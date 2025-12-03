CI/CD Pipelines Azure Pipelines: Tag-Based Releases Copy page

Deploy only when tags are pushed for controlled releases.

azure-pipelines.yml azure-pipelines.yml trigger : tags : include : - v* pool : vmImage : ubuntu-latest steps : - task : NodeTool@0 inputs : versionSpec : "20.x" displayName : "Install Node.js" - script : npm install displayName : "Install dependencies" - script : | TAG_NAME=$(echo $(Build.SourceBranch) | sed 's|refs/tags/||') npx zuplo deploy --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) --environment "$TAG_NAME" displayName : "Deploy with tag name"

This pipeline triggers only on tags matching v* (like v1.0.0 ) and creates an environment named after the tag.

Next Steps

Add multi-stage deployment with approval