CI/CD Pipelines Azure Pipelines: Local Testing in CI

Test against a local Zuplo server before deploying anywhere.

azure-pipelines.yml azure-pipelines.yml trigger : - main pool : vmImage : ubuntu-latest stages : - stage : LocalTest displayName : "Local Testing" jobs : - job : Test steps : - task : NodeTool@0 inputs : versionSpec : "20.x" displayName : "Install Node.js" - script : npm install displayName : "Install dependencies" - script : | npx zuplo dev & DEV_PID=$! sleep 10 npx zuplo test --endpoint http://localhost:9000 kill $DEV_PID displayName : "Start local server and run tests" - stage : Deploy displayName : "Deploy to Zuplo" dependsOn : LocalTest condition : and(succeeded(), eq(variables['Build.SourceBranch'], 'refs/heads/main')) jobs : - job : Deploy steps : - task : NodeTool@0 inputs : versionSpec : "20.x" - script : npm install - script : npx zuplo deploy --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) displayName : "Deploy to Zuplo"

Local tests run first. Only if they pass does deployment proceed.

Next Steps

