Deploy only when tags are pushed for controlled releases.
.circleci/config.yml
version: 2.1 jobs: deploy: docker: - image: cimg/node:20.0 steps: - checkout - run: npm install - run: npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment "$CIRCLE_TAG" workflows: release: jobs: - deploy: filters: tags: only: /^v.*/ branches: ignore: /.*/
This workflow triggers only on tags matching
v* (like
v1.0.0) and creates an
environment named after the tag.
Next Steps
- Add multi-stage deployment with approval
