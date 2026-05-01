Copy page Guides Going to Production with Monetization

Beta API Monetization is in beta and free to try. The APIs are stable but should be evaluated in non-production environments first. To go to production, contact sales@zuplo.com. Production pricing has not yet been announced.

You have built out your monetization configuration in Stripe test mode and your customers are ready to pay real money. This guide covers:

The pre-production checklist : items to verify before enabling real charges

: items to verify before enabling real charges Billing model readiness : which pricing models are production-ready today

: which pricing models are production-ready today Stripe live-mode cutover : step-by-step instructions to connect live payments

: step-by-step instructions to connect live payments Beta limitations: constraints to design around before launch

Before you start

Going to production with monetization requires coordination with the Zuplo team. The monetization feature is currently in public beta. The APIs are stable and the core billing flows work end-to-end, but production pricing for the monetization feature itself has not yet been announced.

Email sales to go live Email sales@zuplo.com with: Your account slug and project slug

The Stripe account ID you plan to use in production

Your target go-live date

A summary of your pricing model (flat-fee, overages, pay-as-you-go, etc.)

The Zuplo team will confirm your configuration, walk you through any beta-specific considerations for your use case, and enable your production bucket for live billing.

Pre-production checklist

Work through each item before enabling real charges. The summary table lists every check; the sections below give the detail and links.

# Check Why it matters 1 Authentication provider verified Customers cannot sign in, subscribe, or manage keys without it 2 Meters, features, plans configured Configuration is per-bucket and does not promote between environments 3 Stripe live-mode connected Test keys and live keys are completely separate environments 4 Billing profile configured Tax calculations and supplier country depend on it 5 Webhook endpoint validated Payment events (charges, failures, disputes) must reach Zuplo 6 Quota behavior chosen and tested Hard vs. soft limits change customer experience and billing 7 Subscription lifecycle tested Every state transition must work before real money is on the line 8 Payment grace period configured Controls when overdue customers lose API access

Authentication provider verified

Your Developer Portal must have an authentication provider configured so that customers can sign in, subscribe, and manage their API keys. Verify that your auth provider (Auth0, Clerk, or a custom OpenID Connect provider) works correctly across all environments: working copy, preview, and production.

See Developer Portal Setup → Prerequisites for details.

Meters, features, and plans configured

Confirm that your production bucket has the same meters, features, and plans you tested in your working-copy or preview bucket. Monetization configuration is scoped per-bucket, so you must recreate it in production. It does not automatically promote between environments.

Key checks:

Meter keys match policy configuration. The meter slug / eventType , the feature key , and the meters map in your MonetizationInboundPolicy must all use the same key. See Meters → Naming Consistency.

The meter / , the feature , and the map in your must all use the same key. See Meters → Naming Consistency. Plans are published. Draft plans are not visible to customers. Publish each plan from the Monetization Service in the Zuplo Portal.

Draft plans are not visible to customers. Publish each plan from the Monetization Service in the Zuplo Portal. Currency is correct. Plans support any ISO 4217 currency code (USD, EUR, AUD, GBP, etc.). Verify the currency field on every plan. It cannot be changed after a plan is created.

Plans support any ISO 4217 currency code (USD, EUR, AUD, GBP, etc.). Verify the field on every plan. It cannot be changed after a plan is created. Plan ordering is set. The monetization configuration planOrder array controls both the pricing page display order and upgrade/downgrade logic. Make sure it reflects your intended tier hierarchy.

Stripe live-mode connected

Your production environment must use a Stripe live key ( sk_live_* or rk_live_* ). Test keys and live keys are completely separate environments in Stripe. Customers, invoices, and payment methods created in test mode do not exist in live mode.

Use a restricted key ( rk_live_* ) rather than a secret key. A restricted key follows the principle of least privilege. See Using a Stripe restricted key for the exact eight permissions your key needs.

Use one Stripe key type per Zuplo environment. Do not replace a test key with a live key in the same environment. Zuplo rejects a live key on a non-production bucket and a test key on a production bucket.

Billing profile configured

Every bucket that processes payments needs a default billing profile. The billing profile is created automatically when you connect Stripe, but you should verify:

Setting What to check Reference Supplier country Set correctly. Tax calculations depend on this value Enable tax collection Tax collection Tax registrations added in Stripe and workflow.tax.enabled set Add tax registrations in Stripe Tax behavior Inclusive vs. exclusive matches your pricing page Tax behavior configuration

When you connect Stripe, Zuplo registers a webhook endpoint automatically so it can react to payment events (successful charges, failed payments, disputes). Verify the webhook is healthy:

Open your Stripe Dashboard → Developers → Webhooks. Find the Zuplo-managed endpoint. Confirm recent deliveries show 2xx responses (typically 201 OK ), not failures or timeouts.

