When the item was created.

    Example: 2023-04-18T05:54:34.408Z
  • updatedOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required

    When the item was last updated.

    Example: 2023-04-20T05:54:34.408Z
  • idstring · readOnly · required
  • expiresOnstring · date-time

    When the key expires.

  • descriptionstring

    The description of the api key.

  • keystring

    The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection

Zuplo.ApiKeys.ApiKeyCreateOrUpdateBody

  • expiresOnstring · date-time

    When the key expires.

  • descriptionstring

    The description of the api key.

  • keystring

    The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection

Zuplo.ApiKeys.ApiKeys

  • dataobject[] · required
  • limitinteger · uint32
    Example: 1000
  • offsetinteger · uint32
  • totalinteger · uint32

Zuplo.ApiKeys.Bucket

  • createdOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required

    When the item was created.

    Example: 2023-04-18T05:54:34.408Z
  • updatedOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required

    When the item was last updated.

    Example: 2023-04-20T05:54:34.408Z
  • idstring · readOnly · required
  • namestring · pattern: ^[a-z0-9-]{5,128}$ · required

    A friendly name for the bucket.

  • isRetrievableboolean

    Whether the API keys stored in the bucket are retrievable

  • descriptionstring

    A description of the bucket.

  • tagsobject

    Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.

Zuplo.ApiKeys.BucketCreateBody

  • namestring · pattern: ^[a-z0-9-]{5,128}$ · required

    A friendly name for the bucket.

  • descriptionstring

    A description of the bucket.

  • tagsobject

    Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.

Zuplo.ApiKeys.BucketUpdateBody

  • descriptionstring

    A description of the bucket.

  • tagsobject

    Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.

Zuplo.ApiKeys.Buckets

  • dataobject[] · required
  • limitinteger · uint32
    Example: 1000
  • offsetinteger · uint32
  • totalinteger · uint32

Zuplo.ApiKeys.Consumer

  • createdOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required

    When the item was created.

    Example: 2023-04-18T05:54:34.408Z
  • updatedOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required

    When the item was last updated.

    Example: 2023-04-20T05:54:34.408Z
  • idstring · readOnly · required
  • namestring · pattern: ^[a-z0-9-]{1,128}$ · required

    A friendly name for the consumer. This name is used as the default user.sub property in the API Key Authentication policy.

  • apiKeysobject[]
  • descriptionstring

    A description of the consumer.

  • tagsobject

    Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.

  • metadataobject

    Generic metadata associated with the consumer.

Zuplo.ApiKeys.ConsumerCreateBody

  • namestring · pattern: ^[a-z0-9-]{1,128}$ · required

    A friendly name for the consumer. This name is used as the default user.sub property in the API Key Authentication policy.

  • managers

    Email addresses of the managers to invite or a list of managers (with subs) to add to the consumer.

  • apiKeysobject[]
  • descriptionstring

    A description of the consumer.

  • tagsobject

    Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.

  • metadataobject

    Generic metadata associated with the consumer.

Zuplo.ApiKeys.ConsumerUpdateBody

  • descriptionstring

    A description of the consumer.

  • tagsobject

    Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.

  • metadataobject

    Generic metadata associated with the consumer.

Zuplo.ApiKeys.Consumers

  • dataobject[] · required
  • limitinteger · uint32
    Example: 1000
  • offsetinteger · uint32
  • totalinteger · uint32

Zuplo.ApiKeys.KeyFormat

string · enum
Enum values:
none
visible
masked

Zuplo.ApiKeys.ManagerCreateItem

  • emailstring · required

    The email address of the manager

  • substring · required

    The sub of the manager in the identity provider

Zuplo.ClientAuth.JwksResponse

  • keysobject · required

Zuplo.ClientAuth.OAuthAccessTokenResponse

  • access_tokenstring · required
    Example: eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJz...
  • token_typestring · enum · required
    Enum values:
    Bearer
    Example: Bearer
  • expires_ininteger · required
    Example: 3600
  • scopestring
    Example: account project deployment

Zuplo.ClientAuth.OAuthErrorResponse

  • errorstring · required
    Example: invalid_client
  • error_descriptionstring · required
    Example: Client authentication failed

Zuplo.Common.ExpiresOnField

  • expiresOnstring · date-time · required

    When the item will expire.

