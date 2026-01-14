The Monetization APIs are in preview and subject to change. Features and endpoints documented here may be modified as we refine the service based on customer feedback.
This guide walks through progressively building a plan, starting simple and adding complexity. All examples assume you have already created:
- A meter called
api_requeststhat tracks API calls
- A feature called
api_requestslinked to that meter
1. Basic Fixed Monthly Plan
A simple plan with a flat $9.99/month fee and 1,000 API requests included.
Code
curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/$BUCKET_ID/plans \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- << EOF { "key": "starter", "name": "Starter Plan", "description": "1,000 API requests per month", "currency": "USD", "billingCadence": "P1M", "phases": [ { "key": "default", "name": "Default", "duration": null, "rateCards": [ { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": "P1M", "price": { "type": "flat", "amount": "9.99" }, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": false, "usagePeriod": "P1M" } } ] } ] } EOF
What this does:
- Charges $9.99 at the start of each month
- Grants 1,000 API requests per month
- Hard limit (
isSoftLimit: false) - requests are blocked after 1,000
2. Add a Free Trial
Building on the previous example, add a 2-week free trial with 1,000 requests.
Code
curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/$BUCKET_ID/plans \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- << EOF { "key": "starter", "name": "Starter Plan", "description": "1,000 API requests per month with 2-week free trial", "currency": "USD", "billingCadence": "P1M", "phases": [ { "key": "trial", "name": "Free Trial", "duration": "P2W", "rateCards": [ { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests (Trial)", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": false, "usagePeriod": "P2W" } } ] }, { "key": "default", "name": "Default", "duration": null, "rateCards": [ { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": "P1M", "price": { "type": "flat", "amount": "9.99" }, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": false, "usagePeriod": "P1M" } } ] } ] } EOF
What changed:
- Added a
trialphase with
duration: "P2W"(2 weeks)
- Trial phase has
price: nulland
billingCadence: null- it's free
- After 2 weeks, customer automatically moves to the
defaultphase
3. Add Overage Charges
Now allow customers to exceed their quota and charge $0.01 per additional request after the first 1,000.
Code
curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/$BUCKET_ID/plans \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- << EOF { "key": "starter", "name": "Starter Plan", "description": "1,000 API requests per month with 2-week free trial and overages", "currency": "USD", "billingCadence": "P1M", "phases": [ { "key": "trial", "name": "Free Trial", "duration": "P2W", "rateCards": [ { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests (Trial)", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": false, "usagePeriod": "P2W" } } ] }, { "key": "default", "name": "Default", "duration": null, "rateCards": [ { "type": "usage_based", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": "P1M", "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": true, "usagePeriod": "P1M" }, "price": { "type": "tiered", "mode": "graduated", "tiers": [ { "upToAmount": "1000", "flatPrice": { "type": "flat", "amount": "9.99" }, "unitPrice": null }, { "flatPrice": null, "unitPrice": { "type": "unit", "amount": "0.01" } } ] } } ] } ] } EOF
What changed:
- Changed the rate card from
flat_feeto
usage_based
- Changed
isSoftLimitto
true- requests continue after 1,000
- Combined base fee and overage into tiered pricing: first 1,000 cost $9.99 flat, then $0.01 per additional request
Example billing:
|Usage
|Base Fee
|Overage
|Total
|500
|$9.99
|$0
|$9.99
|1,000
|$9.99
|$0
|$9.99
|1,500
|$9.99
|500 × $0.01 = $5
|$14.99
|5,000
|$9.99
|4,000 × $0.01 = $40
|$49.99
4. Add Static Entitlements
Finally, add a static entitlement for "large payloads" that grants premium features without metering.
Before adding the
large_payloads rate card, you must first create a feature
with
key: "large_payloads".
Code
curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/$BUCKET_ID/plans \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- << EOF { "key": "starter", "name": "Starter Plan", "description": "1,000 API requests per month with 2-week free trial and overages", "currency": "USD", "billingCadence": "P1M", "phases": [ { "key": "trial", "name": "Free Trial", "duration": "P2W", "rateCards": [ { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests (Trial)", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": false, "usagePeriod": "P2W" } }, { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "large_payloads", "name": "Large Payloads (Trial)", "featureKey": "large_payloads", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "boolean", "config": true } } ] }, { "key": "default", "name": "Default", "duration": null, "rateCards": [ { "type": "usage_based", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": "P1M", "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": true, "usagePeriod": "P1M" }, "price": { "type": "tiered", "mode": "graduated", "tiers": [ { "upToAmount": "1000", "flatPrice": { "type": "flat", "amount": "9.99" }, "unitPrice": null }, { "flatPrice": null, "unitPrice": { "type": "unit", "amount": "0.01" } } ] } }, { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "large_payloads", "name": "Large Payloads", "featureKey": "large_payloads", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "boolean", "config": true } } ] } ] } EOF
What changed:
- Added
large_payloadsrate card to both phases
- Uses
type: "boolean"with
config: trueto grant the feature
- No meter required - this is a static on/off entitlement
Final plan summary:
|Phase
|Duration
|API Requests
|Large Payloads
|Cost
|Trial
|2 weeks
|1,000 (hard limit)
|Enabled
|Free
|Default
|Ongoing
|1,000 + overages
|Enabled
|$9.99/month