CircleCI offers powerful, flexible CI/CD with advanced workflow capabilities. Build complex deployment pipelines with parallel jobs, workspaces, and orbs for reusable configuration.
Why CircleCI with Zuplo?
The Zuplo CLI integrates naturally with CircleCI's workflow model:
Powerful workflows — Fan-out/fan-in patterns, conditional jobs, and manual approval gates. Build exactly the pipeline you need.
Workspaces and caching — Share files between jobs efficiently. Cache dependencies for faster builds. Pass deployment URLs through workspaces.
Reusable configuration — Create orbs to share deployment patterns across projects. Define commands once, use everywhere.
Parallelism and performance — Run tests in parallel. Split by timing data for optimal speed. Get fast feedback on every change.
How It Works
The Zuplo CLI handles deployment and testing. CircleCI orchestrates your workflow:
Code
# Deploy to Zuplo (environment name from branch or --environment flag) npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" # Run tests against any Zuplo environment npx zuplo test --endpoint https://your-env.zuplo.dev # Clean up environments you no longer need npx zuplo delete --environment pr-123 --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" # Test locally before deploying npx zuplo dev # starts local server on port 9000
Use workspaces to pass the deployment URL between jobs. Write the URL to a file in the deploy job and attach the workspace for the test job.
Prerequisites
-
Disconnect Git integration — If you're using CircleCI for deployments, disconnect the native Git integration to avoid duplicate deployments. Go to Settings > Source Control and click Disconnect.
-
Add your API key — Store your Zuplo API key as an environment variable. Go to Project Settings > Environment Variables and add
ZUPLO_API_KEY.
Examples
Start with the workflow that matches your needs:
- Basic Deployment — Deploy on every push to main
- Deploy and Test — Run tests after deployment
- PR Preview Environments — Isolated environments for pull requests
- Local Testing in CI — Test with local Zuplo server before deploying
- Tag-Based Releases — Deploy only on tagged releases
- Multi-Stage Deployment — Staging to production with approval jobs
Complete Example Repository
See all these patterns working together in the Zuplo CLI Example Project.