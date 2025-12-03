Test against a local Zuplo server before deploying anywhere.
.gitlab-ci.yml
image: node:20 stages: - test - deploy local-test: stage: test script: - npm install - npx zuplo dev & - sleep 10 - npx zuplo test --endpoint http://localhost:9000 - kill %1 deploy: stage: deploy needs: - local-test script: - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" only: - main
Local tests run first. Only if they pass does deployment proceed.
Next Steps
- Add multi-stage deployment with staging
Last modified on