Policies
mTLS Auth Policy
This policy will authenticate users based on mTLS certificates that are
configured for your project. This policy is available only to enterprise
customers (contact sales@zuplo.com to request info). When a requests is
authenticated with an mTLS certificate, the certificate data will be set as the
user object of the request. The
user.sub property will be the value of the
certificates DN.
Enterprise Feature
This policy is only available as as part of our enterprise plans. If you would like to use this in production reach out to us: sales@zuplo.com
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
allowUnauthenticatedRequests<boolean> -Indicates whether the request should continue if authentication fails. Default isDefaults to
falsewhich means unauthenticated users will automatically receive a 401 response.
false.
allowExpiredCertificates<boolean> -Indicates whether the request should continue if the certificate is expired.Defaults to
false.
allowRevokedCertificates<boolean> -Indicates whether the request should continue if the certificate is revoked.Defaults to
false.
Using the Policy
Read more about how policies work