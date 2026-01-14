Plans Plan Examples Copy page

The Monetization APIs are in preview and subject to change. Features and endpoints documented here may be modified as we refine the service based on customer feedback.

This guide walks through progressively building a plan, starting simple and adding complexity. All examples assume you have already created:

A meter called api_requests that tracks API calls

1. Basic Fixed Monthly Plan

A simple plan with a flat $9.99/month fee and 1,000 API requests included.

Terminal Code curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/ $BUCKET_ID /plans \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- << EOF { "key": "starter", "name": "Starter Plan", "description": "1,000 API requests per month", "currency": "USD", "billingCadence": "P1M", "phases": [ { "key": "default", "name": "Default", "duration": null, "rateCards": [ { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": "P1M", "price": { "type": "flat", "amount": "9.99" }, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": false, "usagePeriod": "P1M" } } ] } ] } EOF

What this does:

Charges $9.99 at the start of each month

Grants 1,000 API requests per month

Hard limit ( isSoftLimit: false ) - requests are blocked after 1,000

2. Add a Free Trial

Building on the previous example, add a 2-week free trial with 1,000 requests.

Terminal Code curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/ $BUCKET_ID /plans \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- << EOF { "key": "starter", "name": "Starter Plan", "description": "1,000 API requests per month with 2-week free trial", "currency": "USD", "billingCadence": "P1M", "phases": [ { "key": "trial", "name": "Free Trial", "duration": "P2W", "rateCards": [ { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests (Trial)", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": false, "usagePeriod": "P2W" } } ] }, { "key": "default", "name": "Default", "duration": null, "rateCards": [ { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": "P1M", "price": { "type": "flat", "amount": "9.99" }, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": false, "usagePeriod": "P1M" } } ] } ] } EOF

What changed:

Added a trial phase with duration: "P2W" (2 weeks)

phase with (2 weeks) Trial phase has price: null and billingCadence: null - it's free

and - it's free After 2 weeks, customer automatically moves to the default phase

3. Add Overage Charges

Now allow customers to exceed their quota and charge $0.01 per additional request after the first 1,000.

Terminal Code curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/ $BUCKET_ID /plans \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- << EOF { "key": "starter", "name": "Starter Plan", "description": "1,000 API requests per month with 2-week free trial and overages", "currency": "USD", "billingCadence": "P1M", "phases": [ { "key": "trial", "name": "Free Trial", "duration": "P2W", "rateCards": [ { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests (Trial)", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": false, "usagePeriod": "P2W" } } ] }, { "key": "default", "name": "Default", "duration": null, "rateCards": [ { "type": "usage_based", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": "P1M", "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": true, "usagePeriod": "P1M" }, "price": { "type": "tiered", "mode": "graduated", "tiers": [ { "upToAmount": "1000", "flatPrice": { "type": "flat", "amount": "9.99" }, "unitPrice": null }, { "flatPrice": null, "unitPrice": { "type": "unit", "amount": "0.01" } } ] } } ] } ] } EOF

What changed:

Changed the rate card from flat_fee to usage_based

to Changed isSoftLimit to true - requests continue after 1,000

to - requests continue after 1,000 Combined base fee and overage into tiered pricing: first 1,000 cost $9.99 flat, then $0.01 per additional request

Example billing:

Usage Base Fee Overage Total 500 $9.99 $0 $9.99 1,000 $9.99 $0 $9.99 1,500 $9.99 500 × $0.01 = $5 $14.99 5,000 $9.99 4,000 × $0.01 = $40 $49.99

4. Add Static Entitlements

Finally, add a static entitlement for "large payloads" that grants premium features without metering.

Before adding the large_payloads rate card, you must first create a feature with key: "large_payloads" .

Terminal Code curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/ $BUCKET_ID /plans \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @- << EOF { "key": "starter", "name": "Starter Plan", "description": "1,000 API requests per month with 2-week free trial and overages", "currency": "USD", "billingCadence": "P1M", "phases": [ { "key": "trial", "name": "Free Trial", "duration": "P2W", "rateCards": [ { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests (Trial)", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": false, "usagePeriod": "P2W" } }, { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "large_payloads", "name": "Large Payloads (Trial)", "featureKey": "large_payloads", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "boolean", "config": true } } ] }, { "key": "default", "name": "Default", "duration": null, "rateCards": [ { "type": "usage_based", "key": "api_requests", "name": "API Requests", "featureKey": "api_requests", "billingCadence": "P1M", "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 1000, "isSoftLimit": true, "usagePeriod": "P1M" }, "price": { "type": "tiered", "mode": "graduated", "tiers": [ { "upToAmount": "1000", "flatPrice": { "type": "flat", "amount": "9.99" }, "unitPrice": null }, { "flatPrice": null, "unitPrice": { "type": "unit", "amount": "0.01" } } ] } }, { "type": "flat_fee", "key": "large_payloads", "name": "Large Payloads", "featureKey": "large_payloads", "billingCadence": null, "price": null, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "boolean", "config": true } } ] } ] } EOF

What changed:

Added large_payloads rate card to both phases

rate card to both phases Uses type: "boolean" with config: true to grant the feature

with to grant the feature No meter required - this is a static on/off entitlement

Final plan summary:

Phase Duration API Requests Large Payloads Cost Trial 2 weeks 1,000 (hard limit) Enabled Free Default Ongoing 1,000 + overages Enabled $9.99/month