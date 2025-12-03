CI/CD Pipelines GitLab CI/CD: Deploy and Test Copy page

Run your test suite against the deployed environment to validate changes.

.gitlab-ci.yml .gitlab-ci.yml image : node:20 stages : - deploy - test deploy : stage : deploy script : - npm install - npx zuplo deploy --api-key "$ZUPLO_API_KEY" 2>&1 | tee ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT - echo "DEPLOYMENT_URL=$(grep -oP 'Deployed to \K(https://[^ ]+)' ./DEPLOYMENT_STDOUT)" >> deploy.env artifacts : reports : dotenv : deploy.env test : stage : test needs : - deploy script : - npm install - npx zuplo test --endpoint "$DEPLOYMENT_URL"

This pipeline:

Deploys to Zuplo and captures the output Extracts the deployment URL and passes it to the test stage Runs tests against the deployed environment

Next Steps

Add MR preview environments with cleanup

Run local tests before deploying