Policies
LDAP Auth Policy
Authenticate requests using an LDAP server.
Enterprise Feature
This policy is only available as as part of our enterprise plans. If you would like to use this in production reach out to us: sales@zuplo.com
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
ldapConnectorName<string> (Required) -The name of your configured LDAP service connector.
Using the Policy
