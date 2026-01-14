The Monetization APIs are in preview and subject to change. Features and endpoints documented here may be modified as we refine the service based on customer feedback.
Rate cards define the pricing and entitlements for features within a plan. Each rate card connects a feature to a price and optionally sets usage limits or access controls. Rate cards are the building blocks that turn your product catalog into a monetizable offering.
What Rate Cards Define
A rate card consists of:
- Key and Name - Identifiers for the rate card (auto-filled from feature if linked)
- Feature - Optional link to a feature from your product catalog
- Price - How much to charge (see Pricing Models)
- Entitlement - Optional usage limits or access controls
- Billing Cadence - How often to bill (monthly, one-time, etc.)
Rate Card Types
Flat Fee Rate Cards
Flat fee rate cards charge a fixed amount, either as a one-time charge or recurring fee. Use these for:
- Setup fees or onboarding charges
- Monthly or annual subscription fees
- Access fees for premium features
Code
{ "type": "flat_fee", "key": "platform_fee", "name": "Platform Fee", "billingCadence": "P1M", "price": { "type": "flat", "amount": "99.00" } }
When
billingCadence is set (e.g.,
P1M for monthly), the fee recurs each
billing period. When
billingCadence is
null, the fee is charged once per
subscription phase.
Usage-Based Rate Cards
Usage-based rate cards charge based on metered consumption. These require a feature linked to a meter. Use these for:
- Pay-per-request API pricing
- Token-based AI model pricing
- Data transfer charges
Code
{ "type": "usage_based", "key": "api_calls", "name": "API Calls", "featureKey": "api_calls", "billingCadence": "P1M", "price": { "type": "unit", "amount": "0.001" } }
Usage-based rate cards support multiple pricing models. See Pricing Models for details on unit, tiered, package, and dynamic pricing.
Rate Cards With Features
When a rate card is linked to a feature via
featureKey:
- The rate card's
keyand
nameare pre-filled from the feature
- You can define entitlements to control access or set usage limits
- For metered features, the rate card can track and bill based on usage
Entitlement Types
Entitlements define what customers get access to:
|Type
|Description
boolean
|Simple on/off access to a feature
static
|Access with custom configuration (JSON)
metered
|Access with usage tracking and optional limits
Metered Entitlements
Metered entitlements are the most common for usage-based pricing. They can include:
- Usage limits - Cap how much a customer can use
- Soft limits - Allow overage beyond the limit (with overage charges)
- Initial grants - Starting balance that resets each period
Code
{ "type": "usage_based", "key": "api_calls", "name": "API Calls", "featureKey": "api_calls", "billingCadence": "P1M", "price": { "type": "unit", "amount": "0.001" }, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 10000, "isSoftLimit": false } }
This example grants 10,000 API calls per billing period with a hard limit.
Rate Cards Without Features
Rate cards without features can only use flat fee pricing. The
key and
name
must be manually specified and will appear on invoices. These are useful for:
- Platform fees unrelated to specific features
- Service charges
- Custom line items
Free Items
You can offer free items in three ways:
- Omit the price - No price means free, and no payment method is required
- Set price to $0 - Explicit free, but payment method may still be required
- Apply 100% discount - Shows original value with discount applied
Adding Rate Cards to Plans
Rate cards are added to plan phases. See Plans for a complete example of creating a plan with trial and default phases using rate cards.