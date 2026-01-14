The Monetization APIs are in preview and subject to change. Features and endpoints documented here may be modified as we refine the service based on customer feedback.
Pricing models define how charges are calculated within a rate card. Each model suits different business scenarios, from simple flat fees to complex usage-based pricing.
Flat Fee Pricing
Flat fee pricing charges a fixed amount regardless of usage. Use
flat_fee rate
cards for subscriptions, setup fees, or access charges.
Recurring Subscription
A monthly platform fee that recurs each billing period:
Code
{ "type": "flat_fee", "key": "platform_fee", "name": "Platform Fee", "billingCadence": "P1M", "price": { "type": "flat", "amount": "99.00" } }
One-Time Setup Fee
A setup fee charged once when the subscription starts (no
billingCadence):
Code
{ "type": "flat_fee", "key": "setup_fee", "name": "Setup Fee", "price": { "type": "flat", "amount": "500.00" } }
Per-Unit Pricing
Per-unit pricing charges a fixed amount for each unit of metered usage. Use
usage_based rate cards linked to a feature.
Code
{ "type": "usage_based", "featureKey": "api_calls", "billingCadence": "P1M", "price": { "type": "unit", "amount": "0.001" }, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "isSoftLimit": true } }
Example: At $0.001 per unit, a customer using 100,000 API calls pays:
100,000 × $0.001 = $100
Tiered Pricing
Tiered pricing varies the price based on usage volume. There are two modes:
Graduated Pricing
Each unit is charged according to the tier it falls into:
Code
{ "type": "usage_based", "featureKey": "api_calls", "billingCadence": "P1M", "price": { "type": "tiered", "mode": "graduated", "tiers": [ { "upToAmount": 1000, "unitPrice": { "amount": "0.10" } }, { "upToAmount": 10000, "unitPrice": { "amount": "0.05" } }, { "upToAmount": null, "unitPrice": { "amount": "0.01" } } ] }, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "isSoftLimit": true } }
|Tier
|Units
|Unit Price
|1
|0 - 1,000
|$0.10
|2
|1,001 - 10,000
|$0.05
|3
|10,001+
|$0.01
Example: A customer using 15,000 units pays:
(1,000 × $0.10) + (9,000 × $0.05) + (5,000 × $0.01) = $100 + $450 + $50 = $600
Volume Pricing
All units are charged at the rate of the highest tier reached:
Code
{ "type": "usage_based", "featureKey": "api_calls", "billingCadence": "P1M", "price": { "type": "tiered", "mode": "volume", "tiers": [ { "upToAmount": 1000, "unitPrice": { "amount": "0.10" } }, { "upToAmount": 10000, "unitPrice": { "amount": "0.05" } }, { "upToAmount": null, "unitPrice": { "amount": "0.01" } } ] }, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "isSoftLimit": true } }
Example: A customer using 15,000 units pays:
15,000 × $0.01 = $150
All units are charged at the tier 3 rate because usage exceeded 10,000.
Included Usage with Overage
Combine a flat fee for included usage with per-unit overage charges. This is a common pattern for "X calls included, then $Y per additional call":
Code
{ "type": "usage_based", "featureKey": "api_calls", "billingCadence": "P1M", "price": { "type": "tiered", "mode": "graduated", "tiers": [ { "upToAmount": 10000, "flatPrice": { "amount": "0" } }, { "upToAmount": null, "unitPrice": { "amount": "0.01" } } ] }, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "issueAfterReset": 10000, "isSoftLimit": true } }
This grants 10,000 API calls included (via
issueAfterReset), then charges
$0.01 per additional call.
Package Pricing
Package pricing sells usage in fixed bundles rather than individual units:
Code
{ "type": "usage_based", "featureKey": "api_calls", "billingCadence": "P1M", "price": { "type": "package", "amount": "10.00", "quantityPerPackage": 1000 }, "entitlementTemplate": { "type": "metered", "isSoftLimit": true } }
|Usage
|Packages
|Total
|0
|0
|$0
|500
|1
|$10
|1,000
|1
|$10
|1,001
|2
|$20
|5,500
|6
|$60
Usage is rounded up to the next package.
Choosing a Pricing Model
|Model
|Best For
|Flat
|Subscriptions, setup fees, fixed-price features
|Per-Unit
|Simple usage billing where each unit has equal value
|Graduated
|Volume discounts while maintaining revenue on lower tiers
|Volume
|Aggressive volume discounts to incentivize high usage
|Package
|Simplified billing, encouraging bulk purchases
Complete Example
See Plan Examples for step-by-step examples showing how to build plans with different pricing models.