CI/CD Pipelines Azure Pipelines: PR Preview Environments

Deploy preview environments for pull requests and clean up when they close.

azure-pipelines.yml azure-pipelines.yml trigger : - main pr : - main pool : vmImage : ubuntu-latest steps : - task : NodeTool@0 inputs : versionSpec : "20.x" displayName : "Install Node.js" - script : npm install displayName : "Install dependencies" - script : | set -o pipefail npx zuplo deploy --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT displayName : "Deploy to Zuplo" - script : | DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT) echo "##vso[task.setvariable variable=DEPLOYMENT_URL]$DEPLOYMENT_URL" npx zuplo test --endpoint "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" displayName : "Run tests" - script : | npx zuplo delete --url $(DEPLOYMENT_URL) --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) --wait displayName : "Delete environment" condition : eq(variables['Build.Reason'], 'PullRequest')

The cleanup step only runs for pull requests, deleting the preview environment after tests pass.

Next Steps

Implement multi-stage deployment for production