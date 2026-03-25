Copy page Guides Stripe Integration

Beta API Monetization is in beta and free to try. The APIs are stable but should be evaluated in non-production environments first. To go to production, contact sales@zuplo.com. Production pricing has not yet been announced.

Zuplo uses Stripe to handle payment processing, subscription billing, and invoicing. Zuplo handles metering, quota enforcement, and subscription state — Stripe handles money.

How it works

The integration flow:

You define plans, features, and meters in Zuplo You connect your Stripe account via the Zuplo Portal When you publish plans, corresponding Stripe Products and Prices are created automatically Customers subscribe through your Developer Portal via Stripe Checkout Stripe processes the payment and creates the subscription A Zuplo subscription is created with an API key scoped to the plan's entitlements As the customer uses the API, the monetization policy meters usage in real time For usage-based billing, usage is tracked continuously and billed through Stripe automatically

Throughout this flow, Zuplo is the source of truth for access control and metering. Stripe is the source of truth for payment state.

Connecting your Stripe account

Via the Zuplo Portal

Navigate to Services → Monetization Service → Payment Provider Click Configure on the Stripe card Enter a Name and paste your Stripe API Key Click Save

The connection authorizes Zuplo to manage Stripe objects on your behalf, including products, prices, customers, and subscriptions.

Test mode vs. live mode

Connect with a Stripe test key ( sk_test_... ) first to validate your configuration end-to-end. Test mode uses Stripe's test card numbers (e.g., 4242 4242 4242 4242 ) and never charges real money.

When you're ready to go live, update to your live key ( sk_live_... ).

Always use your Stripe test key while developing. Test mode and live mode are separate environments in Stripe. Products, customers, and subscriptions don't transfer between them.

What Zuplo creates in Stripe

When you publish a plan, corresponding objects are created in Stripe automatically:

Zuplo concept Stripe object created Plan Product Rate card (flat fee) Price (recurring, fixed amount) Rate card (per-unit) Price (recurring, metered usage) Rate card (tiered) Price (recurring, tiered) Feature entitlement Metadata on the Product

You can see these in your Stripe Dashboard under Products. These objects are managed automatically — don't edit them directly in Stripe, as your changes may be overwritten on the next plan publish.

Subscription flow

New subscription

When a customer clicks "Subscribe" in your Developer Portal:

A Stripe Checkout Session is created with the selected plan's prices The customer is redirected to Stripe Checkout to enter payment details On successful payment, the subscription is created An API key is generated scoped to the subscription's plan entitlements The customer is redirected back to the Developer Portal, where they can immediately see their subscription, usage dashboard, and API key

Plan changes (upgrades/downgrades)

When a customer changes their plan through the Developer Portal:

The Stripe Subscription is updated with the new plan's prices Charges are prorated automatically The customer's entitlements update immediately The API key remains the same; its associated quota changes in real time

Upgrades take effect immediately. Downgrades take effect at the next billing cycle.

Cancellation

When a customer cancels:

The subscription is set to cancel at the end of the current billing period (by default) The customer retains access until their current billing period ends At period end, access is revoked and the API key stops working

Proration

When customers upgrade or downgrade mid-billing-period, charges are prorated automatically. Upgrades are charged the prorated difference for the remainder of the billing period. Downgrades result in a prorated credit applied to the next invoice.

Usage-based billing

For plans with usage-based pricing (per-unit, tiered, pay-as-you-go), usage is tracked in real time by the MonetizationInboundPolicy . Each API request increments the meter immediately. At the end of the billing period, usage is billed through Stripe automatically.

You don't need to implement usage reporting or run any batch jobs.

Handling failed payments

When Stripe fails to collect payment, access is determined by the subscription's payment status. By default, a 3-day grace period allows continued access while Stripe retries the payment.

Payment status Default behavior paid Full access not_required Full access (free plans) pending Full access (within grace period) failed Access blocked after grace period (configurable) uncollectible Access blocked

The grace period is configurable via zuplo_max_payment_overdue_days metadata on the plan or customer (default: 3 days).

Customer portal

Stripe provides a hosted Customer Portal where customers can update their payment method, view invoices, and manage their subscription. The Developer Portal links to this from the subscription management page.

To enable the Stripe Customer Portal:

Configure the Customer Portal in your Stripe Dashboard → Settings → Billing → Customer Portal Enable the features you want (update payment method, view invoices, cancel subscription) The Developer Portal automatically includes a "Manage Billing" link that opens the Stripe Customer Portal

Testing

Test card numbers

Use Stripe's test card numbers to simulate different scenarios:

Card number Scenario 4242 4242 4242 4242 Successful payment 4000 0000 0000 3220 Requires 3D Secure authentication 4000 0000 0000 0341 Attaches to customer but fails on charge 4000 0000 0000 9995 Declined (insufficient funds)

Verifying the integration

After connecting Stripe and publishing plans:

Open your Developer Portal Subscribe to a plan using test card 4242 4242 4242 4242 Verify in Stripe Dashboard: Customer created

Subscription active

Product and Price match your plan Make API requests and verify: Requests succeed within quota

403 Forbidden returned when quota exceeded (hard limit plans)

returned when quota exceeded (hard limit plans) Usage visible in the Developer Portal dashboard Cancel the subscription and verify: Access revoked after billing period

Stripe subscription shows canceled