Policies
JWT Auth Policy
The Open ID JWT Authentication policy allows you to authenticate incoming requests using an Open ID-compliant bearer token. It works with common authentication services like Auth0 (sample here) but should also work with any valid Open ID JWT token.
When configured, you can have Zuplo check incoming requests for a JWT token and
automatically populate the
ZuploRequest 's
user property with a user object.
This
user object will have a
sub property - taking the
sub id from the JWT
token. It will also have a
data property populated by other data returned in
the JWT token (including any claims).
See this document for more information about OAuth authorization in Zuplo.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
authHeader<string> -The name of the header with the key.Defaults to
"Authorization".
issuer<string> -The expected issuer claim in the JWT token.
audience<string> -The expected audience claim in the JWT token.
jwkUrl<string> -the url of the JSON Web Key Set (JWKS) - this is used to validate the JWT token signature (either this or
secretmust be set).
secret<string> -The key used to verify the signature of the JWT token (either this or
jwkUrlmust be set).
allowUnauthenticatedRequests<boolean> -indicates whether the request should continue if authentication fails. Defaults isDefaults to
falsewhich means unauthenticated users will automatically receive a 401 response.
false.
subPropertyName<string> -The name of the property in the JWT token that contains the user's unique identifier.
headers<object> -Additional headers to send with the JWK request.
Using the Policy
Note that sometimes the
issuer and
audience will vary between your
environments (e.g. dev, staging and prod). We recommend storing these values in
your environment variables and using
$env(VARIABLE_NAME) to include them in
your policy configuration.
Note
Note you can have multiple instances of the same policy with different
names
if you want to have slightly different rules (such as settings for the
allowUnauthenticatedRequests setting.
Using the user property in code#
For an example of using the user object in a RequestHandler, see Setting up JWT auth with Auth0.
Read more about how policies work