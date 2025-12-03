GitLab CI/CD provides integrated pipelines right where your code lives. No
external services to configure—define your deployment workflow in
.gitlab-ci.yml and GitLab handles the rest.
Why GitLab CI/CD with Zuplo?
The Zuplo CLI works seamlessly with GitLab's pipeline model:
Everything in one place — Source code, CI/CD, environments, and deployments all in GitLab. See deployment history alongside merge requests and issues.
Built-in environments — GitLab tracks deployments automatically. Review environment history, roll back deployments, and see what's deployed where.
Merge request pipelines — Run pipelines on merge requests before merging. Deploy preview environments that reviewers can test directly.
Artifacts between jobs — Pass deployment URLs between stages using GitLab artifacts. Build once, test many times.
How It Works
The Zuplo CLI handles deployment and testing. GitLab CI/CD orchestrates your workflow:
Code
# Deploy to Zuplo (environment name from branch or --environment flag) npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" # Run tests against any Zuplo environment npx zuplo test --endpoint https://your-env.zuplo.dev # Clean up environments you no longer need npx zuplo delete --environment pr-123 --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" # Test locally before deploying npx zuplo dev # starts local server on port 9000
Use artifacts to pass the deployment URL between jobs. Write the URL to a file in the deploy job and retrieve it in the test job.
Prerequisites
-
Disconnect Git integration — If you're using GitLab CI/CD for deployments, disconnect the native Git integration to avoid duplicate deployments. Go to Settings > Source Control and click Disconnect.
-
Add your API key — Store your Zuplo API key as a CI/CD variable. Go to Settings > CI/CD > Variables and add
ZUPLO_API_KEY. Check Mask variable to hide it in logs.
Examples
Start with the workflow that matches your needs:
- Basic Deployment — Deploy on every push to main
- Deploy and Test — Run tests after deployment
- MR Preview Environments — Isolated environments for merge requests
- Local Testing in CI — Test with local Zuplo server before deploying
- Tag-Based Releases — Deploy only on tagged releases
- Multi-Stage Deployment — Staging to production with manual gates
Complete Example Repository
See all these patterns working together in the Zuplo CLI Example Project.