The Monetization APIs are in preview and subject to change. Features and endpoints documented here may be modified as we refine the service based on customer feedback.

Plans are subscription tiers that package features together. They represent the rows on your pricing page - Free, Pro, Enterprise - each with different feature access and usage limits. Plans define what customers get when they subscribe.

Plan Structure

Plans follow a hierarchical structure where each level defines a specific aspect of your pricing:

Entity Description Plan A subscription tier (e.g., Pro, Enterprise) Phase A time period within a plan (e.g., trial, default) Rate Card Pricing and entitlements for a feature within a phase Price The pricing model (flat, tiered, package, etc.) Entitlement Usage limits and access controls for customers Feature A capability that can be metered or toggled Meter Tracks usage data for metered features

Plans contain phases, and each phase contains rate cards that define pricing and entitlements. See Rate Cards for details on configuring pricing within plans.

Before creating a plan, you must first define the Features that will be included. Plans reference features by their key , so features must exist before they can be added to rate cards.

Plan Lifecycle

Plans move through a defined lifecycle:

Draft - Initial state when created. Can be modified freely. Active - Published and available for subscriptions. Cannot be modified. Archived - No longer available for new subscriptions but existing subscriptions continue.

Example: Pro Plan with Trial

This example creates a Pro plan with:

A 1-week free trial phase with 1,000 API calls

A default phase with $99/month subscription and 10,000 included API calls

Overage pricing at $0.01 per additional call

Static features for premium access

For step-by-step examples building plans from simple to complex, see Plan Examples.

Terminal Code curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/ $BUCKET_ID /plans \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- << EOF { "key": "pro", "name": "Pro Plan", "description": "For growing teams with a 1-week free trial", "currency": "USD", "billingCadence": "P1M", "phases": [ { "key": "trial", "name": "Trial", "duration": "P1W", "rateCards": [ { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests (Trial)", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": false, "usagePeriod": "P1W" } }, { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "priority_support", "name": "Priority Support (Trial)", "featureKey": "priority_support", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "boolean", "config": true } } ] }, { "key": "default", "name": "Default", "duration": null, "rateCards": [ { "type": "usage_based", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": "P1M", "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 10000, "isSoftLimit": true, "usagePeriod": "P1M" }, "price": { "type": "tiered", "mode": "graduated", "tiers": [ { "upToAmount": "10000", "flatPrice": { "type": "flat", "amount": "99.00" }, "unitPrice": null }, { "flatPrice": null, "unitPrice": { "type": "unit", "amount": "0.01" } } ] } }, { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "priority_support", "name": "Priority Support", "featureKey": "priority_support", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "boolean", "config": true } } ] } ] } EOF

How This Plan Works

Phase Duration API Requests Cost Trial 1 week 1,000 (hard limit) Free Default Ongoing 10,000 included $99/month

After the trial ends, customers automatically move to the default phase. In the default phase, the first 10,000 API requests are included in the $99 monthly fee. Additional requests are billed at $0.01 each (soft limit allows overage).

Plan Properties

Property Required Description key Yes Unique identifier for the plan name Yes Human-readable display name currency Yes Three-letter ISO currency code (e.g., USD ) billingCadence Yes Billing period as ISO 8601 duration (e.g., P1M for monthly) phases Yes Array of plan phases with rate cards description No Detailed description of the plan metadata No Custom key-value pairs for your own use

Phase Properties

Property Required Description key Yes Unique identifier for the phase within the plan name Yes Human-readable display name duration No ISO 8601 duration (e.g., P1W for 1 week). Omit for the final phase. rateCards Yes Array of rate cards defining pricing and entitlements

Publishing a Plan

Plans must be published before customers can subscribe to them. A newly created plan starts in draft status and is not available for subscriptions until published.

Transition a draft plan to active status:

Terminal Code curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/ $BUCKET_ID /plans/ $PLAN_ID /publish \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY "

Once published, a plan cannot be modified. To make changes, you must create a new version of the plan.

Common Billing Cadences

Duration Description P1W Weekly P1M Monthly P3M Quarterly P1Y Yearly

API Reference

For complete API operations (list, get, update, delete, archive), see the Plans API Reference.