JWT Auth Policy

The Open ID JWT Authentication policy allows you to authenticate incoming requests using an Open ID-compliant bearer token. It works with common authentication services like Auth0 (sample here) but should also work with any valid Open ID JWT token.

When configured, you can have Zuplo check incoming requests for a JWT token and automatically populate the ZuploRequest 's user property with a user object. This user object will have a sub property - taking the sub id from the JWT token. It will also have a data property populated by other data returned in the JWT token (including any claims).

See this document for more information about OAuth authorization in Zuplo.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{ "name" : "my-open-id-jwt-auth-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "open-id-jwt-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "OpenIdJwtInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "audience" : "$env(AUTH_AUDIENCE)" , "issuer" : "$env(AUTH_ISSUER)" , "jwkUrl" : "https://zuplo-demo.us.auth0.com/.well-known/jwks.json" } } }

Policy Options The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required. authHeader <string> - The name of the header with the key. Defaults to "Authorization" .

- issuer <string> - The expected issuer claim in the JWT token.

- audience <string> - The expected audience claim in the JWT token.

- jwkUrl <string> - the url of the JSON Web Key Set (JWKS) - this is used to validate the JWT token signature (either this or secret must be set).

- secret <string> - The key used to verify the signature of the JWT token (either this or jwkUrl must be set).

- allowUnauthenticatedRequests <boolean> - indicates whether the request should continue if authentication fails. Defaults is false which means unauthenticated users will automatically receive a 401 response. Defaults to false .

- subPropertyName <string> - The name of the property in the JWT token that contains the user's unique identifier.

- headers <object> - Additional headers to send with the JWK request.

Using the Policy

Note that sometimes the issuer and audience will vary between your environments (e.g. dev, staging and prod). We recommend storing these values in your environment variables and using $env(VARIABLE_NAME) to include them in your policy configuration.

Note Note you can have multiple instances of the same policy with different name s if you want to have slightly different rules (such as settings for the allowUnauthenticatedRequests setting.

{ "path" : "/products/:123" , "methods" : [ "POST" ], "handler" : { "module" : "$import(./modules/products)" , "export" : "postProducts" }, "corsPolicy" : "None" , "version" : "none" , "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "your-jwt-policy-name" ] } }

Using the user property in code #

For an example of using the user object in a RequestHandler, see Setting up JWT auth with Auth0.

Read more about how policies work