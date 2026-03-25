Copy page Guides Tax Collection — Enabling Stripe Tax

Beta API Monetization is in beta and free to try. The APIs are stable but should be evaluated in non-production environments first. To go to production, contact sales@zuplo.com. Production pricing has not yet been announced.

Zuplo supports automatic tax collection through Stripe Tax. When enabled, taxes (such as VAT, sales tax, or GST) are automatically calculated and added to your customers' invoices.

Prerequisites

Monetization configured with Stripe connected (see Quickstart)

A billing profile (created automatically during initial setup)

Tax registrations added in Stripe for countries where you collect tax

Add tax registrations in Stripe

You must add tax registrations in Stripe for every country where you are required to collect tax. Without a registration, Stripe Tax cannot calculate taxes for customers in that country.

Go to your Stripe Tax registrations page. Click + Add registration and add each country where you have a tax obligation.

Find your billing profile

Retrieve your billing profiles to get the billing profile ID:

Terminal Code curl -X GET "https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/${ ZUPLO_BUCKET_ID }/billing/profiles" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer ${ ZUPLO_API_KEY }" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"

The response contains an items array. Save the id from your billing profile as BILLING_PROFILE_ID .

Enable tax collection

Use the PUT endpoint to update the billing profile. You need to change two things:

Set the correct supplier country in supplier.addresses[0].country . Tax calculation depends on your supplier country — it defines what taxes your company is required to collect. Use the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code (e.g., US , GB , DE ). Enable tax collection by setting workflow.tax.enabled to true .

First, get the current billing profile to use as a base for the update:

Terminal Code curl -X GET "https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/${ ZUPLO_BUCKET_ID }/billing/profiles/${ BILLING_PROFILE_ID }" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer ${ ZUPLO_API_KEY }" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Then update the profile with tax enabled. The key fields to change in the response body are:

Code Code { "supplier" : { "addresses" : [ { "country" : "GB" } ], "name" : "Stripe Account" }, "workflow" : { "tax" : { "enabled" : true , "enforced" : false } } }

Send the full profile body back via PUT:

Terminal Code curl -X PUT "https://dev.zuplo.com/v3/metering/${ ZUPLO_BUCKET_ID }/billing/profiles/${ BILLING_PROFILE_ID }" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer ${ ZUPLO_API_KEY }" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ ... full billing profile body with tax enabled ... }'

Tax enforcement modes

The workflow.tax object controls how tax collection behaves:

enabled enforced Behavior false false No tax calculation. Stripe Tax is not used. Invoices are created without tax lines. true false Best-effort tax calculation. Tax is calculated when possible. If it fails (e.g., no valid customer tax location or no tax registration for their country), the invoice is finalized without tax. true true Strict tax enforcement. Tax calculation is required. If Stripe Tax returns an error, the invoice fails and the customer cannot complete the purchase.

Start with enforced: false (best-effort) to avoid blocking customers in countries where you haven't added a tax registration. You can switch to strict enforcement after you have registrations in place for all your target markets.

Tax behavior configuration

You can configure whether tax is included in the price or added on top of it by adding a defaultTaxConfig to the invoicing section of your billing profile:

Code Code { "invoicing" : { "autoAdvance" : true , "draftPeriod" : "P0D" , "dueAfter" : "P0D" , "progressiveBilling" : true , "defaultTaxConfig" : { "behavior" : "exclusive" , "stripe" : { "code" : "txcd_10000000" } } } }

Setting Description behavior: "exclusive" Tax is added on top of the listed price. A $9.99 plan with 20% VAT charges $11.99. behavior: "inclusive" Tax is included in the listed price. A $9.99 plan total stays $9.99, with tax extracted from that amount. stripe.code The Stripe Tax code for your product category. txcd_10000000 is the general "Software as a Service (SaaS)" category.

Troubleshooting

Customers blocked from subscribing

When enforced is true and a customer tries to subscribe from a country where you have not added a Stripe tax registration, they see an error and cannot create or upgrade subscriptions.

Fix: Add a tax registration for the missing country in Stripe, or set enforced to false to use best-effort mode.

Invoices missing tax lines

If tax collection is enabled but invoices don't show tax:

Verify you have a tax registration for the customer's country.

Check that the customer's address includes a valid country.

Confirm workflow.tax.enabled is true on the billing profile.