Test against a local Zuplo server before deploying anywhere.
.circleci/config.yml
version: 2.1 jobs: local-test: docker: - image: cimg/node:20.0 steps: - checkout - run: npm install - run: name: Start local server and run tests command: | npx zuplo dev & sleep 10 npx zuplo test --endpoint http://localhost:9000 kill %1 deploy: docker: - image: cimg/node:20.0 steps: - checkout - run: npm install - run: npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" workflows: test-and-deploy: jobs: - local-test - deploy: requires: - local-test filters: branches: only: main
Local tests run first. Only if they pass does deployment proceed.
Next Steps
- Add multi-stage deployment with staging
