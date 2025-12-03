CI/CD Pipelines GitLab CI/CD: MR Preview Environments Copy page

Deploy preview environments for merge requests and clean up when they close.

.gitlab-ci.yml .gitlab-ci.yml image : node:20 stages : - deploy - test - cleanup deploy : stage : deploy script : - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT - echo "DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT)" >> deploy.env artifacts : reports : dotenv : deploy.env test : stage : test needs : - deploy script : - npm install - npx zuplo test --endpoint "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" cleanup : stage : cleanup needs : - test script : - npm install - npx zuplo delete --url "$DEPLOYMENT_URL" --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --wait rules : - if : $CI_PIPELINE_SOURCE == "merge_request_event"

The cleanup job only runs for merge request pipelines, deleting the preview environment after tests pass.

Next Steps

Implement multi-stage deployment for production