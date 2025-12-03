Azure Pipelines brings enterprise-grade CI/CD to your Zuplo API gateway. Build complex deployment workflows with stages, approvals, and integrations across your Azure ecosystem.
Why Azure Pipelines with Zuplo?
The Zuplo CLI integrates naturally with Azure Pipelines YAML workflows:
Enterprise pipeline features — Multi-stage pipelines, deployment jobs, environment approvals, and service connections. Build the exact workflow your organization requires.
Azure ecosystem integration — Deploy alongside your Azure Functions, App Services, and Kubernetes workloads. Manage secrets through Azure Key Vault. Track deployments in Azure DevOps.
Variable groups and templates — Share configuration across pipelines. Define deployment templates once and reuse them across projects.
Compliance and auditing — Full audit trails, branch policies, and approval gates satisfy enterprise compliance requirements.
How It Works
The Zuplo CLI handles deployment and testing. Azure Pipelines orchestrates your workflow:
Code
# Deploy to Zuplo (environment name from branch or --environment flag) npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" # Run tests against any Zuplo environment npx zuplo test --endpoint https://your-env.zuplo.dev # Clean up environments you no longer need npx zuplo delete --environment pr-123 --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" # Test locally before deploying npx zuplo dev # starts local server on port 9000
Use
tee to capture deployment output for passing the URL to test stages. The
CLI outputs
Deployed to https://... which you can parse with
grep or
sed.
Prerequisites
-
Disconnect Git integration — If you're using Azure Pipelines for deployments, disconnect the native Git integration to avoid duplicate deployments. Go to Settings > Source Control and click Disconnect.
-
Add your API key — Store your Zuplo API key as a pipeline variable or in a variable group. Go to Pipelines > Library to create a variable group with
ZUPLO_API_KEY.
Examples
Start with the workflow that matches your needs:
- Basic Deployment — Deploy on every push to main
- Deploy and Test — Run tests after deployment
- PR Preview Environments — Isolated environments for every pull request
- Local Testing in CI — Test with local Zuplo server before deploying
- Tag-Based Releases — Deploy only on tagged releases
- Multi-Stage Deployment — Staging to production with approval gates
Complete Example Repository
See all these patterns working together in the Zuplo CLI Example Project.