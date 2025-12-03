CircleCI CircleCI: Multi-Stage Deployment Copy page

Deploy to staging, test, then promote to production with approval.

.circleci/config.yml .circleci/config.yml version : 2.1 jobs : deploy-staging : docker : - image : cimg/node:20.0 steps : - checkout - run : npm install - run : name : Deploy to Staging command : | set -o pipefail npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment staging 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT STAGING_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT) echo "export STAGING_URL=$STAGING_URL" >> "$BASH_ENV" echo "$STAGING_URL" > staging_url.txt - persist_to_workspace : root : . paths : - staging_url.txt test-staging : docker : - image : cimg/node:20.0 steps : - checkout - attach_workspace : at : . - run : npm install - run : name : Run Tests command : | STAGING_URL=$(cat staging_url.txt) npx zuplo test --endpoint "$STAGING_URL" deploy-production : docker : - image : cimg/node:20.0 steps : - checkout - run : npm install - run : npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment production workflows : staging-to-production : jobs : - deploy-staging : filters : branches : only : main - test-staging : requires : - deploy-staging - hold-for-approval : type : approval requires : - test-staging - deploy-production : requires : - hold-for-approval

Setting Up Approval

The type: approval job pauses the workflow until someone approves it in the CircleCI UI.

For more control:

Go to Project Settings > Advanced Enable Only build pull requests for protected branches Use CircleCI contexts to restrict who can approve production deployments