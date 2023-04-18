The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo
Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.
https://developer-api-main-8600723.self.zuplo.com
Lists plans
Lists all plans belonging to this bucket.
path Parameters
bucketIdstringrequired
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
dataobject[]
limitintegeroptional
offsetintegeroptional
totalintegeroptional
Creates a plan
Creates a new plan for this bucket.
path Parameters
bucketIdstringrequired
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Request Body
labelstring
planExternalIdstring
metersobject
trialDaysintegeroptional
trialEndStatusstringoptional
isTrialCollectPaymentbooleanoptional
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
hasSubscriptionsboolean
labelstring
planExternalIdstring
metersobject
trialDaysintegeroptional
trialEndStatusstringoptional
isTrialCollectPaymentbooleanoptional
Gets a plan
Returns the details for a plan.
path Parameters
bucketIdstringrequired
planIdstringrequired
The id of the plan.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Responses
Deletes a plan
Deletes a plan (if there are no associated subscriptions)
path Parameters
bucketIdstringrequired
planIdstringrequired
The id of the plan.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Responses
Updates a plan
Update the details for a plan
path Parameters
bucketIdstringrequired
planIdstringrequired
The id of the plan.
Headers
Authorizationstringrequired
Request Body
labelstringoptional
planExternalIdstringoptional
metersobjectoptional
trialDaysintegeroptional
trialEndStatusstringoptional
isTrialCollectPaymentbooleanoptional
Responses
