CircleCI CircleCI: Deploy and Test

Run your test suite against the deployed environment to validate changes.

.circleci/config.yml .circleci/config.yml version : 2.1 jobs : deploy : docker : - image : cimg/node:20.0 steps : - checkout - run : npm install - run : name : Deploy to Zuplo command : | set -o pipefail npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT) echo "export DEPLOYMENT_URL=$DEPLOYMENT_URL" >> "$BASH_ENV" - run : name : Run Tests command : npx zuplo test --endpoint "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" workflows : deploy-and-test : jobs : - deploy

This workflow:

Deploys to Zuplo and captures the output Extracts the deployment URL Runs tests against the deployed environment

Next Steps

Add PR preview environments with cleanup

Run local tests before deploying