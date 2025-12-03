CI/CD Pipelines Azure Pipelines: Deploy and Test Copy page

Run your test suite against the deployed environment to validate changes.

azure-pipelines.yml azure-pipelines.yml trigger : - main pr : - main pool : vmImage : ubuntu-latest steps : - task : NodeTool@0 inputs : versionSpec : "20.x" displayName : "Install Node.js" - script : npm install displayName : "Install dependencies" - script : | set -o pipefail npx zuplo deploy --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT displayName : "Deploy to Zuplo" - script : | DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT) npx zuplo test --endpoint "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" displayName : "Run tests"

This pipeline:

Deploys to Zuplo and captures the output Extracts the deployment URL from the output Runs tests against the deployed environment

Next Steps

Add PR preview environments with cleanup

Run local tests before deploying