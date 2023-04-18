Zuplo
Overview

The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo

Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.

API Keys

Endpoint:https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com

Lists plans

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/metering/{bucketId}/plans

Lists all plans belonging to this bucket.

path Parameters

  • bucketId
    string
    required

    The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • data
      object[]
    • limit
      integer
      optional
    • offset
      integer
      optional
    • total
      integer
      optional

Creates a plan

POST
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/metering/{bucketId}/plans

Creates a new plan for this bucket.

path Parameters

  • bucketId
    string
    required

    The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

  • label
    string
  • planExternalId
    string
  • meters
    object
  • trialDays
    integer
    optional
  • trialEndStatus
    string
    optional
  • isTrialCollectPayment
    boolean
    optional

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string
    • hasSubscriptions
      boolean
    • label
      string
    • planExternalId
      string
    • meters
      object
    • trialDays
      integer
      optional
    • trialEndStatus
      string
      optional
    • isTrialCollectPayment
      boolean
      optional

Gets a plan

GET
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/metering/{bucketId}/plans/{planId}

Returns the details for a plan.

path Parameters

  • bucketId
    string
    required

    The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.

  • planId
    string
    required

    The id of the plan.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string
    • hasSubscriptions
      boolean
    • label
      string
    • planExternalId
      string
    • meters
      object
    • trialDays
      integer
      optional
    • trialEndStatus
      string
      optional
    • isTrialCollectPayment
      boolean
      optional

Deletes a plan

DELETE
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/metering/{bucketId}/plans/{planId}

Deletes a plan (if there are no associated subscriptions)

path Parameters

  • bucketId
    string
    required

    The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.

  • planId
    string
    required

    The id of the plan.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Responses

    No response specified

Updates a plan

PATCH
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
/v1/metering/{bucketId}/plans/{planId}

Update the details for a plan

path Parameters

  • bucketId
    string
    required

    The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.

  • planId
    string
    required

    The id of the plan.

Headers

  • Authorization
    string
    required

    The Authorization header is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.

Request Body

  • label
    string
    optional
  • planExternalId
    string
    optional
  • meters
    object
    optional
  • trialDays
    integer
    optional
  • trialEndStatus
    string
    optional
  • isTrialCollectPayment
    boolean
    optional

Responses

    • createdOn
      string

      When the item was created.

    • updatedOn
      string

      When the item was last updated.

    • id
      string
    • hasSubscriptions
      boolean
    • label
      string
    • planExternalId
      string
    • meters
      object
    • trialDays
      integer
      optional
    • trialEndStatus
      string
      optional
    • isTrialCollectPayment
      boolean
      optional