    Example: 2050-04-18T05:54:34.408Z

Zuplo.Configurations.Configuration

  • accountNamestring · required
    Example: chocolate_great_buzzard
  • projectNamestring · required
    Example: lime-fox
  • environmentTypestring · enum · required
    Enum values:
    production
    preview
    development
    Example: production
  • systemConfigurationsstring · required
    Example: 72ih3avJtXRUz6jqHtLEBFVmJDYr1GZtMTKFS8Q71SbyiHgzbL9fPscMURcuEPnryrMv3ABU1fB4qgopG5CkmdgD2...

Zuplo.ConsumerAnalytics.CallsByStatusCodeData

Zuplo.ConsumerAnalytics.CallsDetailData

  • consumerstring · readOnly · required
  • timeStampstring · readOnly · required
  • totalCallsinteger · readOnly · required
  • callsByStatusCodeobject[] · readOnly · required

Zuplo.ConsumerAnalytics.RecentCallsData

  • dataobject[] · readOnly · required

Zuplo.ConsumerAnalytics.ReponseStatsByStatusCodeData

  • datareadOnly · required

Zuplo.ConsumerAnalytics.RequestData

  • consumerstring · readOnly · required
  • methodstring · readOnly · required
  • routePathstring · readOnly · required
  • statusCodestring · readOnly · required
  • timeStampstring · readOnly · required
  • citystring · readOnly · required
  • countrystring · readOnly · required

Zuplo.ConsumerAnalytics.StatsByStatusCode.TimeWindowFilter

string · enum
Enum values:
last-hour
last-24-hours
last-7-days
last-30-days
last-3-months

Zuplo.ConsumerAnalytics.StatsByStatusCodeData

  • statsobject[] · readOnly
  • detailsobject[] · readOnly

Zuplo.ConsumerAnalytics.StatsData

  • totalCallsinteger · readOnly · required
  • consumerstring · readOnly · required
  • callsByStatusCodeobject[] · readOnly · required

Zuplo.DeploymentStatus.DeploymentStatus

  • statusstring · enum · required
    Enum values:
    SUCCESS
    ERROR
    IN_PROGRESS
    Example: SUCCESS
  • urlstring · required
    Example: https://api.zuplo.com/v1/deployments/lime-fox-main-bbe7540
  • stepsobject · required
  • buildResultobject · required

Zuplo.Deployments.Deployment

  • namestring · required

    The name of the deployment. You can find this in the Zuplo Portal under Settings > Environments.

    Example: lime-fox-main-bbe7540
  • urlstring · required
    Example: https://api.zuplo.com/deployments/lime-fox-main-bbe7540
  • labelstring · required
    Example: main
  • urlParameterstring · required
    Example: main
  • createdOnstring · required
    Example: 2023-07-25T23:41:41.468Z
  • updatedOnstring · required
    Example: 2023-07-25T23:41:41.468Z
  • loggingIdstring · required
    Example: chocolate_great_buzzard::lime-fox::main::main::bbe7540
  • accountNamestring · required
    Example: chocolate_great_buzzard
  • projectNamestring · required
    Example: lime-fox
  • statestring · required
    Example: STARTED
  • messagestring · enum · required
    Enum values:
  • branchNamestring · required
    Example: main
  • environmentTypestring · required
    Example: PRODUCTION

