Plans Pricing Models Copy page

The Monetization APIs are in preview and subject to change. Features and endpoints documented here may be modified as we refine the service based on customer feedback.

Pricing models define how charges are calculated within a rate card. Each model suits different business scenarios, from simple flat fees to complex usage-based pricing.

Flat Fee Pricing

Flat fee pricing charges a fixed amount regardless of usage. Use flat_fee rate cards for subscriptions, setup fees, or access charges.

Recurring Subscription

A monthly platform fee that recurs each billing period:

Code Code { "type" : "flat_fee" , "key" : "platform_fee" , "name" : "Platform Fee" , "billingCadence" : "P1M" , "price" : { "type" : "flat" , "amount" : "99.00" } }

One-Time Setup Fee

A setup fee charged once when the subscription starts (no billingCadence ):

Code Code { "type" : "flat_fee" , "key" : "setup_fee" , "name" : "Setup Fee" , "price" : { "type" : "flat" , "amount" : "500.00" } }

Per-Unit Pricing

Per-unit pricing charges a fixed amount for each unit of metered usage. Use usage_based rate cards linked to a feature.

Code Code { "type" : "usage_based" , "featureKey" : "api_calls" , "billingCadence" : "P1M" , "price" : { "type" : "unit" , "amount" : "0.001" }, "entitlementTemplate" : { "type" : "metered" , "isSoftLimit" : true } }

Example: At $0.001 per unit, a customer using 100,000 API calls pays:

100,000 × $0.001 = $100

Tiered Pricing

Tiered pricing varies the price based on usage volume. There are two modes:

Graduated Pricing

Each unit is charged according to the tier it falls into:

Code Code { "type" : "usage_based" , "featureKey" : "api_calls" , "billingCadence" : "P1M" , "price" : { "type" : "tiered" , "mode" : "graduated" , "tiers" : [ { "upToAmount" : 1000 , "unitPrice" : { "amount" : "0.10" } }, { "upToAmount" : 10000 , "unitPrice" : { "amount" : "0.05" } }, { "upToAmount" : null , "unitPrice" : { "amount" : "0.01" } } ] }, "entitlementTemplate" : { "type" : "metered" , "isSoftLimit" : true } }

Tier Units Unit Price 1 0 - 1,000 $0.10 2 1,001 - 10,000 $0.05 3 10,001+ $0.01

Example: A customer using 15,000 units pays:

(1,000 × $0.10) + (9,000 × $0.05) + (5,000 × $0.01) = $100 + $450 + $50 = $600

Volume Pricing

All units are charged at the rate of the highest tier reached:

Code Code { "type" : "usage_based" , "featureKey" : "api_calls" , "billingCadence" : "P1M" , "price" : { "type" : "tiered" , "mode" : "volume" , "tiers" : [ { "upToAmount" : 1000 , "unitPrice" : { "amount" : "0.10" } }, { "upToAmount" : 10000 , "unitPrice" : { "amount" : "0.05" } }, { "upToAmount" : null , "unitPrice" : { "amount" : "0.01" } } ] }, "entitlementTemplate" : { "type" : "metered" , "isSoftLimit" : true } }

Example: A customer using 15,000 units pays:

15,000 × $0.01 = $150

All units are charged at the tier 3 rate because usage exceeded 10,000.

Included Usage with Overage

Combine a flat fee for included usage with per-unit overage charges. This is a common pattern for "X calls included, then $Y per additional call":

Code Code { "type" : "usage_based" , "featureKey" : "api_calls" , "billingCadence" : "P1M" , "price" : { "type" : "tiered" , "mode" : "graduated" , "tiers" : [ { "upToAmount" : 10000 , "flatPrice" : { "amount" : "0" } }, { "upToAmount" : null , "unitPrice" : { "amount" : "0.01" } } ] }, "entitlementTemplate" : { "type" : "metered" , "issueAfterReset" : 10000 , "isSoftLimit" : true } }

This grants 10,000 API calls included (via issueAfterReset ), then charges $0.01 per additional call.

Package Pricing

Package pricing sells usage in fixed bundles rather than individual units:

Code Code { "type" : "usage_based" , "featureKey" : "api_calls" , "billingCadence" : "P1M" , "price" : { "type" : "package" , "amount" : "10.00" , "quantityPerPackage" : 1000 }, "entitlementTemplate" : { "type" : "metered" , "isSoftLimit" : true } }

Usage Packages Total 0 0 $0 500 1 $10 1,000 1 $10 1,001 2 $20 5,500 6 $60

Usage is rounded up to the next package.

Choosing a Pricing Model

Model Best For Flat Subscriptions, setup fees, fixed-price features Per-Unit Simple usage billing where each unit has equal value Graduated Volume discounts while maintaining revenue on lower tiers Volume Aggressive volume discounts to incentivize high usage Package Simplified billing, encouraging bulk purchases

Complete Example

See Plan Examples for step-by-step examples showing how to build plans with different pricing models.