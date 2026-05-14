Copy page API Keys Create Consumers in a Specific Bucket

Every API key consumer in Zuplo lives inside a bucket, and each bucket is scoped to a specific environment. This guide shows how to pick a target bucket from the Services screen and create a consumer inside it.

For general API key management (creating consumers, viewing keys, assigning managers), see Manage Keys in the Portal.

Prerequisites

A Zuplo project with at least one deployed environment (see the getting started tutorial)

The API Key Authentication policy configured on your routes

Permission to manage API key consumers in your project

Understanding buckets and environments

Zuplo creates three buckets for every project. Each isolates its own consumers and keys, so a key created in one bucket only authenticates requests against the matching environment.

Bucket Environment Git branch Production Production Default branch Preview Preview Non-default branches Development Development Local development

For deeper detail, see Buckets and Environments.

When you need a non-default bucket

Per-environment isolation. Keep staging keys out of production.

Keep staging keys out of production. Custom buckets. Your team created extra buckets (QA, per-tenant) via the Developer API.

Your team created extra buckets (QA, per-tenant) via the Developer API. Shared buckets across projects. Enterprise setups where one bucket backs several projects.

Find your buckets in the portal

Open your project in the Zuplo Portal. Navigate to the Services page. Locate the API Key Service card. Use the environment dropdown at the top right to filter the visible buckets. Pick All Environments to see every bucket, or pick a single environment to narrow the list.

The card's Connected to badge shows which environment's bucket is currently active.

Create a consumer in a specific bucket

On the Services page, choose the target environment from the dropdown. On the API Key Service card, click Bucket Details. The bucket's consumer list opens. Click Create new consumer and fill in the form below. Click Save consumer, then confirm it appears in the list.

Consumer form fields

Field Required Runtime value Notes Subject Yes request.user.sub Unique within the bucket. Identifies the consumer in logs and policy code. Key managers No n/a Comma-separated emails of users who can manage this consumer's keys via the Developer Portal. Metadata No request.user.data Valid JSON object. Plan info, customer IDs, anything your policies need at runtime.

Once created, the consumer's API key only authenticates requests routed through an environment whose API Key Authentication policy resolves to that same bucket.

How bucket selection affects key validation

The API Key Authentication policy decides which bucket to validate keys against. With no bucketName set, the policy defaults to the bucket that matches the current environment:

Environment Default bucket Production Production Preview Preview Development Development

For a custom bucket, set bucketName (or bucketId ) on the policy so it checks the right one:

Code Code { "export" : "ApiKeyInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "bucketName" : "my-custom-bucket" , "allowUnauthenticatedRequests" : false } }

If the consumer lives in one bucket but the policy checks a different bucket, the key is not found and the request returns 401 Unauthorized . Make sure the policy's bucket matches the bucket where you created the consumer.

Using the Developer API instead

To script consumer creation as part of an onboarding flow or CI/CD pipeline, use the Zuplo Developer API:

Terminal Code curl \ https://dev.zuplo.com/v1/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_NAME /key-buckets/ $BUCKET_NAME /consumers?with-api-key= true \ --request POST \ --header "Content-type: application/json" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $ZAPI_KEY " \ --data '{ "name": "my-consumer", "description": "Created via API", "metadata": { "plan": "gold" } }'

Replace $ACCOUNT_NAME with your Zuplo account name, $BUCKET_NAME with the target bucket name, and $ZAPI_KEY with your Zuplo API key. Full reference at the Developer API documentation.

Troubleshooting

My API key returns 401 Unauthorized Usually a bucket mismatch. The consumer is in one bucket, but the policy checks a different one. In the portal, navigate to Services and confirm which bucket holds the consumer. Open the route's API Key Authentication policy. If bucketName or bucketId is set, verify it matches the consumer's bucket. If neither is set, the policy uses the current environment's default bucket. Either recreate the consumer in the correct bucket, or update the policy's bucketName to match.

I don't see the bucket I'm looking for Environment filter. Set the dropdown to All Environments to see every bucket.

Set the dropdown to to see every bucket. Custom buckets. Buckets created via the Developer API are account-scoped, not environment-scoped. They show under All Environments . If still missing, confirm the account using the list buckets API endpoint.

Buckets created via the Developer API are account-scoped, not environment-scoped. They show under . If still missing, confirm the account using the list buckets API endpoint. Permissions. Account-level roles control access to the Services page. Confirm your role can view and manage API key consumers.

I created a consumer but it doesn't appear in the expected environment Consumers belong to buckets, not environments directly. A consumer created while viewing the Preview environment sits in the preview bucket and only authenticates preview environments. Switch the dropdown to All Environments or the specific environment to locate it.

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