Quota behavior chosen and tested

Each metered entitlement can enforce a hard limit or a soft limit:

Setting Quota exhausted behavior Overage billed? isSoftLimit: false Returns 403 Forbidden No isSoftLimit: true Request allowed, usage continues Yes, per-unit in arrears

Test both paths in your working-copy environment before going live:

Subscribe to a plan with a low quota (e.g., 10 requests). Exceed the quota and verify the correct behavior: either a 403 response (hard limit) or continued access with usage counting above the entitlement (soft limit). Check the Stripe test dashboard to verify that invoices include the expected line items.

See Rate Cards for how isSoftLimit and issueAfterReset interact, and Monetization Policy Reference for how the gateway enforces limits.

Subscription lifecycle tested

Before real money is on the line, walk through every lifecycle state:

State How to test Subscribe Subscribe to a plan via the Developer Portal using Stripe test cards Upgrade Move from a lower plan to a higher plan. Entitlements should change immediately and the proration credit should appear on the next invoice Downgrade Move from a higher plan to a lower plan. The change should take effect at the next billing cycle, not immediately Cancel Cancel a subscription. Access should continue until the billing period ends, then be revoked Reactivate Reactivate a canceled subscription before the period ends. Access should be restored Failed payment Use Stripe test card 4000 0000 0000 0341 (attaches to customer but fails on charge) to verify grace period behavior and that access is blocked after the configured maxPaymentOverdueDays

See Subscription Lifecycle for the full details on each state transition.

Payment grace period configured

The default grace period for overdue payments is 3 days. During this window, customers retain API access while Stripe retries the charge. After the grace period, access is blocked.

You can customize the grace period at three levels. Higher precedence overrides lower:

Precedence Where Field / Key 1 (highest) Stripe customer metadata zuplo_max_payment_overdue_days 2 Stripe plan metadata zuplo_max_payment_overdue_days 3 (lowest) Bucket monetization config maxPaymentOverdueDays (reference)

Set the value to 0 to block access immediately when payment fails.

Billing models in production

Not all billing models have the same level of portal support today. Choose the right model for your launch based on current readiness.

Model Status Notes Fixed monthly quotas Production-ready Fully supported end-to-end Monthly quotas with overages Production-ready Modeled as graduated tiered pricing with isSoftLimit: true Pay-as-you-go Limited portal support Underlying model works; portal pricing table not fully tested Credits / tokens (prepaid) Limited portal support Underlying model works; portal experience not fully tested

Fixed monthly quotas (production-ready)

The most common and most stable model. Customers pay a flat monthly price for an included number of requests. When the quota is exhausted, the API returns 403 Forbidden (hard limit) or bills overages (soft limit).

This model is fully supported in the Developer Portal pricing table, checkout flow, usage dashboard, and invoicing.

See Billing Models → Fixed monthly quotas for configuration examples.

Monthly quotas with overages (production-ready)

A hybrid model where customers pay a base price for an included allowance, with per-unit overage billing in arrears for usage above the limit. This is modeled using graduated tiered pricing with isSoftLimit: true .

Fully supported end-to-end. See Billing Models → Monthly quotas with overages for examples.

Pay-as-you-go (limited portal support)

Pure pay-as-you-go billing (no upfront cost, bill entirely in arrears for actual usage) is supported by the underlying monetization models, but the Developer Portal pricing table experience has not been fully tested for this billing model yet.

If you need pay-as-you-go pricing in production, contact support@zuplo.com to discuss your use case and current workarounds.

See Billing Models → Pay-as-you-go for the data model and configuration.

Credits / tokens (prepaid, limited portal support)

Credit/token-based billing is supported by the underlying data model, but the Developer Portal experience has not been fully tested for this billing model.

If you need prepaid credit billing, contact sales@zuplo.com to discuss your use case.

See Billing Models → Credits / tokens for configuration examples.

How usage metering works with Stripe

A common point of confusion: Zuplo does not use Stripe Billing Meters, Stripe Subscriptions, Stripe Products, or Stripe Prices. Zuplo manages plans, subscriptions, metering, and entitlements internally. Stripe is used only for money: collecting payments and issuing invoices.

The flow works like this:

Every API request that hits a monetized route is metered in real time by the MonetizationInboundPolicy . Usage events are aggregated internally by Zuplo. They are not sent to Stripe as individual events. At the end of each billing period, Zuplo calculates the total usage, applies the plan's pricing model (flat fee, tiered, per-unit, etc.), and creates a Stripe Invoice with the appropriate line items. Stripe collects payment from the customer's saved payment method.

This means you will not see usage events, billing meters, or subscription objects in your Stripe dashboard. You will see Customers and Invoices. To check usage and subscription state, use the Zuplo metering API or the Developer Portal's usage dashboard.

