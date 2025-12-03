CI/CD Pipelines Azure Pipelines: Multi-Stage Deployment Copy page

Deploy to staging, test, then promote to production with approval.

azure-pipelines.yml azure-pipelines.yml trigger : - main pool : vmImage : ubuntu-latest stages : - stage : DeployStaging displayName : "Deploy to Staging" jobs : - job : Deploy steps : - task : NodeTool@0 inputs : versionSpec : "20.x" - script : npm install - script : | set -o pipefail npx zuplo deploy --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) --environment staging 2>&1 | tee ./STAGING_STDOUT STAGING_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./STAGING_STDOUT) echo "##vso[task.setvariable variable=STAGING_URL;isOutput=true]$STAGING_URL" name : deployStep displayName : "Deploy to staging" - stage : TestStaging displayName : "Test Staging" dependsOn : DeployStaging variables : STAGING_URL : $[ stageDependencies.DeployStaging.Deploy.outputs['deployStep.STAGING_URL'] ] jobs : - job : Test steps : - task : NodeTool@0 inputs : versionSpec : "20.x" - script : npm install - script : npx zuplo test --endpoint $(STAGING_URL) displayName : "Run tests against staging" - stage : DeployProduction displayName : "Deploy to Production" dependsOn : TestStaging jobs : - deployment : Deploy environment : production strategy : runOnce : deploy : steps : - checkout : self - task : NodeTool@0 inputs : versionSpec : "20.x" - script : npm install - script : npx zuplo deploy --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) --environment production displayName : "Deploy to production"

Setting Up Approval

Create an environment with approval checks:

Go to Pipelines > Environments Create an environment named production Add Approvals and checks Add required approvers

The pipeline pauses before production deployment until approved.