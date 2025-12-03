CircleCI Copy page

CircleCI offers powerful, flexible CI/CD with advanced workflow capabilities. Build complex deployment pipelines with parallel jobs, workspaces, and orbs for reusable configuration.

Why CircleCI with Zuplo?

The Zuplo CLI integrates naturally with CircleCI's workflow model:

Powerful workflows — Fan-out/fan-in patterns, conditional jobs, and manual approval gates. Build exactly the pipeline you need.

Workspaces and caching — Share files between jobs efficiently. Cache dependencies for faster builds. Pass deployment URLs through workspaces.

Reusable configuration — Create orbs to share deployment patterns across projects. Define commands once, use everywhere.

Parallelism and performance — Run tests in parallel. Split by timing data for optimal speed. Get fast feedback on every change.

How It Works

The Zuplo CLI handles deployment and testing. CircleCI orchestrates your workflow:

Terminal Code # Deploy to Zuplo (environment name from branch or --environment flag) npx zuplo deploy --api-key " $ZUPLO_API_KEY " # Run tests against any Zuplo environment npx zuplo test --endpoint https://your-env.zuplo.dev # Clean up environments you no longer need npx zuplo delete --environment pr-123 --api-key " $ZUPLO_API_KEY " # Test locally before deploying npx zuplo dev # starts local server on port 9000

Use workspaces to pass the deployment URL between jobs. Write the URL to a file in the deploy job and attach the workspace for the test job.

Prerequisites

Disconnect Git integration — If you're using CircleCI for deployments, disconnect the native Git integration to avoid duplicate deployments. Go to Settings > Source Control and click Disconnect. Add your API key — Store your Zuplo API key as an environment variable. Go to Project Settings > Environment Variables and add ZUPLO_API_KEY .

Examples

Start with the workflow that matches your needs:

Complete Example Repository

See all these patterns working together in the Zuplo CLI Example Project.