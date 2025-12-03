CI/CD Pipelines GitLab CI/CD: Local Testing in CI Copy page

Test against a local Zuplo server before deploying anywhere.

.gitlab-ci.yml .gitlab-ci.yml image : node:20 stages : - test - deploy local-test : stage : test script : - npm install - npx zuplo dev & - sleep 10 - npx zuplo test --endpoint http://localhost:9000 - kill %1 deploy : stage : deploy needs : - local-test script : - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" only : - main

Local tests run first. Only if they pass does deployment proceed.

Next Steps

Add multi-stage deployment with staging