Zuplo.Deployments.DeploymentsList

  • dataobject[] · required

Zuplo.Deploys.DeploymentResponse

  • statusstring · required

Zuplo.Deploys.SourceCreateBody

  • accountNamestring · required

    The name of the account

    Example: my-account
  • projectNamestring · required

    The name of the project

    Example: my-project
  • branchNamestring · required

    The name of the branch for deployment

    Example: main

Zuplo.Deploys.SourceUrlCreateBody

  • accountNamestring · required

    The name of the account

    Example: my-account
  • projectNamestring · required

    The name of the project

    Example: my-project
  • branchNamestring · required

    The name of the branch for deployment

    Example: main
  • repositoryUrlstring

    The git repository url of the source code

    Example: https://github.com/my-account/my-project
  • branchstring

    The git branch

    Example: main
  • shastring

    The git sha of the commit

    Example: 9fb5c38a83013be1625c9b5cb2d1bdf458ff827e

Zuplo.Environments.Environment

  • namestring · required

    The name of the environment.

    Example: lime-fox-main-bbe7540
  • createdOnstring · required
    Example: 2023-07-25T23:41:41.468Z
  • accountNamestring · required
    Example: chocolate_great_buzzard
  • projectNamestring · required
    Example: lime-fox
  • branchNamestring · required
    Example: main
  • environmentTypestring · enum · required
    Enum values:
    production
    preview
    development
    Example: production

Zuplo.Environments.EnvironmentCreateBody

  • accountNamestring · required

    The name of the account

    Example: my-account
  • projectNamestring · required

    The name of the project

    Example: my-project
  • environmentTypestring · enum · required

    The name of the branch for deployment

    Enum values:
    pruduction
    preview
    Example: preview
  • branchNamestring · required

    The name of the branch for deployment

    Example: main

Zuplo.Environments.EnvironmentsList

  • dataobject[] · required

Zuplo.HttpProblemDetails.BadRequestProblemResponse

  • typestring · required
  • titlestring · required
  • detailstring
  • instancestring

Zuplo.HttpProblemDetails.InternalServerErrorProblemResponse

  • typestring · required
  • titlestring · required
  • detailstring
  • instancestring

Zuplo.HttpProblemDetails.NotFoundProblemResponse

  • typestring · required
  • titlestring · required
  • detailstring
  • instancestring

Zuplo.HttpProblemDetails.UnauthorizedProblemResponse

  • typestring · required
  • titlestring · required
  • detailstring
  • instancestring

Zuplo.Metering.Bucket

  • createdOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required

    When the item was created.

    Example: 2023-04-18T05:54:34.408Z
  • updatedOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required

    When the item was last updated.

    Example: 2023-04-20T05:54:34.408Z
  • idstring · readOnly · required
    Example: mtr_STYBm01FabkgZOP3KtkYdJuO
  • accountNamestring · readOnly · required
    Example: my-account

Zuplo.Metering.Buckets

  • dataobject[] · required
  • limitinteger · uint32
    Example: 1000
  • offsetinteger · uint32
  • totalinteger · uint32

Zuplo.Metering.Plan

  • createdOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required

    When the item was created.

    Example: 2023-04-18T05:54:34.408Z
  • updatedOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required

    When the item was last updated.

    Example: 2023-04-20T05:54:34.408Z
  • idstring · readOnly · required
    Example: plan_40dRwJecUOu9xDj2OeXDcYA5
  • hasSubscriptionsboolean · readOnly · required
    Example:
  • labelstring · required
    Example: Basic Subscription Plan
  • planExternalIdstring · required
    Example: prod_Pbyd5ARBWtFxkg
  • metersobject · required
    Example: {"requests":{"label":"Requests","max":10}}
  • trialDaysinteger
    Example: 10
  • trialEndStatusstring · enum
    Enum values:
    paused
    canceled
    Example: paused
  • isTrialCollectPaymentboolean

Zuplo.Metering.PlanCreateBody

  • labelstring · required
    Example: Basic Subscription Plan
  • planExternalIdstring · required
    Example: prod_Pbyd5ARBWtFxkg
  • metersobject · required
    Example: {"requests":{"label":"Requests","max":10}}
  • trialDaysinteger
    Example: 10
  • trialEndStatusstring · enum
    Enum values:
    paused
    canceled
    Example: paused
  • isTrialCollectPaymentboolean

