Deploy preview environments for merge requests and clean up when they close.
.gitlab-ci.yml
image: node:20 stages: - deploy - test - cleanup deploy: stage: deploy script: - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT - echo "DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT)" >> deploy.env artifacts: reports: dotenv: deploy.env test: stage: test needs: - deploy script: - npm install - npx zuplo test --endpoint "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" cleanup: stage: cleanup needs: - test script: - npm install - npx zuplo delete --url "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --wait rules: - if: $CI_PIPELINE_SOURCE == "merge_request_event"
The cleanup job only runs for merge request pipelines, deleting the preview environment after tests pass.
Next Steps
- Implement multi-stage deployment for production
