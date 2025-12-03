CI/CD Pipelines Azure Pipelines: Basic Deployment Copy page

The simplest pipeline deploys your API to Zuplo on every push to main.

azure-pipelines.yml azure-pipelines.yml trigger : - main pool : vmImage : ubuntu-latest steps : - task : NodeTool@0 inputs : versionSpec : "20.x" displayName : "Install Node.js" - script : npm install displayName : "Install dependencies" - script : npx zuplo deploy --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) displayName : "Deploy to Zuplo"

This pipeline:

Triggers on pushes to the main branch Sets up Node.js 20 Installs dependencies Deploys to Zuplo using the branch name as the environment name

Adding the API Key

Add ZUPLO_API_KEY as a pipeline variable:

Edit your pipeline in Azure DevOps Click Variables Add ZUPLO_API_KEY with your API key Check Keep this value secret

Or use a variable group for sharing across pipelines.

Next Steps