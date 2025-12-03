The simplest pipeline deploys your API to Zuplo on every push to main.
azure-pipelines.yml
trigger: - main pool: vmImage: ubuntu-latest steps: - task: NodeTool@0 inputs: versionSpec: "20.x" displayName: "Install Node.js" - script: npm install displayName: "Install dependencies" - script: npx zuplo deploy --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) displayName: "Deploy to Zuplo"
This pipeline:
- Triggers on pushes to the
mainbranch
- Sets up Node.js 20
- Installs dependencies
- Deploys to Zuplo using the branch name as the environment name
Adding the API Key
Add
ZUPLO_API_KEY as a pipeline variable:
- Edit your pipeline in Azure DevOps
- Click Variables
- Add
ZUPLO_API_KEYwith your API key
- Check Keep this value secret
Or use a variable group for sharing across pipelines.
