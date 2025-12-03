Run your test suite against the deployed environment to validate changes.
.circleci/config.yml
version: 2.1 jobs: deploy: docker: - image: cimg/node:20.0 steps: - checkout - run: npm install - run: name: Deploy to Zuplo command: | set -o pipefail npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT) echo "export DEPLOYMENT_URL=$DEPLOYMENT_URL" >> "$BASH_ENV" - run: name: Run Tests command: npx zuplo test --endpoint "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" workflows: deploy-and-test: jobs: - deploy
This workflow:
- Deploys to Zuplo and captures the output
- Extracts the deployment URL
- Runs tests against the deployed environment
Next Steps
- Add PR preview environments with cleanup
- Run local tests before deploying
Last modified on