Deploy preview environments for pull requests and clean up when they close.
azure-pipelines.yml
trigger: - main pr: - main pool: vmImage: ubuntu-latest steps: - task: NodeTool@0 inputs: versionSpec: "20.x" displayName: "Install Node.js" - script: npm install displayName: "Install dependencies" - script: | set -o pipefail npx zuplo deploy --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT displayName: "Deploy to Zuplo" - script: | DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT) echo "##vso[task.setvariable variable=DEPLOYMENT_URL]$DEPLOYMENT_URL" npx zuplo test --endpoint "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" displayName: "Run tests" - script: | npx zuplo delete --url $(DEPLOYMENT_URL) --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) --wait displayName: "Delete environment" condition: eq(variables['Build.Reason'], 'PullRequest')
The cleanup step only runs for pull requests, deleting the preview environment after tests pass.
Next Steps
- Implement multi-stage deployment for production
