Policies

LDAP Auth Policy

Authenticate requests using an LDAP server.

Enterprise Feature

This policy is only available as as part of our enterprise plans. If you would like to use this in production reach out to us: sales@zuplo.com

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

{
  "name": "my-ldap-auth-inbound-policy",
  "policyType": "ldap-auth-inbound",
  "handler": {
    "export": "LDAPAuthInboundPolicy",
    "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)",
    "options": {
      "ldapConnectorName": "my-ldap-connector"
    }
  }
}

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

  • ldapConnectorName <string> (Required) -
    The name of your configured LDAP service connector.

Using the Policy