Zuplo.Metering.PlanUpdateBody

  • labelstring
    Example: Basic Subscription Plan
  • planExternalIdstring
    Example: prod_Pbyd5ARBWtFxkg
  • metersobject
    Example: {"requests":{"label":"Requests","max":10}}
  • trialDaysinteger
    Example: 10
  • trialEndStatusstring · enum
    Enum values:
    paused
    canceled
    Example: paused
  • isTrialCollectPaymentboolean

Zuplo.Metering.Plans

  • dataobject[] · required
  • limitinteger · uint32
    Example: 1000
  • offsetinteger · uint32
  • totalinteger · uint32

Zuplo.Metering.Quota

Zuplo.Metering.Subscription

  • createdOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required

    When the item was created.

    Example: 2023-04-18T05:54:34.408Z
  • updatedOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required

    When the item was last updated.

    Example: 2023-04-20T05:54:34.408Z
  • idstring · readOnly · required
    Example: sbsc_BnCcCqQHM5H4z60sTR0FfCKg
  • planIdsstring[] · required
    Example: ["plan_ZLbXn7SCZt6KJnD6SU8Ljv8w"]
  • planExternalIdsstring[] · required
    Example: ["prod_Pbyd5ARBWtFxkg"]
  • statusstring · enum · required
    Enum values:
    active
    inactive
    incomplete
    incomplete-expired
    trialing
    past-due
    canceled
    unpaid
  • typestring · enum · required
    Enum values:
    periodic
  • renewalStrategystring · enum · required
    Enum values:
    monthly
    yearly
  • regionstring · enum · required
    Enum values:
    us-central1
    us-east1
    europe-west4
  • customerKeystring · required
    Example: d8984b34-defd-458c-bf34-7fb1b69ce714
  • subscriptionExternalIdstring · required
    Example: sub_1OmlUlLQav6G4UBHsPy2BY7J
  • customerExternalIdstring · required
    Example: cus_PbzTcoZtPtelYg
  • quotaResetAnchorstring · date-time
  • metadataobject
  • trialEndStatusstring
    Example: paused
  • trialEndDatestring · date-time
  • trialStartDatestring · date-time
  • nextBillingCyclestring · date-time
  • productKeystring

Zuplo.Metering.SubscriptionCreateBody

  • planIdsstring[] · required
    Example: ["plan_ZLbXn7SCZt6KJnD6SU8Ljv8w"]
  • planExternalIdsstring[] · required
    Example: ["prod_Pbyd5ARBWtFxkg"]
  • statusstring · enum · required
    Enum values:
    active
    inactive
    incomplete
    incomplete-expired
    trialing
    past-due
    canceled
    unpaid
  • typestring · enum · required
    Enum values:
    periodic
  • renewalStrategystring · enum · required
    Enum values:
    monthly
    yearly
  • regionstring · enum · required
    Enum values:
    us-central1
    us-east1
    europe-west4
  • customerKeystring · required
    Example: d8984b34-defd-458c-bf34-7fb1b69ce714
  • subscriptionExternalIdstring · required
    Example: sub_1OmlUlLQav6G4UBHsPy2BY7J
  • customerExternalIdstring · required
    Example: cus_PbzTcoZtPtelYg
  • quotaResetAnchorstring · date-time
  • metadataobject
  • trialEndStatusstring
    Example: paused
  • trialEndDatestring · date-time
  • trialStartDatestring · date-time
  • nextBillingCyclestring · date-time
  • productKeystring

Zuplo.Metering.SubscriptionUpdateBody

  • planExternalIdsstring[]
    Example: ["prod_Pbyd5ARBWtFxkg"]
  • statusstring · enum
    Enum values:
    active
    inactive
    incomplete
    incomplete-expired
    trialing
    past-due
    canceled
    unpaid
  • proratenumber
    Example: 0.75
  • metadataobject
  • trialEndDatestring · date-time

