Copy page API Keys API Key Best Practices

A well-designed API key system handles much more than authentication. It covers key format, rotation, leak detection, caching, and the end-user experience. This guide covers the 8 practices that define a production-grade API key implementation and shows how each one works in Zuplo.

If you have already decided that API keys are the right fit for your API, these are the practices that separate a production-grade implementation from a basic one.

1. Use a structured, prefixed key format

Key format is the foundation everything else in this guide builds on. Checksum validation, leak detection, and fast rejection all depend on a well-structured key.

API keys should not be random strings with no structure. A good key format serves multiple purposes: identification, validation, and integration with security tooling.

Zuplo API keys use the format zpka_<random>_<checksum> :

The zpka_ prefix identifies the string as a Zuplo API key in logs, config files, and security scans.

identifies the string as a Zuplo API key in logs, config files, and security scans. The random body provides the cryptographic entropy.

provides the cryptographic entropy. The checksum suffix enables instant format validation without a database call.

enables instant format validation without a database call. Underscore separators allow double-click selection of the entire key in most text editors and terminals. Keys that use hyphens, dots, or mixed delimiters often result in partial selection, leading to accidental truncation when copying.

This structure means scanners, support teams, and automated tools can all identify and validate a Zuplo key on sight.

See API key format for the full breakdown of each part.

2. Enable checksum validation for fast rejection

Building on the structured format, every API key request should go through a fast pre-check before touching any database or cache. If the key is malformed - a typo, a truncated copy-paste, or random garbage - it should be rejected in microseconds.

Zuplo keys include a checksum signature that can be verified mathematically at the edge. This happens as part of the validation flow: the format and checksum are checked before any network call, rejecting invalid keys with near-zero cost.

3. Support secret scanning and leak detection

The structured prefix from practice 1 also enables automated leak detection. API keys inevitably end up in places they should not - committed to GitHub, pasted in Slack, logged in plaintext. A good key format makes automated detection possible.

Zuplo is an official GitHub secret scanning partner. When a zpka_ -prefixed key is committed to any GitHub repository, GitHub detects it, verifies the checksum, and notifies Zuplo. You receive an alert with the repository URL where the key was found.

This works because of the structured key format - the prefix provides a reliable regex pattern, and the checksum eliminates false positives. Leak detection is enabled automatically for all keys using the standard format and is available on all plans, including free.

See API Key Leak Detection for the full scan flow and recommended response actions.

4. Support key rotation with transition periods

Rotating an API key should not be an all-or-nothing event. Without a transition period, a routine key rotation becomes an incident - every system using the old key breaks simultaneously. A good rotation mechanism creates a new key while keeping the old one active for a defined grace period.

Zuplo's roll-key API does exactly this:

Creates a new key with no expiration Sets an expiresOn date on existing keys that have no expiration

This gives consumers time to update their integration before the old key stops working. The transition period is configurable - minutes for a leaked key response, days or weeks for routine rotation.

Consumers can also manage rotation themselves by creating a second key, deploying it, verifying traffic, and then deleting the old key on their own schedule. Zuplo supports multiple active keys per consumer for this pattern.

5. Use read-through caching at the edge

Validating an API key on every request by hitting a central database adds latency and creates a single point of failure. A good system caches validation results close to the user.

Zuplo validates API keys at the edge across 300+ data centers. After the first validation, the result is cached locally for the configured TTL (default 60 seconds). Subsequent requests using the same key are served from cache with near-zero latency.

The cacheTtlSeconds option on the API Key Authentication policy controls this trade-off:

Higher values reduce latency and database load but delay the effect of key revocation.

reduce latency and database load but delay the effect of key revocation. Lower values make revocation faster but increase the frequency of key service lookups.

make revocation faster but increase the frequency of key service lookups. Default (60 seconds) is a good balance for most use cases.

Because validation results are cached at the edge, repeated requests with the same key - whether valid or invalid - are served from cache rather than hitting the key service on every call.

6. Choose retrievable or irretrievable keys

This is an architectural decision with security trade-offs in both directions. Irretrievable keys (shown once, stored as a hash) force consumers to save the key immediately, often in locations you don't control. Retrievable keys let consumers go back to the portal when they need the key again.

Zuplo keys are retrievable. Consumers can view their keys in the developer portal or through the API. This reduces the support burden from lost keys and avoids pushing consumers toward insecure storage habits.

For a deeper comparison, see retrievable vs irretrievable keys.

7. Hide keys until needed in the UI

Even with retrievable keys, the default display state should be masked. Keys should only be visible when the user explicitly asks to see them, and copying should be possible without revealing the key at all.

The Zuplo Developer Portal follows this pattern - keys are masked by default, with explicit actions to reveal or copy.

This protects against shoulder-surfing, screen recording, and accidental exposure in screenshots or screen shares.

When building a custom integration with the Zuplo Developer API, use the key-format=masked parameter for list views and key-format=visible only behind an explicit reveal action.

Advise your API consumers to store keys in environment variables or a secrets manager - never in source code or version control.

Consumers and administrators need to know when a key was created to make informed decisions about rotation. A key created three years ago with no rotation is a different risk profile than one created last week.

Every Zuplo API key includes a createdOn timestamp that is visible in the portal, the developer portal, and through the API. This makes it easy to identify stale keys that should be rotated and to audit key age across your consumer base.

Putting it all together

These 8 practices are not independent - they reinforce each other:

The structured format (practice 1) enables checksum validation (practice 2) and leak detection (practice 3).

(practice 1) enables (practice 2) and (practice 3). Edge caching (practice 5) makes the checksum pre-check (practice 2) even faster by avoiding unnecessary cache lookups for malformed keys.

(practice 5) makes the (practice 2) even faster by avoiding unnecessary cache lookups for malformed keys. Retrievable keys (practice 6) combined with masked display (practice 7) balance convenience with security.

(practice 6) combined with (practice 7) balance convenience with security. Rotation with transition periods (practice 4) combined with creation dates (practice 8) give teams the tools to manage key lifecycle without downtime.

Zuplo implements all 8 practices out of the box. There is no configuration needed to enable the key format, checksum validation, leak detection, or edge caching - they are built into the platform.

Next steps