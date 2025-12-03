CircleCI CircleCI: Local Testing in CI Copy page

Test against a local Zuplo server before deploying anywhere.

.circleci/config.yml .circleci/config.yml version : 2.1 jobs : local-test : docker : - image : cimg/node:20.0 steps : - checkout - run : npm install - run : name : Start local server and run tests command : | npx zuplo dev & sleep 10 npx zuplo test --endpoint http://localhost:9000 kill %1 deploy : docker : - image : cimg/node:20.0 steps : - checkout - run : npm install - run : npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" workflows : test-and-deploy : jobs : - local-test - deploy : requires : - local-test filters : branches : only : main

Local tests run first. Only if they pass does deployment proceed.

Next Steps

Add multi-stage deployment with staging