The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo

Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.

API Keys

Creates a variable

POST
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/projects/{projectName}/branches/{branchName}/variables

Creates a new environment variable in a branch for a given project.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • projectName
    string
    required

    The name of the project. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • branchName
    string
    required

    The name of the branch in your source control provider.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

  • name
    string

    The name of the variable. Must be named in SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.

  • isSecret
    boolean

    Whether the variable is a secret.

  • value
    string

    The value of the variable.

Responses

    • branch
      string
    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • name
      string

      The name of the variable. Must be named in SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.

    • isSecret
      boolean

      Whether the variable is a secret.

    • value
      string

      The value of the variable.

Updates a variable

PATCH
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/projects/{projectName}/branches/{branchName}/variables/{variableName}

Update the value of a variable in a branch for a given project.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • projectName
    string
    required

    The name of the project. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • branchName
    string
    required

    The name of the branch in your source control provider.

  • variableName
    string
    required

    The name of the environment variable.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

  • value
    string
    optional

    The value of the variable.

Responses

