Zuplo
Overview

The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo

Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.

API Keys

Endpoint:https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com

Lists buckets

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets

Lists all buckets belonging to this account.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • data
      object[]
    • limit
      integer
      optional
    • offset
      integer
      optional
    • total
      integer
      optional

Creates a bucket

POST
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets

Creates a new bucket for this account.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

  • name
    string

    A friendly name for the bucket.

  • description
    string
    optional

    A description of the bucket.

  • tags
    object
    optional

    Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string
    • name
      string

      A friendly name for the bucket.

    • isRetrievable
      boolean
      optional

      Whether the API keys stored in the bucket are retrievable

    • description
      string
      optional

      A description of the bucket.

    • tags
      object
      optional

      Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.

Gets a bucket

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets/{bucketName}

Returns the details for a bucket, including the token used to connect to the bucket.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • bucketName
    string
    required

    The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string
    • name
      string

      A friendly name for the bucket.

    • isRetrievable
      boolean
      optional

      Whether the API keys stored in the bucket are retrievable

    • description
      string
      optional

      A description of the bucket.

    • tags
      object
      optional

      Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.

Deletes a bucket

DELETE
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets/{bucketName}

Deletes a bucket and any related resources

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • bucketName
    string
    required

    The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    No response specified

Updates a bucket

PATCH
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/accounts/{accountName}/key-buckets/{bucketName}

Updates a bucket, and returns the updated value.

path Parameters

  • accountName
    string
    required

    The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

  • bucketName
    string
    required

    The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

  • description
    string
    optional

    A description of the bucket.

  • tags
    object
    optional

    Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string
    • name
      string

      A friendly name for the bucket.

    • isRetrievable
      boolean
      optional

      Whether the API keys stored in the bucket are retrievable

    • description
      string
      optional

      A description of the bucket.

    • tags
      object
      optional

      Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.