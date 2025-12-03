Deploy to staging, test, then promote to production with approval.
.gitlab-ci.yml
image: node:20 stages: - deploy-staging - test - deploy-production deploy-staging: stage: deploy-staging script: - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment staging 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT - echo "STAGING_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT)" >> staging.env artifacts: reports: dotenv: staging.env only: - main test-staging: stage: test needs: - deploy-staging script: - npm install - npx zuplo test --endpoint "$STAGING_URL" only: - main deploy-production: stage: deploy-production needs: - test-staging script: - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment production only: - main when: manual environment: name: production
Setting Up Approval
The
when: manual setting requires someone to click "Play" in the GitLab UI to
trigger production deployment.
For more control, use Protected Environments:
- Go to Settings > CI/CD > Protected environments
- Add
productionas a protected environment
- Specify which users or groups can deploy
Last modified on