CircleCI CircleCI: PR Preview Environments

Deploy preview environments for pull requests and clean up after tests.

.circleci/config.yml .circleci/config.yml version : 2.1 jobs : deploy-and-test : docker : - image : cimg/node:20.0 steps : - checkout - run : npm install - run : name : Deploy to Zuplo command : | set -o pipefail npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT) echo "export DEPLOYMENT_URL=$DEPLOYMENT_URL" >> "$BASH_ENV" - run : name : Run Tests command : npx zuplo test --endpoint "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" - run : name : Cleanup Preview command : npx zuplo delete --url "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --wait when : always workflows : preview : jobs : - deploy-and-test

The cleanup step runs after tests complete (whether they pass or fail), deleting the preview environment.

Next Steps

Implement multi-stage deployment for production