Zuplo.Metering.Subscriptions

  • dataobject[] · required
  • limitinteger · uint32
    Example: 1000
  • offsetinteger · uint32
  • totalinteger · uint32

Zuplo.Projects.Project

  • namestring · required

    The name of the project

    Example: lime-fox
  • accountNamestring · required

    The name of the account this project belongs to

    Example: lime-fox

Zuplo.Projects.ProjectsList

  • dataobject[] · required

Zuplo.Sources.Source

  • uploadUrlstring · required
    Example: https://storage.googleapis.com/[..]1fac8da132b9

Zuplo.Tunnels.Tunnel

  • tunnelIdstring · readOnly · required
    Example: tnl_JcHFzTcJ9y4GU69lKBOaxFYU
  • namestring · pattern: ^[a-zA-Z0-9-]{3,24}$ · required

    A friendly name for the tunnel.

    Example: api-service-tunnel
  • tokenstring · readOnly · required

    Set your TUNNEL_TOKEN to this value to connect to the tunnel.

    Example: eyJhIjoiODJh[..]m89In0=

Zuplo.Tunnels.TunnelList

  • dataobject[] · required
  • limitinteger · uint32
    Example: 1000
  • offsetinteger · uint32
  • totalinteger · uint32

Zuplo.Tunnels.TunnelListItem

  • idstring · readOnly · required
    Example: tnl_JcHFzTcJ9y4GU69lKBOaxFYU
  • namestring · pattern: ^[a-zA-Z0-9-]{3,24}$ · required

    A friendly name for the tunnel.

    Example: api-service-tunnel

Zuplo.Tunnels.TunnelTeardownOperation

  • idstring · readOnly · required
    Example: tst_1vmvAjaCun9Mfeosn3Og4ddD
  • statusstring · enum · required
    Enum values:
    in-progress
    success
    error
    Example: success
  • messagestring
    Example: Successfully torn down tunnel.
  • detailsstring

Zuplo.Tunnels.TunneledServiceConfiguration

  • namestring · pattern: ^[a-zA-Z0-9-]{3,24}$ · required

    A friendly name for the service. This name needs to be unique across all your tunneled services. Changing this will invalidate existing services with the name.

    Example: authservice
  • endpointstring · required

    The URL of the service that the tunnel will forward to, e.g, http://localhost:3000

    Example: https://localhost:3000
  • configurationsobject[] · required

    A list of projects that should have access to this tunneled service under the service://name URL scheme.

Zuplo.Tunnels.TunneledServicesConfiguration

  • versioninteger · uint8 · required

    The version of this configuration format.

    Example: 1
  • servicesobject[] · required

    A list of services that the tunnel will connect to.

Zuplo.Tunnels.TunneledServicesProvisioningOperation

  • idstring · readOnly · required
    Example: pst_ezMUOh0xFqRWg84DPH5jVwgO
  • statusstring · enum · required
    Enum values:
    in-progress
    success
    error
    Example: success
  • messagestring
    Example: Successfully provisioned services.
  • detailsstring

Zuplo.Variables.Variable

  • branchstring · readOnly · required
    Example: preview
  • createdOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required

    When the item was created.

    Example: 2023-04-18T05:54:34.408Z
  • updatedOnstring · date-time · readOnly · required

    When the item was last updated.

    Example: 2023-04-20T05:54:34.408Z
  • namestring · required

    The name of the variable. Must be named in SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.

    Example: APP_ENVIRONMENT_KEY
  • isSecretboolean · required

    Whether the variable is a secret.

    Example:
  • valuestring · required

    The value of the variable.

Zuplo.Variables.VariableCreateBody

  • namestring · required

    The name of the variable. Must be named in SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.

    Example: APP_ENVIRONMENT_KEY
  • isSecretboolean · required

    Whether the variable is a secret.

    Example:
  • valuestring · required

    The value of the variable.

Zuplo.Variables.VariableUpdateBody

  • valuestring

    The value of the variable.

Zuplo.WhoAmI.WhoAmI

  • accountstring · required
    Example: chocolate_blizzard_treat