Why usage events might not appear in Stripe If you expected to see per-request usage events in Stripe and they are not there, this is by design. Zuplo does not call Stripe's metered billing APIs. Usage is materialized as invoice line items at billing time only. To verify that metering is working: Make API requests to a monetized endpoint. Check the Developer Portal usage dashboard. It should show real-time usage. Query the meter directly via the API: Terminal Code curl -X POST "https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/ $BUCKET_ID /meters/api_requests/query" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "filterSubscription": ["SUBSCRIPTION_ID"], "from": "2026-05-01T00:00:00Z", "to": "2026-05-31T23:59:59Z", "windowSize": "DAY" }' If the usage dashboard shows zero despite active traffic, see Troubleshooting → Usage dashboard shows zero.

Connecting Stripe live mode

When your test configuration is validated and you are ready to accept real payments, follow these steps to connect your production environment to Stripe live mode.

Step 1: Create a Stripe restricted key for production

In the Stripe Dashboard, switch to live mode (toggle in the top-right corner). Go to Developers → API keys → Create restricted key. Name the key Zuplo Monetization (production) . Enable the eight permissions listed in Using a Stripe restricted key. Click Create key and copy the value ( rk_live_... ).

Step 2: Connect to your production environment

Open your project's Services page in the Zuplo Portal. Select the Production environment. Open the Monetization Service, then go to Payment Provider. Paste your live restricted key ( rk_live_... ) and click Save.

Step 3: Recreate your monetization configuration

Because monetization configuration is scoped per-bucket, you need to set up meters, features, plans, and the monetization configuration in your production bucket. You can do this through the Portal UI or via the monetization APIs.

Step 4: Verify with a real charge

Publish at least one plan in your production environment. Open the Developer Portal on your production URL. Subscribe to a plan using a real payment method. Confirm in the Stripe Dashboard (live mode) that a Customer was created and the Webhook endpoint is registered and showing 2xx responses. Make a few API requests and verify the usage dashboard updates. Cancel the test subscription when done.

Step 5: Monitor first production transactions

After going live, keep a close eye on:

Surface What to check Stripe Dashboard → Invoices Invoices are created at the end of each billing period with the correct line items Stripe Dashboard → Webhooks All webhook deliveries are succeeding Developer Portal → Usage Dashboard Customer-facing usage numbers match your expectations API responses Monetized routes return 200 for subscribed customers and 403 for over-quota requests

Known beta limitations

The following limitations apply during the beta period. Design around them when planning your production launch. As noted in Before you start, production access requires coordination with the Zuplo sales team, and production pricing for the monetization feature has not yet been announced.

Pay-as-you-go and credits portal experience Pure pay-as-you-go and credit/token-based billing models are supported by the underlying data model and APIs, but the Developer Portal pricing table has not been fully tested for these models. If your business requires either model, coordinate with Zuplo support for guidance on workarounds.

Configuration does not promote between environments Meters, features, plans, and monetization configuration are scoped to individual buckets. There is no built-in promotion mechanism to copy configuration from working-copy to production. You must recreate or script the configuration in each environment separately using the APIs documented in API Access.

Single active subscription per customer (default) By default, each customer can hold one active subscription at a time. Multi-subscription support (e.g., a primary subscription plus a credit pack) is available on request. Contact sales@zuplo.com to enable it for your bucket. See Subscription Lifecycle → Subscriptions per customer for details on multi-subscription scenarios.

Zuplo plan requirements for monetization

Monetization is available during beta on all Zuplo plan tiers, including Free and Builder. However, production workloads typically need capabilities that exceed what the Free and Builder tiers offer.

Plan Gateway devs Custom domains Support Production fit Free Up to 2 0 Community Testing monetization only; not suitable for production billing Builder ($25/mo) Up to 2 2 Community Small-scale production if you don't need more team members or SLA Enterprise (custom) Custom Custom Priority, SLA up to 99.999% Required for >2 devs, additional domains, log retention, or SLA

There is currently no self-serve plan between Builder and Enterprise. If you need capabilities beyond Builder but are not ready for a full Enterprise engagement, email sales@zuplo.com to discuss your options.

For current plan details and pricing, see the Zuplo pricing page.

Getting help when going live

Situation Contact Ready to enable production billing for the first time, discussing production pricing, multi-subscription support, or a plan between Builder and Enterprise sales@zuplo.com Something is not working as expected, debugging a billing or metering issue, or questions about a beta limitation or workaround support@zuplo.com

What to include in your request

To help the team resolve your issue quickly, include:

Field Where to find / what to provide Account slug Your Zuplo account identifier Project slug The project with monetization enabled Bucket ID Project Services → Bucket Details Stripe account ID Stripe Dashboard → Settings, starts with acct_ Plan keys The plan keys involved in the issue Subscription ID If the issue is subscription-specific Steps to reproduce What you did, what you expected, what happened instead

Next steps

Once you have completed the checklist, connected Stripe live mode, and verified your first real charge, your monetized API is in production. Monitor your Stripe Dashboard webhooks and invoices closely during the first billing cycle.

Troubleshooting: common issues and debugging tools

Subscription Lifecycle: managing ongoing upgrades, downgrades, and cancellations

Billing Models Guide: exploring additional pricing strategies as your business grows