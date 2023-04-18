The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo
Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
Creates a variable
Creates a new environment variable in a branch for a given project.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
projectNamestringrequired
The name of the project. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
branchNamestringrequired
The name of the branch in your source control provider.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
namestring
The name of the variable. Must be named in SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.
isSecretboolean
Whether the variable is a secret.
valuestring
The value of the variable.
Responses
branchstring
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
namestring
The name of the variable. Must be named in SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.
isSecretboolean
Whether the variable is a secret.
valuestring
The value of the variable.
Updates a variable
Update the value of a variable in a branch for a given project.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
projectNamestringrequired
The name of the project. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
branchNamestringrequired
The name of the branch in your source control provider.
variableNamestringrequired
The name of the environment variable.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
valuestringoptional
The value of the variable.
Responses
branchstring
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
namestring
The name of the variable. Must be named in SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.
isSecretboolean
Whether the variable is a secret.
valuestring
The value of the variable.