Deploy preview environments for pull requests and clean up after tests.
.circleci/config.yml
version: 2.1 jobs: deploy-and-test: docker: - image: cimg/node:20.0 steps: - checkout - run: npm install - run: name: Deploy to Zuplo command: | set -o pipefail npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT) echo "export DEPLOYMENT_URL=$DEPLOYMENT_URL" >> "$BASH_ENV" - run: name: Run Tests command: npx zuplo test --endpoint "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" - run: name: Cleanup Preview command: npx zuplo delete --url "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --wait when: always workflows: preview: jobs: - deploy-and-test
The cleanup step runs after tests complete (whether they pass or fail), deleting the preview environment.
