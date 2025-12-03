Run your test suite against the deployed environment to validate changes.
azure-pipelines.yml
trigger: - main pr: - main pool: vmImage: ubuntu-latest steps: - task: NodeTool@0 inputs: versionSpec: "20.x" displayName: "Install Node.js" - script: npm install displayName: "Install dependencies" - script: | set -o pipefail npx zuplo deploy --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT displayName: "Deploy to Zuplo" - script: | DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT) npx zuplo test --endpoint "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" displayName: "Run tests"
This pipeline:
- Deploys to Zuplo and captures the output
- Extracts the deployment URL from the output
- Runs tests against the deployed environment
Next Steps
- Add PR preview environments with cleanup
- Run local tests before deploying
