Run your test suite against the deployed environment to validate changes.
.gitlab-ci.yml
image: node:20 stages: - deploy - test deploy: stage: deploy script: - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT - echo "DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT)" >> deploy.env artifacts: reports: dotenv: deploy.env test: stage: test needs: - deploy script: - npm install - npx zuplo test --endpoint "$DEPLOYMENT_URL"
This pipeline:
- Deploys to Zuplo and captures the output
- Extracts the deployment URL and passes it to the test stage
- Runs tests against the deployed environment
Next Steps
- Add MR preview environments with cleanup
- Run local tests before deploying
