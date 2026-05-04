Copy page API Keys When to Use API Keys

Choosing the right authentication method is one of the first decisions you make when building an API. This guide explains when API keys are the right choice, when they are not, and how they compare to JWT and OAuth.

API keys vs JWT vs OAuth

API keys, JWTs, and OAuth solve different problems. Picking the wrong one creates friction for your consumers or security gaps in your API.

API Keys JWT (self-issued) OAuth 2.0 Identifies An organization, system, or service A user or service (claims embedded in token) A user acting through a third-party app Credential format Opaque string - no embedded data Encoded JSON with claims (readable by anyone) Access token issued by an authorization server Revocation Instant - delete the key and it stops working Not instant - valid until expiry (unless you maintain a blocklist) Depends on token lifetime and refresh flow Developer experience Single string in a header, works in curl Requires token generation, sometimes a signing key Requires redirect flow, client registration, token exchange Best for Server-to-server integrations, developer platforms, public APIs Internal service-to-service auth, short-lived sessions User-facing apps that need delegated access ("act on behalf of")

API key authentication, like all bearer token authentication, requires HTTPS in production. Without TLS, keys are transmitted in plaintext and can be intercepted in transit.

When to use API keys

API keys are the right choice when your API consumers are organizations, services, or developers integrating server-to-server - not individual end-users acting on their own behalf.

This is why the most successful API-first companies use API keys:

Stripe - every API call uses an API key scoped to the organization

- every API call uses an API key scoped to the organization Twilio - Account SID + Auth Token (functionally an API key pair)

- Account SID + Auth Token (functionally an API key pair) Resend - API keys with scoped permissions per key

- API keys with scoped permissions per key Datadog, Cloudflare, PagerDuty - all use API keys for their public APIs

Use API keys when:

Your consumers are developers integrating with your API from their backend

You want the simplest possible developer experience - a single string, no token refresh, works in curl

You need to identify and rate-limit individual consumers or organizations

You want the ability to revoke access instantly (unlike JWTs, which remain valid until they expire)

You are building a developer platform, partner API, or public API

Do not embed API keys in frontend JavaScript, mobile apps, or any client-side code. Keys in client bundles are trivially extractable and cannot be scoped to a user session. Use OAuth for scenarios where individual end-users authenticate from a browser or device.

When to use JWT or OAuth

Use JWT or OAuth when:

You need to authenticate on behalf of an individual end-user (the redirect and consent flow - often called the "OAuth dance" - exists for this reason)

(the redirect and consent flow - often called the "OAuth dance" - exists for this reason) Your use case requires delegated authorization with scoped permissions (e.g., "this app can read my repos but not delete them")

(e.g., "this app can read my repos but not delete them") You are building a user-facing login flow where the user interacts with your auth provider directly

Quick decision checklist

Question If yes If no Are your consumers machines or backend services? API keys are a strong fit Consider OAuth for human users Do you need delegated user consent ("act on behalf of")? Use OAuth API keys work well Do consumers need to refresh credentials periodically? OAuth handles this with refresh tokens API keys are simpler - no refresh flow needed

Why API keys over JWTs for public APIs

Developers sometimes default to JWTs for everything because they are a "standard." But for public and partner APIs, API keys have concrete advantages:

Simpler developer experience

An API key is a single string. Your consumer puts it in a header and makes a request:

Terminal Code curl https://api.example.com/v1/orders \ -H "Authorization: Bearer zpka_d67b7e241bb948758f415b79..."

No token endpoint, no client credentials, no refresh flow, no clock skew issues. The time from "I got my API key" to "I made my first successful request" is measured in seconds.

Opaque by design

A JWT is a base64url-encoded JSON object. Anyone can decode it and see the claims inside - user IDs, email addresses, roles, org names. This is a feature when you need claims on the client side, but it is a liability when you are issuing credentials to third parties. Leaking a JWT leaks its contents.

API keys are opaque strings. They contain no embedded data. The consumer's identity and metadata are stored server-side and resolved at validation time. Nothing is leaked if the key is intercepted, beyond the key itself.

Instant revocation

When you revoke a JWT, it remains valid until it expires. The only way to force-invalidate a JWT before expiry is to maintain a server-side blocklist - which eliminates the main advantage of JWTs (stateless validation).

When you delete or expire an API key in Zuplo, the change propagates globally in seconds. A revoked key stops working as soon as edge caches refresh - within the configured cacheTtlSeconds (default 60 seconds). Compare this to a JWT with a 15-minute or 1-hour expiry: there is no equivalent long expiry window to wait out.

Per-consumer identity without token management

With API keys, the identity is the key itself. Zuplo resolves the consumer on every request and populates request.user with the consumer's name and metadata. There is no token to decode, validate, or refresh.

This makes downstream logic simpler - your handlers and policies always have a consistent request.user.sub and request.user.data regardless of which API key the consumer used.

Once you decide that API keys are the right fit, the next question is how keys are stored and surfaced to consumers.

Retrievable vs irretrievable keys

One architectural decision in API key systems is whether keys are retrievable (the consumer can view the key again after creation) or irretrievable (the key is shown once at creation time and then stored as a hash).

Retrievable Irretrievable Examples Twilio, Airtable Stripe, AWS After creation Consumer can view the key again in the portal Key is shown once - consumer must copy it immediately Storage Key can be returned to authorized users Only a hash is stored - original key cannot be recovered Trade-off More convenient; reduces support burden from lost keys Forces immediate key storage discipline

The conventional wisdom is that irretrievable keys are more secure because they are never stored in plaintext. But this has a counterintuitive downside: irretrievable keys force consumers to copy the key somewhere else - often a password manager, a .env file, a Slack message, or a sticky note. The key still exists in plaintext, just in a location you don't control.

Retrievable keys let consumers go back to the portal when they need the key again, reducing the pressure to store it in an insecure location. For teams with less rigorous secret management practices, this can actually be the safer option.

Zuplo keys are retrievable. Consumers can view their keys in the developer portal or through the API using the key-format=visible parameter. This balances security with the reality of how most development teams actually manage secrets.

They are not mutually exclusive

Many APIs use both. A common pattern:

API keys for system-level access - your customers' backends call your API with an API key that identifies their organization

for system-level access - your customers' backends call your API with an API key that identifies their organization OAuth for user-level access - end-users authorize a third-party app to act on their behalf through your API

Zuplo supports both patterns. You can apply API Key Authentication and JWT Authentication to different routes in the same project, or even combine multiple auth methods on a single route.

Next steps

API Keys Overview - set up API key authentication in minutes

API Key Best Practices - the 8 practices that define a well-designed API key system

API Key Authentication policy - configure the policy on your routes

Authentication concepts - how all authentication methods work in Zuplo