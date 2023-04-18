The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo
Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
Lists buckets
Lists all buckets belonging to this account.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Responses
dataobject[]
limitintegeroptional
offsetintegeroptional
totalintegeroptional
Creates a bucket
Creates a new bucket for this account.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Request Body
namestring
A friendly name for the bucket.
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the bucket.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
namestring
A friendly name for the bucket.
isRetrievablebooleanoptional
Whether the API keys stored in the bucket are retrievable
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the bucket.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.
Gets a bucket
Returns the details for a bucket, including the token used to connect to the bucket.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
bucketNamestringrequired
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Responses
Deletes a bucket
Deletes a bucket and any related resources
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
bucketNamestringrequired
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Responses
Updates a bucket
Updates a bucket, and returns the updated value.
path Parameters
accountNamestringrequired
bucketNamestringrequired
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the bucket.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.
Responses
