CI/CD Pipelines GitLab CI/CD: Multi-Stage Deployment

Deploy to staging, test, then promote to production with approval.

.gitlab-ci.yml .gitlab-ci.yml image : node:20 stages : - deploy-staging - test - deploy-production deploy-staging : stage : deploy-staging script : - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment staging 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT - echo "STAGING_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT)" >> staging.env artifacts : reports : dotenv : staging.env only : - main test-staging : stage : test needs : - deploy-staging script : - npm install - npx zuplo test --endpoint "$STAGING_URL" only : - main deploy-production : stage : deploy-production needs : - test-staging script : - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" --environment production only : - main when : manual environment : name : production

Setting Up Approval

The when: manual setting requires someone to click "Play" in the GitLab UI to trigger production deployment.

For more control, use Protected Environments:

Go to Settings > CI/CD > Protected environments Add production as a protected environment Specify which users or groups can deploy