Deploy to staging, test, then promote to production with approval.
.circleci/config.yml
version: 2.1 jobs: deploy-staging: docker: - image: cimg/node:20.0 steps: - checkout - run: npm install - run: name: Deploy to Staging command: | set -o pipefail npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment staging 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT STAGING_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT) echo "export STAGING_URL=$STAGING_URL" >> "$BASH_ENV" echo "$STAGING_URL" > staging_url.txt - persist_to_workspace: root: . paths: - staging_url.txt test-staging: docker: - image: cimg/node:20.0 steps: - checkout - attach_workspace: at: . - run: npm install - run: name: Run Tests command: | STAGING_URL=$(cat staging_url.txt) npx zuplo test --endpoint "$STAGING_URL" deploy-production: docker: - image: cimg/node:20.0 steps: - checkout - run: npm install - run: npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment production workflows: staging-to-production: jobs: - deploy-staging: filters: branches: only: main - test-staging: requires: - deploy-staging - hold-for-approval: type: approval requires: - test-staging - deploy-production: requires: - hold-for-approval
Setting Up Approval
The
type: approval job pauses the workflow until someone approves it in the
CircleCI UI.
For more control:
- Go to Project Settings > Advanced
- Enable Only build pull requests for protected branches
- Use CircleCI contexts to restrict who can approve production deployments
