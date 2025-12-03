Deploy to staging, test, then promote to production with approval.
azure-pipelines.yml
trigger: - main pool: vmImage: ubuntu-latest stages: - stage: DeployStaging displayName: "Deploy to Staging" jobs: - job: Deploy steps: - task: NodeTool@0 inputs: versionSpec: "20.x" - script: npm install - script: | set -o pipefail npx zuplo deploy --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) --environment staging 2>&1 | tee ./STAGING_STDOUT STAGING_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./STAGING_STDOUT) echo "##vso[task.setvariable variable=STAGING_URL;isOutput=true]$STAGING_URL" name: deployStep displayName: "Deploy to staging" - stage: TestStaging displayName: "Test Staging" dependsOn: DeployStaging variables: STAGING_URL: $[ stageDependencies.DeployStaging.Deploy.outputs['deployStep.STAGING_URL'] ] jobs: - job: Test steps: - task: NodeTool@0 inputs: versionSpec: "20.x" - script: npm install - script: npx zuplo test --endpoint $(STAGING_URL) displayName: "Run tests against staging" - stage: DeployProduction displayName: "Deploy to Production" dependsOn: TestStaging jobs: - deployment: Deploy environment: production strategy: runOnce: deploy: steps: - checkout: self - task: NodeTool@0 inputs: versionSpec: "20.x" - script: npm install - script: npx zuplo deploy --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) --environment production displayName: "Deploy to production"
Setting Up Approval
Create an environment with approval checks:
- Go to Pipelines > Environments
- Create an environment named
production
- Add Approvals and checks
- Add required approvers
The pipeline pauses before production deployment until approved.
