CircleCI: Tag-Based Releases

Deploy only when tags are pushed for controlled releases.

.circleci/config.yml .circleci/config.yml version : 2.1 jobs : deploy : docker : - image : cimg/node:20.0 steps : - checkout - run : npm install - run : npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment "$CIRCLE_TAG" workflows : release : jobs : - deploy : filters : tags : only : /^v.*/ branches : ignore : /.*/

This workflow triggers only on tags matching v* (like v1.0.0 ) and creates an environment named after the tag.

Next Steps

