Plans Rate Cards Copy page

The Monetization APIs are in preview and subject to change. Features and endpoints documented here may be modified as we refine the service based on customer feedback.

Rate cards define the pricing and entitlements for features within a plan. Each rate card connects a feature to a price and optionally sets usage limits or access controls. Rate cards are the building blocks that turn your product catalog into a monetizable offering.

What Rate Cards Define

A rate card consists of:

Key and Name - Identifiers for the rate card (auto-filled from feature if linked)

- Identifiers for the rate card (auto-filled from feature if linked) Feature - Optional link to a feature from your product catalog

- Optional link to a feature from your product catalog Price - How much to charge (see Pricing Models)

- How much to charge (see Pricing Models) Entitlement - Optional usage limits or access controls

- Optional usage limits or access controls Billing Cadence - How often to bill (monthly, one-time, etc.)

Rate Card Types

Flat Fee Rate Cards

Flat fee rate cards charge a fixed amount, either as a one-time charge or recurring fee. Use these for:

Setup fees or onboarding charges

Monthly or annual subscription fees

Access fees for premium features

Code Code { "type" : "flat_fee" , "key" : "platform_fee" , "name" : "Platform Fee" , "billingCadence" : "P1M" , "price" : { "type" : "flat" , "amount" : "99.00" } }

When billingCadence is set (e.g., P1M for monthly), the fee recurs each billing period. When billingCadence is null , the fee is charged once per subscription phase.

Usage-Based Rate Cards

Usage-based rate cards charge based on metered consumption. These require a feature linked to a meter. Use these for:

Pay-per-request API pricing

Token-based AI model pricing

Data transfer charges

Code Code { "type" : "usage_based" , "key" : "api_calls" , "name" : "API Calls" , "featureKey" : "api_calls" , "billingCadence" : "P1M" , "price" : { "type" : "unit" , "amount" : "0.001" } }

Usage-based rate cards support multiple pricing models. See Pricing Models for details on unit, tiered, package, and dynamic pricing.

Rate Cards With Features

When a rate card is linked to a feature via featureKey :

The rate card's key and name are pre-filled from the feature

and are pre-filled from the feature You can define entitlements to control access or set usage limits

For metered features, the rate card can track and bill based on usage

Entitlement Types

Entitlements define what customers get access to:

Type Description boolean Simple on/off access to a feature static Access with custom configuration (JSON) metered Access with usage tracking and optional limits

Metered Entitlements

Metered entitlements are the most common for usage-based pricing. They can include:

Usage limits - Cap how much a customer can use

- Cap how much a customer can use Soft limits - Allow overage beyond the limit (with overage charges)

- Allow overage beyond the limit (with overage charges) Initial grants - Starting balance that resets each period

Code Code { "type" : "usage_based" , "key" : "api_calls" , "name" : "API Calls" , "featureKey" : "api_calls" , "billingCadence" : "P1M" , "price" : { "type" : "unit" , "amount" : "0.001" }, "entitlementTemplate" : { "type" : "metered" , "issueAfterReset" : 10000 , "isSoftLimit" : false } }

This example grants 10,000 API calls per billing period with a hard limit.

Rate Cards Without Features

Rate cards without features can only use flat fee pricing. The key and name must be manually specified and will appear on invoices. These are useful for:

Platform fees unrelated to specific features

Service charges

Custom line items

Free Items

You can offer free items in three ways:

Omit the price - No price means free, and no payment method is required Set price to $0 - Explicit free, but payment method may still be required Apply 100% discount - Shows original value with discount applied

Adding Rate Cards to Plans

Rate cards are added to plan phases. See Plans for a complete example of creating a plan with trial and default phases using rate cards.