Test against a local Zuplo server before deploying anywhere.
azure-pipelines.yml
trigger: - main pool: vmImage: ubuntu-latest stages: - stage: LocalTest displayName: "Local Testing" jobs: - job: Test steps: - task: NodeTool@0 inputs: versionSpec: "20.x" displayName: "Install Node.js" - script: npm install displayName: "Install dependencies" - script: | npx zuplo dev & DEV_PID=$! sleep 10 npx zuplo test --endpoint http://localhost:9000 kill $DEV_PID displayName: "Start local server and run tests" - stage: Deploy displayName: "Deploy to Zuplo" dependsOn: LocalTest condition: and(succeeded(), eq(variables['Build.SourceBranch'], 'refs/heads/main')) jobs: - job: Deploy steps: - task: NodeTool@0 inputs: versionSpec: "20.x" - script: npm install - script: npx zuplo deploy --api-key $(ZUPLO_API_KEY) displayName: "Deploy to Zuplo"
Local tests run first. Only if they pass does deployment proceed.
Next Steps
- Add multi-stage deployment with staging
