The Monetization APIs are in preview and subject to change. Features and endpoints documented here may be modified as we refine the service based on customer feedback.
Plans are subscription tiers that package features together. They represent the rows on your pricing page - Free, Pro, Enterprise - each with different feature access and usage limits. Plans define what customers get when they subscribe.
Plan Structure
Plans follow a hierarchical structure where each level defines a specific aspect of your pricing:
|Entity
|Description
|Plan
|A subscription tier (e.g., Pro, Enterprise)
|Phase
|A time period within a plan (e.g., trial, default)
|Rate Card
|Pricing and entitlements for a feature within a phase
|Price
|The pricing model (flat, tiered, package, etc.)
|Entitlement
|Usage limits and access controls for customers
|Feature
|A capability that can be metered or toggled
|Meter
|Tracks usage data for metered features
Plans contain phases, and each phase contains rate cards that define pricing and entitlements. See Rate Cards for details on configuring pricing within plans.
Before creating a plan, you must first define the Features
that will be included. Plans reference features by their
key, so features must
exist before they can be added to rate cards.
Plan Lifecycle
Plans move through a defined lifecycle:
- Draft - Initial state when created. Can be modified freely.
- Active - Published and available for subscriptions. Cannot be modified.
- Archived - No longer available for new subscriptions but existing subscriptions continue.
Example: Pro Plan with Trial
This example creates a Pro plan with:
- A 1-week free trial phase with 1,000 API calls
- A default phase with $99/month subscription and 10,000 included API calls
- Overage pricing at $0.01 per additional call
- Static features for premium access
For step-by-step examples building plans from simple to complex, see Plan Examples.
Code
curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/$BUCKET_ID/plans \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- << EOF { "key": "pro", "name": "Pro Plan", "description": "For growing teams with a 1-week free trial", "currency": "USD", "billingCadence": "P1M", "phases": [ { "key": "trial", "name": "Trial", "duration": "P1W", "rateCards": [ { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests (Trial)", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": false, "usagePeriod": "P1W" } }, { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "priority_support", "name": "Priority Support (Trial)", "featureKey": "priority_support", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "boolean", "config": true } } ] }, { "key": "default", "name": "Default", "duration": null, "rateCards": [ { "type": "usage_based", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": "P1M", "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 10000, "isSoftLimit": true, "usagePeriod": "P1M" }, "price": { "type": "tiered", "mode": "graduated", "tiers": [ { "upToAmount": "10000", "flatPrice": { "type": "flat", "amount": "99.00" }, "unitPrice": null }, { "flatPrice": null, "unitPrice": { "type": "unit", "amount": "0.01" } } ] } }, { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "priority_support", "name": "Priority Support", "featureKey": "priority_support", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "boolean", "config": true } } ] } ] } EOF
How This Plan Works
|Phase
|Duration
|API Requests
|Cost
|Trial
|1 week
|1,000 (hard limit)
|Free
|Default
|Ongoing
|10,000 included
|$99/month
After the trial ends, customers automatically move to the default phase. In the default phase, the first 10,000 API requests are included in the $99 monthly fee. Additional requests are billed at $0.01 each (soft limit allows overage).
Plan Properties
|Property
|Required
|Description
key
|Yes
|Unique identifier for the plan
name
|Yes
|Human-readable display name
currency
|Yes
|Three-letter ISO currency code (e.g.,
USD)
billingCadence
|Yes
|Billing period as ISO 8601 duration (e.g.,
P1M for monthly)
phases
|Yes
|Array of plan phases with rate cards
description
|No
|Detailed description of the plan
metadata
|No
|Custom key-value pairs for your own use
Phase Properties
|Property
|Required
|Description
key
|Yes
|Unique identifier for the phase within the plan
name
|Yes
|Human-readable display name
duration
|No
|ISO 8601 duration (e.g.,
P1W for 1 week). Omit for the final phase.
rateCards
|Yes
|Array of rate cards defining pricing and entitlements
Publishing a Plan
Plans must be published before customers can subscribe to them. A newly created
plan starts in
draft status and is not available for subscriptions until
published.
Transition a draft plan to active status:
Code
curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/$BUCKET_ID/plans/$PLAN_ID/publish \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY"
Once published, a plan cannot be modified. To make changes, you must create a new version of the plan.
Common Billing Cadences
|Duration
|Description
P1W
|Weekly
P1M
|Monthly
P3M
|Quarterly
P1Y
|Yearly
API Reference
For complete API operations (list, get, update, delete, archive), see the Plans API Reference.