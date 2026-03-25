Tax Collection — Enabling Stripe Tax
Beta
API Monetization is in beta and free to try. The APIs are stable but should be evaluated in non-production environments first. To go to production, contact sales@zuplo.com. Production pricing has not yet been announced.
Zuplo supports automatic tax collection through Stripe Tax. When enabled, taxes (such as VAT, sales tax, or GST) are automatically calculated and added to your customers' invoices.
Prerequisites
- Monetization configured with Stripe connected (see Quickstart)
- A billing profile (created automatically during initial setup)
- Tax registrations added in Stripe for countries where you collect tax
Add tax registrations in Stripe
You must add tax registrations in Stripe for every country where you are required to collect tax. Without a registration, Stripe Tax cannot calculate taxes for customers in that country.
- Go to your Stripe Tax registrations page.
- Click + Add registration and add each country where you have a tax obligation.
Find your billing profile
Retrieve your billing profiles to get the billing profile ID:
Code
curl -X GET "https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/${ZUPLO_BUCKET_ID}/billing/profiles" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer ${ZUPLO_API_KEY}" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"
The response contains an
items array. Save the
id from your billing profile
as
BILLING_PROFILE_ID.
Enable tax collection
Use the PUT endpoint to update the billing profile. You need to change two things:
-
Set the correct supplier country in
supplier.addresses[0].country. Tax calculation depends on your supplier country — it defines what taxes your company is required to collect. Use the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code (e.g.,
US,
GB,
DE).
-
Enable tax collection by setting
workflow.tax.enabledto
true.
First, get the current billing profile to use as a base for the update:
Code
curl -X GET "https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/${ZUPLO_BUCKET_ID}/billing/profiles/${BILLING_PROFILE_ID}" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer ${ZUPLO_API_KEY}" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"
Then update the profile with tax enabled. The key fields to change in the response body are:
Code
{ "supplier": { "addresses": [ { "country": "GB" } ], "name": "Stripe Account" }, "workflow": { "tax": { "enabled": true, "enforced": false } } }
Send the full profile body back via PUT:
Code
curl -X PUT "https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/${ZUPLO_BUCKET_ID}/billing/profiles/${BILLING_PROFILE_ID}" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer ${ZUPLO_API_KEY}" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ ... full billing profile body with tax enabled ... }'
Tax enforcement modes
The
workflow.tax object controls how tax collection behaves:
enabled
enforced
|Behavior
false
false
|No tax calculation. Stripe Tax is not used. Invoices are created without tax lines.
true
false
|Best-effort tax calculation. Tax is calculated when possible. If it fails (e.g., no valid customer tax location or no tax registration for their country), the invoice is finalized without tax.
true
true
|Strict tax enforcement. Tax calculation is required. If Stripe Tax returns an error, the invoice fails and the customer cannot complete the purchase.
Start with
enforced: false (best-effort) to avoid blocking customers in
countries where you haven't added a tax registration. You can switch to strict
enforcement after you have registrations in place for all your target markets.
Tax behavior configuration
You can configure whether tax is included in the price or added on top of
it by adding a
defaultTaxConfig to the
invoicing section of your billing
profile:
Code
{ "invoicing": { "autoAdvance": true, "draftPeriod": "P0D", "dueAfter": "P0D", "progressiveBilling": true, "defaultTaxConfig": { "behavior": "exclusive", "stripe": { "code": "txcd_10000000" } } } }
|Setting
|Description
behavior: "exclusive"
|Tax is added on top of the listed price. A $9.99 plan with 20% VAT charges $11.99.
behavior: "inclusive"
|Tax is included in the listed price. A $9.99 plan total stays $9.99, with tax extracted from that amount.
stripe.code
|The Stripe Tax code for your product category.
txcd_10000000 is the general "Software as a Service (SaaS)" category.
Troubleshooting
Customers blocked from subscribing
When
enforced is
true and a customer tries to subscribe from a country where
you have not added a Stripe tax registration, they see an error and cannot
create or upgrade subscriptions.
Fix: Add a tax registration for the missing country in Stripe, or set
enforced to
false to use best-effort mode.
Invoices missing tax lines
If tax collection is enabled but invoices don't show tax:
- Verify you have a tax registration for the customer's country.
- Check that the customer's address includes a valid country.
- Confirm
workflow.tax.enabledis
trueon the billing profile.