Deploy only when tags are pushed for controlled releases.
azure-pipelines.yml
trigger: tags: include: - v* pool: vmImage: ubuntu-latest steps: - task: NodeTool@0 inputs: versionSpec: "20.x" displayName: "Install Node.js" - script: npm install displayName: "Install dependencies" - script: | TAG_NAME=$(echo $(Build.SourceBranch) | sed 's|refs/tags/||') npx zuplo deploy --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) --environment "$TAG_NAME" displayName: "Deploy with tag name"
This pipeline triggers only on tags matching
v* (like
v1.0.0) and creates an
environment named after the tag.
Next Steps
- Add multi-stage deployment with approval
Last modified on