Azure Pipelines Copy page

Azure Pipelines brings enterprise-grade CI/CD to your Zuplo API gateway. Build complex deployment workflows with stages, approvals, and integrations across your Azure ecosystem.

Why Azure Pipelines with Zuplo?

The Zuplo CLI integrates naturally with Azure Pipelines YAML workflows:

Enterprise pipeline features — Multi-stage pipelines, deployment jobs, environment approvals, and service connections. Build the exact workflow your organization requires.

Azure ecosystem integration — Deploy alongside your Azure Functions, App Services, and Kubernetes workloads. Manage secrets through Azure Key Vault. Track deployments in Azure DevOps.

Variable groups and templates — Share configuration across pipelines. Define deployment templates once and reuse them across projects.

Compliance and auditing — Full audit trails, branch policies, and approval gates satisfy enterprise compliance requirements.

How It Works

The Zuplo CLI handles deployment and testing. Azure Pipelines orchestrates your workflow:

Terminal Code # Deploy to Zuplo (environment name from branch or --environment flag) npx zuplo deploy --api-key " $ZUPLO_API_KEY " # Run tests against any Zuplo environment npx zuplo test --endpoint https://your-env.zuplo.dev # Clean up environments you no longer need npx zuplo delete --environment pr-123 --api-key " $ZUPLO_API_KEY " # Test locally before deploying npx zuplo dev # starts local server on port 9000

Use tee to capture deployment output for passing the URL to test stages. The CLI outputs Deployed to https://... which you can parse with grep or sed .

Prerequisites

Disconnect Git integration — If you're using Azure Pipelines for deployments, disconnect the native Git integration to avoid duplicate deployments. Go to Settings > Source Control and click Disconnect. Add your API key — Store your Zuplo API key as a pipeline variable or in a variable group. Go to Pipelines > Library to create a variable group with ZUPLO_API_KEY .

Examples

Start with the workflow that matches your needs:

Complete Example Repository

See all these patterns working together in the Zuplo CLI Example Project.